CNET's Apple event live blog (Wednesday, September 12) | CNET

CNET's Apple event live blog (Wednesday, September 12)

This event has concluded. Apple has officially announced the iPhone 5.

  • James Martin 9/12/2012 4:51:22 PM
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 4:52:33 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 4:52:34 PM
    Hey everyone. We're all in. Welcome to the live blog -- err at least from us inside.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 4:52:58 PM
    It's a mad scramble as people find their seats. Things should kick off in a few minues.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 4:53:01 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 4:53:23 PM
    Bathrooms conveniently located.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 4:53:36 PM
    Press is all in from the looks of it, and now the guests are filing in.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:09:26 PM
    Web traffic share 91%. It's a good question.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:09:35 PM
    No sources from these metrics, by the way. Presumably from IDC.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:09:46 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:09:51 PM
    Cook notes that iPads are in 94 percent of Fortune 500 companies.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:10:06 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:10:11 PM
    Showing a variety of custom apps: GE Capital, Mayo Clinic.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:10:24 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:10:30 PM
    Throwing up various companies using the iPad, companies like Ducati.

    Now onto the App Store, it seems. Cook notes that 700K apps now in the APp Store. 250,000 of those are iPad apps.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:10:43 PM
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:11:00 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:11:12 PM
    Every app seems to have its fan, or fans, Cook says. 90% of apps are downloaded every month. The average customer is using more than 100 apps.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:11:25 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:11:34 PM
    Now at 250,000 iPad apps.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:11:43 PM
    (in the App Store)
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:11:43 PM
    These have helped us achieve another huge milestone, Cook says. Last quarter, we sold our 400M iOS device (through June 2012).
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:11:50 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:11:57 PM
    "Nobody could have predicted this," Cook says.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:12:03 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:12:04 PM
    Average customer uses over 100 apps. (I'm over that average.)
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:12:04 PM
    Cook says Apple's taking it to the next level today.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:12:10 PM
    Exciting news to tell us about iPhone.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:12:22 PM
    Now bringing up the iPhone news, right away.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:12:23 PM
    Coming up now is Apple's Phil Schiller, top marketing exec.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:12:31 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:12:46 PM
    Schiller going over iPhone history -- what an incredible breakthrough this was, he says.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:13:00 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:13:08 PM
    Throwing up a quote from Time Magazine out of 2007 saying it was the phone that "changed phones forever"
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:13:27 PM
    Schiller: Each year we set a new bar with a new iPhone, and we're going to do that again today
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:13:30 PM
    Official name: iPhone 5.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:13:39 PM
    We're seeing it now.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:13:39 PM
    First iPhone launched five years ago. Showing iconic iPhone picture. Visual history.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:13:43 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:13:45 PM
    It's raising up out of a platform out of the ground.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:13:50 PM
    Very dramatic.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:14:00 PM
    "It's an absolute jewel," Schiller says.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:14:09 PM
    Just like the leaks folks
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:14:18 PM
    Metal back, with two tones. And yep, it's taller.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:14:18 PM
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News See all

WWDC 2018: Join us for live coverage today

 Mobile

Nvidia crams $10,000 worth of power into a $1,299 AI chip

 Computers

SpaceX simplified: A quick guide to Elon Musk's space company

 Sci-Tech

Asus' new gaming monitor is bigger than my TV

 Monitors

ATSC 3.0: The future of free antenna TV will come eventually

 TVs