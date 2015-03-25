So what's going on at Facebook right now? First thing to know is Facebook is a technology powerhouse, racking up ad sales and profit at a rapid pace. Facebook is a technology powerhouse, racking up ad sales and profit at a rapid pace. Last year, the company reported sales rose nearly 60 percent to $12.5 billion. Profits, meanwhile, jumped by more than a third. Nearly 900 million people -- or roughly 1 out of every 7 people in the world -- use the service each day, making it among the most powerful companies on the Web.

