Dish CES 2016 press conference
Dish and Sling TV outline their big plans for satellite and streaming TV at the company's CES 2016 press conference in Las Vegas.
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:00:23 PMHi -- Connie Guglielmo here with David Carnoy to bring you the news from the Dish Networks/Sling TV press event at CES in Las Vegas. Dish has shared the press releases with the reporters in the room already. Here's what we know:
-
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:00:41 PM1. Sling TV has a new user interface.
-
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:01:06 PM2. Sling TV adds ESPN 3 to its Channel Guide.
-
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:01:36 PM3.Dish unveils the Hopper 3 DVR with an enhanced 4K experience.
-
David Carnoy 1/5/2016 11:03:33 PMHere's our Hopper 3 story:
Dish's Hopper 3 DVR has a whopping 16 tuners, lets you watch four HD channels at once on a 4K TVCNETThe Hopper 3, due out early this year, is arguably the most powerful and feature-packed DVR to date.
-
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:03:54 PMDish exec and CTO Vivek Khemka steps onto the stage. He talks about introducing the Hopper and then the Hopper with Sling. "Some people call it the super DVR. We know it as the most awarded DVR ever."
-
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:04:43 PM"For years, consumer expectations of set-top boxes was low." Innovation came at a slow pace. "But we saw a changing consumer" who wants the same experience they get on their mobile devices at home, Khemka says.
-
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:05:32 PMHe's talking about Hopper firsts: AutoHope, Dish Anywhere, Transfers, the first DVR with a 2 terrabyte drive and the only paid TV provider to offer Netflix. "In short, Hopper has evolved into the most capable DVR."
-
David Carnoy 1/5/2016 11:06:47 PMDish is trying to appeal (retain) to traditional satellite subscribers while offering a cheaper streaming service to younger people.
-
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:07:01 PMPay TV segment will include 19 million plus homes over the next 3-5 years, according to industry estimates. "This customer is expecting a rich experience" -- they want to marry their mobile experience with their TV experience at home, he says. "How can Hopper continue to provide the ultimate entertainment experience?"
-
David Carnoy 1/5/2016 11:07:13 PMHopper 3 is 7 times faster than Hopper 2.
-
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:07:15 PMSo enter the Hopper 3 with Sling, which is faster.
-
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:07:39 PMIt has a Quad-core ARM processor running at 1.5 gigahertz. Seven times more powerful than Hopper 2.
-
David Carnoy 1/5/2016 11:08:05 PM16 tuners. Arguably the most advanced DVR to date. 2TB of storage.
-
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:08:16 PM"This speed and power not only enables some amazing applications" it also means a smooth and snappy user interface, Khemka says.
-
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:08:41 PM"Users can easily expand their storage space and never miss out on their favorite shows."
-
David Carnoy 1/5/2016 11:08:56 PMYou can attach an external drive via USB 3.0. Much faster transfer rates than USB 2.0.
-
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:09:19 PMOne Hopper 3 can power up to 7 TVs at home at the same time. "It's a conflict-free TV experience that no one else offers."
-
David Carnoy 1/5/2016 11:09:19 PMI wish FiOS had this.
-
David Carnoy 1/5/2016 11:09:55 PMWith 16 tuners, you don't have to worry about recording conflicts.
-
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:10:14 PMKhemka says people can record 16 shows at once, thanks to all those tuners.
-
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:10:31 PM"I know many of you can't think about 16 shows you want to record at the same time. Neither can I." Audience is laughing.
-
David Carnoy 1/5/2016 11:10:44 PMYou can binge-watch 16 shows at once ;)
-
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:10:45 PM"More tuners sets the stage for more new and innovative features."
-
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:11:34 PMWe're also introducing new ways to search and discover content. New unified search function -- DVR, live TV, on demand.
-
David Carnoy 1/5/2016 11:12:06 PMNew DVR has Netflix search results integrated into Dish's search. Good if you're a Netflix subscriber.
-
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:12:35 PMYou can also find all movies featuring your favorite actors (Scarlett Johansson is mentioned). Or all Denver Broncos games.
-
David Carnoy 1/5/2016 11:12:36 PMThis thing is loaded with features.
-
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:12:56 PM"Binge-watching just got easier," says Khemka.
-
David Carnoy 1/5/2016 11:13:43 PMYou can get 4K Netflix content as well. Dish also has a new deal with Sony Pictures to get Sony movies in 4K later this year.
-
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:13:44 PMHopper 3 supports HDR, 4K.
-
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:14:01 PMNew 4K content coming to Hopper: Sony Pictures -- 4K Spiderman, for instance.
-
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:14:15 PMalso Netflix titles -- some will be available via streaming, others over satellite.
-
David Carnoy 1/5/2016 11:14:21 PMYouTube integration is coming this year as well.
-
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:14:39 PMWhat we have heard from users is what they really want to do is watch 4K content on live TV.