CNET's Apple event live blog (Wednesday, September 12)
This event has concluded. Apple has officially announced the iPhone 5.
- The final scorecard:
* Hands on with the 2012 iPhone 5
* Eyes on Apple's new iPhone 5 (pictures)
* iPhone 5 price same as 4S: $199/16GB, $299/32GB, $399/64GB
* Preorder Sept. 14, shipping Sept. 21. iOS 6 on Sept. 19
* Meet the iPhone 5, and compare it to the iPhone 4S
* New version of iTunes; new iPods
* Apple by the numbers
* Complete coverage: What's Apple cooking up today?by Rich Brown
James Martin 9/12/2012 4:51:22 PM
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 4:52:33 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 4:52:34 PMHey everyone. We're all in. Welcome to the live blog -- err at least from us inside.
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 4:52:58 PMIt's a mad scramble as people find their seats. Things should kick off in a few minues.
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 4:53:01 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 4:53:23 PMBathrooms conveniently located.
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 4:53:36 PMPress is all in from the looks of it, and now the guests are filing in.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:09:26 PMWeb traffic share 91%. It's a good question.
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:09:35 PMNo sources from these metrics, by the way. Presumably from IDC.
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:09:46 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:09:51 PMCook notes that iPads are in 94 percent of Fortune 500 companies.
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:10:06 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:10:11 PMShowing a variety of custom apps: GE Capital, Mayo Clinic.
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:10:24 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:10:30 PMThrowing up various companies using the iPad, companies like Ducati.
Now onto the App Store, it seems. Cook notes that 700K apps now in the APp Store. 250,000 of those are iPad apps.
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:10:43 PM
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:11:00 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:11:12 PMEvery app seems to have its fan, or fans, Cook says. 90% of apps are downloaded every month. The average customer is using more than 100 apps.
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:11:25 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:11:34 PMNow at 250,000 iPad apps.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:11:43 PM(in the App Store)
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:11:43 PMThese have helped us achieve another huge milestone, Cook says. Last quarter, we sold our 400M iOS device (through June 2012).
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:11:50 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:11:57 PM"Nobody could have predicted this," Cook says.
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:12:03 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:12:04 PMAverage customer uses over 100 apps. (I'm over that average.)
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:12:04 PMCook says Apple's taking it to the next level today.
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:12:10 PMExciting news to tell us about iPhone.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:12:22 PMNow bringing up the iPhone news, right away.
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:12:23 PMComing up now is Apple's Phil Schiller, top marketing exec.
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:12:31 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:12:46 PMSchiller going over iPhone history -- what an incredible breakthrough this was, he says.
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:13:00 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:13:08 PMThrowing up a quote from Time Magazine out of 2007 saying it was the phone that "changed phones forever"
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:13:27 PMSchiller: Each year we set a new bar with a new iPhone, and we're going to do that again today
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:13:30 PMOfficial name: iPhone 5.
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:13:39 PMWe're seeing it now.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:13:39 PMFirst iPhone launched five years ago. Showing iconic iPhone picture. Visual history.
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:13:43 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:13:45 PMIt's raising up out of a platform out of the ground.
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:13:50 PMVery dramatic.
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:14:00 PM"It's an absolute jewel," Schiller says.
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:14:09 PMJust like the leaks folks
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:14:18 PMMetal back, with two tones. And yep, it's taller.
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:14:18 PM