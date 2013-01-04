CNET's Apple event live blog (Wednesday, September 12)
This event has concluded. Apple has officially announced the iPhone 5.
- The final scorecard:
* Hands on with the 2012 iPhone 5
* Eyes on Apple's new iPhone 5 (pictures)
* iPhone 5 price same as 4S: $199/16GB, $299/32GB, $399/64GB
* Preorder Sept. 14, shipping Sept. 21. iOS 6 on Sept. 19
* Meet the iPhone 5, and compare it to the iPhone 4S
* New version of iTunes; new iPods
* Apple by the numbers
* Complete coverage: What's Apple cooking up today?by Rich Brown