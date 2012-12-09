CNET's Apple event live blog (Wednesday, September 12)
This event has concluded. Apple has officially announced the iPhone 5.
- The final scorecard:
* Hands on with the 2012 iPhone 5
* Eyes on Apple's new iPhone 5 (pictures)
* iPhone 5 price same as 4S: $199/16GB, $299/32GB, $399/64GB
* Preorder Sept. 14, shipping Sept. 21. iOS 6 on Sept. 19
* Meet the iPhone 5, and compare it to the iPhone 4S
* New version of iTunes; new iPods
* Apple by the numbers
* Complete coverage: What's Apple cooking up today?by Rich Brown
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:20:27 PMMaking it easier for app developers is a plus, but I think nearly any app developer would want to take advantage of the extra space immediately.
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:20:30 PMTouch sensors are now built into the display itself. 30% thinner as a result, also makes display less prone to glare.
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:20:35 PM
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:20:46 PMThat's the first new feature, Schiller says. Onto "Ultrafast wireless technology."
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:20:55 PM
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:21:10 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:21:12 PMWonder if the improved color saturation will make this screen feel on par with the third-gen iPad.
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:21:12 PMGPRS, EDGE, EV-DO, HSPA. Now: HDPA+, DC-HSPDA, and LTE.
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:21:16 PMThat means 4G LTE folks.
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:21:17 PMMuch as expected. No big surprises...yet.
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:21:35 PM
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:21:54 PMLTE has a single chip for voice and data, single radio chip, and a "dynamic antenna" Started with the iPhone 4S, and can now switch antenna connections between different networks.
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:22:04 PM
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:22:18 PMLTE is the most complicated networking spec, Schiller says. So what netwroks will supoort it? In U.S. Sprint, AT&T, Verizon.
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:22:32 PMCanada: Bell, Telus, Fido, Vigin, Kudo.
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:22:37 PM
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:22:40 PMAsia: Softbank, Smartone, Singtel, SK Telecom
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:28:32 PMWe're talking battery life now from the big battery logo...
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:28:39 PMA 2x faster CPU and 2x faster graphics...now I'm curious how it compares to the A5X.
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:28:53 PM
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:29:08 PMSchiller says the battery life is now 8 hrs 3G talktime, 3G browsing. 8hrs LTE browsing, 10 hrs Wi-Fi browsing, 10 hrs video, 40 hours Music. 225 hrs of standby.
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:29:13 PM
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:29:16 PMNow onto the camera. The "iSight" camera
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:29:52 PM
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:30:06 PM8 megapixel sensor, 3264x2448 resolution w/backside illumination, hybrid IR filter, five-element lens, f2.4 aperture. 25 percent smaller.
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:30:06 PM
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:30:11 PMNew: dynamic low light mode
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:30:11 PMPromising anywhere from 1.7 to 2.1x performance boosts launching various apps.
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:30:23 PM
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:30:28 PMCombines pixels in the dark, which gives you up to two f stops better performance in low light. That's an impressive claim.
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:30:43 PMEA Studios: game demo coming up. We'll learn how the iPhone 5 performs as a game handheld. Real Racing 3.
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:30:47 PMNew "sapphire crystal" and "precision lens alignment."
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:59:22 PM"It took all of our leaning, our best thinking to realize something so simple, so clear and yet so truly extraordinary," Ive gushes. Schiller now back up after that.
James Martin 9/12/2012 5:59:23 PM
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:59:33 PMTwo questions left -- how much do I have to spend?
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:59:34 PMThat's the video. very focused on engineering and design, sleekness.
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:59:41 PMSame price as the iPhone 4S. $199 for 16GB
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 5:59:48 PMSame prices. No 128GB model.
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 5:59:51 PM$299 for 32GB and $399 for 64GB
James Martin 9/12/2012 6:00:02 PM
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:00:08 PMiPhone 4 w/8GB for free w/contract, i16GB iPhone 4S for $99.
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:00:22 PMRelease: pre-order Sept. 14th
James Martin 9/12/2012 6:00:28 PM
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 6:00:29 PMThe free iPhone 4 takes the place of the 3GS.
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:00:33 PMReleased Sept. 21