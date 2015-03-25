Facebook's 2015 F8 developer conference keynote
CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other Facebook leaders take the stage at the social network's developer conference in San Francisco.
Ian Sherr 3/25/2015 4:42:41 PMGood morning everyone! I'm in sunny San Francisco, ready for Facebook's F8 developer conference. Curious what they'll announce? Worry not, Facebook sent out a notification last night to developers telling them everything that will be announced.
-
Ian Sherr 3/25/2015 4:44:45 PMSo let's take a moment to think about where FB is, then discuss these various things. Though I don't know what a transportation station is. Maybe Zuckerberg is finally going to bring us into the Star Trek age? Probably not. But I can dream!
-
Ian Sherr 3/25/2015 4:47:17 PMSo what's going on at Facebook right now? First thing to know is Facebook is a technology powerhouse, racking up ad sales and profit at a rapid pace. Facebook is a technology powerhouse, racking up ad sales and profit at a rapid pace. Last year, the company reported sales rose nearly 60 percent to $12.5 billion. Profits, meanwhile, jumped by more than a third. Nearly 900 million people -- or roughly 1 out of every 7 people in the world -- use the service each day, making it among the most powerful companies on the Web.
-
Ian Sherr 3/25/2015 4:49:14 PMMobile advertising represented nearly two-thirds of the company’s $3.85 billion in revenue during its fourth quarter, up from about half the same time a year ago. When Facebook had its initial public offering in 2012, it barely made any money off mobile devices.
So what am I getting at? Mobile devices matter. A lot. They've changed the nature of Facebook's business. (Heck, they've turned Apple into the world's most highly valued company)
-
Ian Sherr 3/25/2015 4:51:56 PMDid you know that in the past year, Facebook has released a half dozen apps? Paper, Hyperlapse, Slingshot, Groups, Rooms and others. The company has reoriented its business to respond to usage patterns around the word.
Ever hear of Snapchat? That app is valued at billions of dollars and it's made specifically for mobile devices. Instagram? Facebook paid $1 billion for it three years ago.
-
Nick Statt 3/25/2015 5:09:07 PMConnectivity is a little wonky over at the Fort Mason center, so I'm here bringing you the details of Zuckerberg's keynote address.
-
Nick Statt 3/25/2015 5:09:56 PMFacebook is making a new commitment to fix all major bug fixes with 48 hours, reiterating its "important theme of stability" that it established at last year's conference, says Zuckerberg.
-
Nick Statt 3/25/2015 5:10:40 PM"When people feel good about their privacy and security, that's when they're open to trying new experiences," Zuck says. Talking about Facebook Login now, the company's app certification service, now used by 80 percent of the world's top grossing apps.
-
Nick Statt 3/25/2015 5:11:23 PMApps are now asking for 50 percent fewer permissions and are seeing 10 percent increase in the number of people logging in, Zuck says, after Facebook urged developers to better respect user privacy.
-
Nick Statt 3/25/2015 5:11:55 PMZuckerberg is touching on ThreatExchange, Facebook's new data-sharing social network for businesses to share information about hacks, similar to the US government's new cybersecurity initiative announced earlier this year.
-
Nick Statt 3/25/2015 5:12:50 PM"We've already heard of thousands of developers that want to join," Zuck says. Tech giants like Netflix, Microsoft and Yahoo are already on board today.
-
Nick Statt 3/25/2015 5:13:15 PM"Now let's talk a bit about the future." Here comes some news.
-
Nick Statt 3/25/2015 5:13:58 PM"Facebook used to be this single blue app that did a lot of different things. Now Facebook is a family of different apps," Zuck says.
-
Nick Statt 3/25/2015 5:14:13 PMMore than 1.4 billion people use the core Facebook app, but more than 700M use Groups and WhatsApp and 600M use Messenger, he says.
-
Nick Statt 3/25/2015 5:14:45 PMGoing from being a single service to a family of apps is the biggest strategic shift Facebook has made in many years, Zuck says.
-
Nick Statt 3/25/2015 5:15:35 PMZuck philosophizing about the future, says video is the new forefront and after that, augmented and virtual reality.
-
Nick Statt 3/25/2015 5:16:11 PM"In order to keep up with this future ... we need to be able to build tools for people to share all the different types of content they're sharing," Zuck says.
-
Nick Statt 3/25/2015 5:17:00 PM"We're starting to see traditional video blend with even more immersive content." We're talking about new types of video now, like spherical, 360-degree views of real environments. Think an eagle-eye view of Google Street Maps.
-
Nick Statt 3/25/2015 5:17:23 PMFacebook will soon be supporting these so-called spherical videos in the network's News Feed. "We're going to build spherical videos to Oculus too," Zuck says.
-
Ian Sherr 3/25/2015 5:17:26 PMSorry everyone, finally back up! Hopefully it'll stay that way. So, we finally know what the teleportation station is -- a way to play with Oculus. Oh well, no Star Trek for me.
-
Ian Sherr 3/25/2015 5:18:27 PMToday, they're going to fix this -- " an elegant and consistent way to share" across the whole family of FB services (Instagram?? Finally? Please)
-
Ian Sherr 3/25/2015 5:19:15 PMNotice that it's different from Apple's share-sheet in iOS. FB Is taking its own direction on this. We'll see if app developers join in.
-
Ian Sherr 3/25/2015 5:19:22 PM"People want to be able to share into messages, people want to be share into groups," Zuck says.
-
Ian Sherr 3/25/2015 5:20:21 PMZuck talks about how the company has added to Messenger with photos, videos, location, and voice calling. Apparently Messenger represents 10% of internet connected phone calls. And payments. "We have a lot more planned in the months ahead," he adds.
-
Ian Sherr 3/25/2015 5:20:51 PMImproving Messenger with all these features themselves, though. Today, announcing Messenger Platform-- a way for developers to hook their apps into the service.
-
Ian Sherr 3/25/2015 5:21:12 PMWe'll allow people to express themselves in new ways, and make their conversations better,"
-
Ian Sherr 3/25/2015 5:21:55 PMWhat'll happen is that in the app, you'll tap on a button with three circles (indicating more) on the right side
-
Ian Sherr 3/25/2015 5:22:05 PMabove the keyboard.
-
Ian Sherr 3/25/2015 5:22:33 PMThen you choose apps you want to install. One example is Jib Jab, inserting your photo into a funny GIF.
-
Ian Sherr 3/25/2015 5:25:32 PMHe talks about the history of communication -- the telegraph, the telephone, email.
-
Ian Sherr 3/25/2015 5:27:16 PMPartners for Messenger Platform include Ditty, JibJab, Giphy, FlipLip Voice Changer, Memes, PicCollage Gif Cam and others
-
-
-
Nick Statt 3/25/2015 5:57:19 PMHey everyone, connectivity is still the bane of our existence over at Fort Mason. Back here with updates.
-
Nick Statt 3/25/2015 5:58:25 PMWe're back to Zuck for closing remarks here at the F8 keynote.
-
Nick Statt 3/25/2015 5:59:45 PM"In the next decade, we're going to be able to build some amazing things together," Zuck says. He notes that Michael Abrash, the chief scientist at Oculus, will be talking virtual reality.
-
Nick Statt 3/25/2015 5:59:57 PM"Let's go connect the world," Zuck says, wrapping up the keynote.
-
Nick Statt 3/25/2015 6:05:07 PMThanks everyone for tuning in and bearing with us while we grappled with the Internet. Check Cnet.com/news for all the F8 news. Here's the details so far:
