Dish CES 2016 press conference
Dish and Sling TV outline their big plans for satellite and streaming TV at the company's CES 2016 press conference in Las Vegas.
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 11:25:08 PM
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 11:25:12 PM
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 11:25:14 PM
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 11:25:16 PM
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:25:16 PMOnly 64 percent of millenial households subscribe to traditional pay TV. "This generation doesn't understand
much less tolerate many pay TV constraints.
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:25:38 PMLynch says that studies show that millenials watch 4.6 hours of mobile, online video and TV per day.
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 11:25:51 PM
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:25:52 PMMillennials just want it to be "on their terms."
David Carnoy 1/5/2016 11:25:59 PMYoung people like watching TV but they don't want to pay for it -- or pay a lot for it.
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:26:16 PMMobile video and mobile TV is growing...TV for this generation must be affordable, hence Sling TV's pricing of $20 a month.
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 11:26:29 PM
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 11:26:52 PM
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:26:56 PMLynch says Sling is helping to "expand the market" to include more millennials.
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:27:20 PM"Our audience profile suggests we have broad appeal," says Lynch.
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:27:58 PMDigital video will grow faster, thanks to Netflix, YouTubeRed, Crackle, Hulu and other services.
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:28:22 PMSling TV remains "uniquely positioned" as the only provider of a mobile, affordable service that travels with you, Lynch says.
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:28:46 PMHe's now recapping what you get for $20 a month with Sling TV, including over 10,000 hours of on-demand content.
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 11:28:59 PM
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:29:12 PMTouting easy online cancellation anytime you want.
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 11:29:22 PM
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:29:33 PMHBO Extra package is additional $15 a month -- for Game of Thrones fans.
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 11:29:48 PM
David Carnoy 1/5/2016 11:29:51 PMSling TV's future looks a lot brighter than Dish's.
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 11:30:33 PM
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 11:30:35 PM
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:30:47 PM"...and best of all, no cable company," Lynch says.
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 11:31:05 PM
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 11:31:52 PM
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:32:03 PM"This time of year is the time all the pay TV operators announce their pricing." Lynch says they announce pay increases. "We all know why. Content gets more expensive." But Sling TV isn't raising prices. Will remain at $20 a month.
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 11:32:12 PM
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 11:32:55 PM
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:33:19 PMhe's talking now about T-Mobile's Binge On program for its customers.
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 11:33:30 PM
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:33:41 PM"This relationship with T-Mobile really underscores our pioneering" vision of mobile TV, Lynch says.
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 11:34:30 PM
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 11:34:33 PM
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:34:48 PMRecapping all the content of live and on-demand content for Sling TV. You can find details here: www.sling.com
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 11:35:07 PM
David Carnoy 1/5/2016 11:35:15 PMOne of the complaints about Sling TV has been that the interface wasn't great. They've redesigned for 2016, however. Changes coming soon.
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:35:16 PMActually, here: www.sling.com
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:36:13 PMUser interface changes around feature called 'myTV."
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:36:33 PM"myTV will become your go-to spot to find all of your content in one place," Lynch says.
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 11:36:46 PM
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:37:34 PMWith myTV, finds the content you want -- has predictive features so it finds the content it knows you like, Lynch says.
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 11:37:45 PM
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:38:03 PM"Our new interface will aggregate all of the episodes (of your favorite shows) in one place."
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 11:38:22 PM
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:38:23 PMLynch says sports deserves its own section in the new Sling TV user interface.
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:39:13 PMSays ESPN 3 will now be integrated into Sling TV interface.
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 11:39:20 PM
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:39:44 PM"ESPN3 brings all of these live games to you simultaneously...Try doing that on your cable box."
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:40:08 PM"We've spent a lot of time trying to figure out how to make TV personal," Lynch says. That will be the major differentiator between Sling TV and everyone else, he says.
Sarah Tew 1/5/2016 11:40:20 PM
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:40:35 PMMore features will be announced in 2016, including high-value channels and devices, Lynch says.
Connie Guglielmo 1/5/2016 11:41:12 PMAnd that's all. Dish press conference is over. Thanks all for joining us.
Edward Moyer 1/5/2016 11:42:02 PM
Edward Moyer 1/5/2016 11:42:22 PM
Edward Moyer 1/5/2016 11:42:41 PM
