CNET's Apple event live blog (Wednesday, September 12) | CNET

CNET's Apple event live blog (Wednesday, September 12)

This event has concluded. Apple has officially announced the iPhone 5.

  • James Martin 9/12/2012 6:54:30 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/12/2012 6:55:37 PM
    Someone is, of course, taking concert pics on an iPad in front of me.
  • James Martin 9/12/2012 6:56:00 PM
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News See all

WWDC 2018: Join us for live coverage today

 Mobile

Nvidia crams $10,000 worth of power into a $1,299 AI chip

 Computers

SpaceX simplified: A quick guide to Elon Musk's space company

 Sci-Tech

Asus' new gaming monitor is bigger than my TV

 Monitors

ATSC 3.0: The future of free antenna TV will come eventually

 TVs