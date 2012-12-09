CNET's Apple event live blog (Wednesday, September 12) | CNET

CNET's Apple event live blog (Wednesday, September 12)

This event has concluded. Apple has officially announced the iPhone 5.

  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:00:54 PM
    By end of year, 100 countries, 240 carriers.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 6:00:59 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:01:08 PM
    James will have a shot of which countries get that in a sec.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 6:01:15 PM
    A ton of countries will have the iPhone 5 by the end of the month.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 6:01:15 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:01:27 PM
    iPhone 4S, 4, 3GS, new iPad, iPad 2, and 4th gen get iOS 6 on September 19.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:01:32 PM
    And Cook coming back up.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 6:01:42 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:01:46 PM
    Presumably to wrap what could be a very short press conference.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 6:01:57 PM
    So, pre-order on Sept 14, and iOS 6 next week, a few days before the iPhone 5 goes on sale. Much like last year.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:02:08 PM
    In addition to iPhone 5, we have something near and dear to our hearts, Cook says.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:02:12 PM
    That's Music.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:14:37 PM
    The gist of that: simplified UI, iCloud integration, new mini player.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:14:47 PM
    Available in October, Cue says.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:14:53 PM
    Wonder what the hold up is.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 6:14:54 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 6:14:59 PM
    Okay. Nice to see iTunes get some attention.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:15:24 PM
    Apple's Greg Joswiak up to talk about iPods. 350M iPods sold in total.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 6:15:29 PM
    Greg Jozwiak, now discussing iPod. What's going to happen here? I was wrong again: iPods will emerge today.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:15:38 PM
    We don't do this just for the numbers, Joswiak says. Today changes ahoy
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:15:46 PM
    First up - the nano.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 6:15:53 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 6:15:54 PM
    The Nano: showing evolution. Uh-oh...I see a change.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 6:15:59 PM
    Good-bye, watch?
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:16:02 PM
    Joswiak says the company wanted to reinvent the product.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:16:20 PM
    Big display, new volume rocker.
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 6:16:23 PM
    (Nano needs iTunes store access)
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 6:16:30 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:16:31 PM
    Lightning connector.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:16:52 PM
    New 7th gen iPod nano. Looks like an iPod Touch meets Nokia Lumia.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 6:16:57 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 6:17:07 PM
    Hmm...a return to the big-screen form. Very clean-looking, Fans of the older Nano are rejoicing.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:17:12 PM
    5.4mm thick, 40% thinner than the 6th-gen iPod nano.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 6:17:12 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 6:17:30 PM
    Fans of the Nano watch are snatching up older models while they can. Sorry, Nano watchband makers.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 6:17:30 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:17:38 PM
    The volume rocker on the side also doubles as a way to play and pause the music, as well as scroll through it. Display is 2-inch, multi-touch.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 6:17:49 PM
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 6:49:58 PM
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 6:51:22 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:51:25 PM
    By the way, looks like Apple's home page has updated with some of the new gear. Though it's loading poorly for me here.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:52:02 PM
    And the Foo Fighters wrap up their second song. Looks like we're getting three.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 6:52:47 PM
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:52:57 PM
    "This song's about starting over" Grohl says. We're hearing Walk, which the Internet tells me is the second single off their 7th studio album.
  • Josh Lowensohn 9/12/2012 6:53:31 PM
    "Learning how to talk again," is one of the lyrics. I see what you did there Grohl.
