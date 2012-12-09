CNET's Apple event live blog (Wednesday, September 12) | CNET

CNET's Apple event live blog (Wednesday, September 12)

This event has concluded. Apple has officially announced the iPhone 5.

  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:20:27 PM
    Making it easier for app developers is a plus, but I think nearly any app developer would want to take advantage of the extra space immediately.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:20:30 PM
    Touch sensors are now built into the display itself. 30% thinner as a result, also makes display less prone to glare.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:20:35 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:20:46 PM
    That's the first new feature, Schiller says. Onto "Ultrafast wireless technology."
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:20:55 PM
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:21:10 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:21:12 PM
    Wonder if the improved color saturation will make this screen feel on par with the third-gen iPad.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:21:12 PM
    GPRS, EDGE, EV-DO, HSPA. Now: HDPA+, DC-HSPDA, and LTE.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:21:16 PM
    That means 4G LTE folks.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:21:17 PM
    Much as expected. No big surprises...yet.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:21:35 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:21:54 PM
    LTE has a single chip for voice and data, single radio chip, and a "dynamic antenna" Started with the iPhone 4S, and can now switch antenna connections between different networks.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:22:04 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:22:18 PM
    LTE is the most complicated networking spec, Schiller says. So what netwroks will supoort it? In U.S. Sprint, AT&T, Verizon.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:22:32 PM
    Canada: Bell, Telus, Fido, Vigin, Kudo.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:22:37 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:22:40 PM
    Asia: Softbank, Smartone, Singtel, SK Telecom
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:28:32 PM
    We're talking battery life now from the big battery logo...
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:28:39 PM
    A 2x faster CPU and 2x faster graphics...now I'm curious how it compares to the A5X.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:28:53 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:29:08 PM
    Schiller says the battery life is now 8 hrs 3G talktime, 3G browsing. 8hrs LTE browsing, 10 hrs Wi-Fi browsing, 10 hrs video, 40 hours Music. 225 hrs of standby.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:29:13 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:29:16 PM
    Now onto the camera. The "iSight" camera
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:29:52 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:30:06 PM
    8 megapixel sensor, 3264x2448 resolution w/backside illumination, hybrid IR filter, five-element lens, f2.4 aperture. 25 percent smaller.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:30:06 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:30:11 PM
    New: dynamic low light mode
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:30:11 PM
    Promising anywhere from 1.7 to 2.1x performance boosts launching various apps.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:30:23 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:30:28 PM
    Combines pixels in the dark, which gives you up to two f stops better performance in low light. That's an impressive claim.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:30:43 PM
    EA Studios: game demo coming up. We'll learn how the iPhone 5 performs as a game handheld. Real Racing 3.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:30:47 PM
    New "sapphire crystal" and "precision lens alignment."
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:59:22 PM
    "It took all of our leaning, our best thinking to realize something so simple, so clear and yet so truly extraordinary," Ive gushes. Schiller now back up after that.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 5:59:23 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:59:33 PM
    Two questions left -- how much do I have to spend?
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:59:34 PM
    That's the video. very focused on engineering and design, sleekness.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:59:41 PM
    Same price as the iPhone 4S. $199 for 16GB
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:59:48 PM
    Same prices. No 128GB model.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:59:51 PM
    $299 for 32GB and $399 for 64GB
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 6:00:02 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:00:08 PM
    iPhone 4 w/8GB for free w/contract, i16GB iPhone 4S for $99.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:00:22 PM
    Release: pre-order Sept. 14th
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 6:00:28 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 6:00:29 PM
    The free iPhone 4 takes the place of the 3GS.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:00:33 PM
    Released Sept. 21
