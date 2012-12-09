CNET's Apple event live blog (Wednesday, September 12)
This event has concluded. Apple has officially announced the iPhone 5.
- The final scorecard:
* Hands on with the 2012 iPhone 5
* Eyes on Apple's new iPhone 5 (pictures)
* iPhone 5 price same as 4S: $199/16GB, $299/32GB, $399/64GB
* Preorder Sept. 14, shipping Sept. 21. iOS 6 on Sept. 19
* Meet the iPhone 5, and compare it to the iPhone 4S
* New version of iTunes; new iPods
* Apple by the numbers
* Complete coverage: What's Apple cooking up today?by Rich Brown
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:00:54 PMBy end of year, 100 countries, 240 carriers.
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 6:00:59 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:01:08 PMJames will have a shot of which countries get that in a sec.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 6:01:15 PMA ton of countries will have the iPhone 5 by the end of the month.
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 6:01:15 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:01:27 PMiPhone 4S, 4, 3GS, new iPad, iPad 2, and 4th gen get iOS 6 on September 19.
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:01:32 PMAnd Cook coming back up.
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 6:01:42 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:01:46 PMPresumably to wrap what could be a very short press conference.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 6:01:57 PMSo, pre-order on Sept 14, and iOS 6 next week, a few days before the iPhone 5 goes on sale. Much like last year.
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:02:08 PMIn addition to iPhone 5, we have something near and dear to our hearts, Cook says.
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:02:12 PMThat's Music.
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:14:37 PMThe gist of that: simplified UI, iCloud integration, new mini player.
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:14:47 PMAvailable in October, Cue says.
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:14:53 PMWonder what the hold up is.
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 6:14:54 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 6:14:59 PMOkay. Nice to see iTunes get some attention.
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:15:24 PMApple's Greg Joswiak up to talk about iPods. 350M iPods sold in total.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 6:15:29 PMGreg Jozwiak, now discussing iPod. What's going to happen here? I was wrong again: iPods will emerge today.
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:15:38 PMWe don't do this just for the numbers, Joswiak says. Today changes ahoy
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:15:46 PMFirst up - the nano.
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 6:15:53 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 6:15:54 PMThe Nano: showing evolution. Uh-oh...I see a change.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 6:15:59 PMGood-bye, watch?
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:16:02 PMJoswiak says the company wanted to reinvent the product.
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:16:20 PMBig display, new volume rocker.
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 6:16:23 PM(Nano needs iTunes store access)
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 6:16:30 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:16:31 PMLightning connector.
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:16:52 PMNew 7th gen iPod nano. Looks like an iPod Touch meets Nokia Lumia.
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 6:16:57 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 6:17:07 PMHmm...a return to the big-screen form. Very clean-looking, Fans of the older Nano are rejoicing.
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:17:12 PM5.4mm thick, 40% thinner than the 6th-gen iPod nano.
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 6:17:12 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/12/2012 6:17:30 PMFans of the Nano watch are snatching up older models while they can. Sorry, Nano watchband makers.
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 6:17:30 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:17:38 PMThe volume rocker on the side also doubles as a way to play and pause the music, as well as scroll through it. Display is 2-inch, multi-touch.
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 6:17:49 PM
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 6:49:58 PM
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 6:51:22 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:51:25 PMBy the way, looks like Apple's home page has updated with some of the new gear. Though it's loading poorly for me here.
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:52:02 PMAnd the Foo Fighters wrap up their second song. Looks like we're getting three.
-
James Martin 9/12/2012 6:52:47 PM
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:52:57 PM"This song's about starting over" Grohl says. We're hearing Walk, which the Internet tells me is the second single off their 7th studio album.
-
Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:53:31 PM"Learning how to talk again," is one of the lyrics. I see what you did there Grohl.