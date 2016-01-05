Dish CES 2016 press conference | CNET
Dish CES 2016 press conference

Dish and Sling TV outline their big plans for satellite and streaming TV at the company's CES 2016 press conference in Las Vegas.

  • David Carnoy 1/5/2016 11:15:00 PM
    New feature for sports fans: 4K multichannel view.
  • Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:15:35 PM
    If you just bought a 4K TV, you can now split the screen into 4 HD screens and watch simultaneously. "This is like creating your own sports bar at home."
  • David Carnoy 1/5/2016 11:15:40 PM
    Watch 4 games in 4 "quadrants." No sound though.
  • Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:16:29 PM
    "Imagine watching breaking news across four different channels," Khemka says about 4K multichannel view. "A killer app."
  • Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:17:28 PM
    Users can now watch all their favorite TV from Internet and live TV.
  • David Carnoy 1/5/2016 11:18:50 PM
    HopperGO is a Wi-Fi-enabled mobile video drive with 64GB of memory. 4 hours of battery life. Can stream up to five devices. $99.
  • Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:19:03 PM
    Demoing Hopper Go now...
  • David Carnoy 1/5/2016 11:19:46 PM
    Dish says both Hopper 3 and Hopper Go are coming in "early 2016."
  • Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:19:51 PM
    Hopper Go supports up to 5 simultaenous connections, so family can watch whatever they want.
  • Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:20:47 PM
    He's now recapping all the Hopper 3 features. Check out our story for complete details. Hopper 3 will be available this month.
  • Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:20:57 PM
    Hopper Go will be available in spring for a onetime charge of $99.
  • Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:21:19 PM
    And he's done with the Dish announcements. Next up, Sling TV
  • Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:23:27 PM
    Video recap of Sling TV features is playing now...
  • Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:23:39 PM
    And now, Sling TV CEO Roger Lynch.
  • Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:24:05 PM
    "It was just one year ago from this stage that we announced the launch of Sling TV
    ...We're excited to share with you what we've accomplished."
  • Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:24:11 PM
    Four themes emerged in 2015:
  • Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:24:15 PM
    cord-cutting is accelerating
  • Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:24:18 PM
    decline of pay TV
  • Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:24:21 PM
    mobile video on the rise
