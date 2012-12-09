CNET's Apple event live blog (Wednesday, September 12) | CNET

CNET's Apple event live blog (Wednesday, September 12)

This event has concluded. Apple has officially announced the iPhone 5.

  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:14:19 PM
    You can see, all of them lined up, how similar the front faces looked.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:14:25 PM
    Exactly like the leaks.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:14:37 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:14:41 PM
    Made entirely out of glass and aluminum. Buttons in the same places.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:14:55 PM
    Well, I was wrong. iPhone 5 it is (as you may already know)
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:14:59 PM
    Schiller: the hardware and software engineering that has gone into this product is the most challenging.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:15:14 PM
    Thinnest phone ever made by Apple, Schiller says. 7.6mm thick.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:15:20 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:15:20 PM
    18% thinner than iPhone 4S.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:15:21 PM
    iPhone 5 is hovering on a pedestal.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:15:31 PM
    Schiller says it's the world's thinnest. 112 grams -- 20% lighter than 4S.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:15:43 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:15:50 PM
    Schiller: Can you make a phone that had everything that iPhone 4S had in a thinner, lighter, smaller design?
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:15:50 PM
    The early pictures were right: the iPhone 5 matches the images online.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:16:04 PM
    18% thinner is a big reduction on the iPhone 4, which was already shaved down from previous iPhones.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:16:17 PM
    Now onto the features: Retina Display 326 pixels per inch (same as old model). New screen - 4-inch display.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:16:24 PM
    Pixels 1136 x 640.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:16:44 PM
    16:9 aspect ratio. Why, Schiller asks? A phone should work in your hand.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:16:49 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:16:50 PM
    The screen's indeed four inches, and that 1136x640 that has been discussed/guessed at. Now discussing the use cases.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:16:51 PM
    Showing a thumb.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:16:59 PM
    Schiller: When you use your phone, it should be easy to use the phone with one hand.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:17:10 PM
    Vertical pixels add a 5th row of icons to the home screen.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:17:20 PM
    Side by side with an older iPhone, shows more visible email space above the virtual keyboard.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:17:24 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:17:25 PM
    Software on the phone has been updated. Means more e-mail, more Web pages in Safari.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:17:47 PM
    Now there's a full 5-day week view in calendar. Also iWork apps all re-done to work with the bigger display.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:18:01 PM
    Same thing with iLife. iWork, iPhoto, Garageband.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:18:08 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:18:11 PM
    Calendar showing more events: that's something that always asked for little more space.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:18:17 PM
    Apps that haven't been updated: runs at the same size as it does on the phone.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:18:21 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:18:24 PM
    Showing iLife apps, all using expanded real estate. Now discussing what happens to existing apps.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:18:30 PM
    Apps aren't stretched or scaled -- it's got black borders on each side.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:18:39 PM
    "All your software works just like before," Schiller says.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:18:40 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:18:52 PM
    Existing apps center with black borders on the side (or top/bottom).
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:18:55 PM
    Company gave a few companies early access. Schiller says apps were easy to update, and updated quickly.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:18:57 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:19:07 PM
    One of those: CNN -- now a bit taller.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:19:27 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:19:30 PM
    OpenTable, the reservation company
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:19:56 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:20:07 PM
    Widescreen movies look better, Schiller says. 44% more color saturation than iPhone 4S. Now takes us to sRGB display spec.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:20:22 PM
