CNET's Apple event live blog (Wednesday, September 12)
This event has concluded. Apple has officially announced the iPhone 5.
- The final scorecard:
* Hands on with the 2012 iPhone 5
* Eyes on Apple's new iPhone 5 (pictures)
* iPhone 5 price same as 4S: $199/16GB, $299/32GB, $399/64GB
* Preorder Sept. 14, shipping Sept. 21. iOS 6 on Sept. 19
* Meet the iPhone 5, and compare it to the iPhone 4S
* New version of iTunes; new iPods
* Apple by the numbers
* Complete coverage: What's Apple cooking up today?by Rich Brown
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:14:19 PMYou can see, all of them lined up, how similar the front faces looked.
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:14:25 PMExactly like the leaks.
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:14:37 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:14:41 PMMade entirely out of glass and aluminum. Buttons in the same places.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:14:55 PMWell, I was wrong. iPhone 5 it is (as you may already know)
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:14:59 PMSchiller: the hardware and software engineering that has gone into this product is the most challenging.
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:15:14 PMThinnest phone ever made by Apple, Schiller says. 7.6mm thick.
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:15:20 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:15:20 PM18% thinner than iPhone 4S.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:15:21 PMiPhone 5 is hovering on a pedestal.
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:15:31 PMSchiller says it's the world's thinnest. 112 grams -- 20% lighter than 4S.
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:15:43 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:15:50 PMSchiller: Can you make a phone that had everything that iPhone 4S had in a thinner, lighter, smaller design?
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:15:50 PMThe early pictures were right: the iPhone 5 matches the images online.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:16:04 PM18% thinner is a big reduction on the iPhone 4, which was already shaved down from previous iPhones.
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:16:17 PMNow onto the features: Retina Display 326 pixels per inch (same as old model). New screen - 4-inch display.
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:16:24 PMPixels 1136 x 640.
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:16:44 PM16:9 aspect ratio. Why, Schiller asks? A phone should work in your hand.
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:16:49 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:16:50 PMThe screen's indeed four inches, and that 1136x640 that has been discussed/guessed at. Now discussing the use cases.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:16:51 PMShowing a thumb.
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:16:59 PMSchiller: When you use your phone, it should be easy to use the phone with one hand.
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:17:10 PMVertical pixels add a 5th row of icons to the home screen.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:17:20 PMSide by side with an older iPhone, shows more visible email space above the virtual keyboard.
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:17:24 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:17:25 PMSoftware on the phone has been updated. Means more e-mail, more Web pages in Safari.
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:17:47 PMNow there's a full 5-day week view in calendar. Also iWork apps all re-done to work with the bigger display.
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:18:01 PMSame thing with iLife. iWork, iPhoto, Garageband.
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:18:08 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:18:11 PMCalendar showing more events: that's something that always asked for little more space.
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:18:17 PMApps that haven't been updated: runs at the same size as it does on the phone.
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:18:21 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:18:24 PMShowing iLife apps, all using expanded real estate. Now discussing what happens to existing apps.
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:18:30 PMApps aren't stretched or scaled -- it's got black borders on each side.
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:18:39 PM"All your software works just like before," Schiller says.
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:18:40 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:18:52 PMExisting apps center with black borders on the side (or top/bottom).
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:18:55 PMCompany gave a few companies early access. Schiller says apps were easy to update, and updated quickly.
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:18:57 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:19:07 PMOne of those: CNN -- now a bit taller.
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:19:27 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:19:30 PMOpenTable, the reservation company
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:19:56 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:20:07 PMWidescreen movies look better, Schiller says. 44% more color saturation than iPhone 4S. Now takes us to sRGB display spec.
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:20:22 PM