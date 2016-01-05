Ford CES 2016 press conference | CNET
Ford CES 2016 press conference

Ford kicks off CES 2016 with news from the auto front, including new innovations in the dashboard and some updates on its autonomy tech.

  • Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:27:50 PM
    Hey folks. we're settled in and waiting for the Ford presser to start now.
  • Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:30:38 PM
    Ford President and CEO, Mark Fields, has taken the stage.
  • Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:31:27 PM
    He's currently recounting the last 5 years of Ford @ CES.
  • Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:32:12 PM
    Fields: "People have, throughout their history, traveled about 1-1.5 hours a day. The difference is the distance travelled."
  • Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:33:10 PM
    2/3s of fast food purchases are made from inside the vehicle. Leading to multi-lane drive-thrus.
  • Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:34:45 PM
    Ford is "completely rethinking" how it approaches the business with one foot in today and one in tomorrow.
  • Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:35:03 PM
    Today, Ford is concerned with this month's sales
  • Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:35:37 PM
    Ford bringing 13 electric cars to market by 2020.
  • Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:36:48 PM
    Ford will be growing into "an auto and a mobility company."
  • Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:37:33 PM
    Auto industry worth about $2.3 trillion today, rideshare, cab and mobility companies are worth significantly more. $5.4T
  • Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:38:01 PM
    Currently automakers get nothing from that $5.4 trillion, but they want to change that.
  • Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:38:43 PM
    Now talking about Ford's Smart Mobility pilot programs, which aim to grow into that space.
  • Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:39:22 PM
    Such as Go!Drive, a one-way car sharing pilot with guaranteed parking in London.
  • Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:39:49 PM
    Sort of like City Car Share, but owned by Ford.
  • Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:40:45 PM
    Now talking about an owner car-sharing program in the US that allows drivers to rent out their cars to other drivers. Ford learned that drivers were concerned about insurance issues with that program.
  • Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:41:33 PM
    Through Go!Drive in London, Ford learned that 30-40 year olds
    are most interested in electric cars.
  • Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:42:02 PM
    Now discussing the rollout of Sync 3 and bringing more choice to AppLink
  • Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:42:33 PM
    New Escape will be the first to feature CarPlay and Android Auto, other 2016 MY vehicles will be able to upgrade.
  • Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:43:16 PM
    Adding 4G LTE connectivity to Sync 3 Connect. And opening SmartDeviceLink to the open source community
