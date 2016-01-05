Hey folks. we're settled in and waiting for the Ford presser to start now.

Ford CES 2016 press conference
Ford kicks off CES 2016 with news from the auto front, including new innovations in the dashboard and some updates on its autonomy tech.
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:27:50 PMHey folks. we're settled in and waiting for the Ford presser to start now.
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:29:29 PM
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:30:34 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:30:38 PMFord President and CEO, Mark Fields, has taken the stage.
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:30:46 PM
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:31:10 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:31:27 PMHe's currently recounting the last 5 years of Ford @ CES.
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:31:59 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:32:12 PMFields: "People have, throughout their history, traveled about 1-1.5 hours a day. The difference is the distance travelled."
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:32:18 PM
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:32:37 PM
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:32:51 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:33:10 PM2/3s of fast food purchases are made from inside the vehicle. Leading to multi-lane drive-thrus.
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:33:20 PM
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:33:56 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:34:45 PMFord is "completely rethinking" how it approaches the business with one foot in today and one in tomorrow.
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:35:03 PMToday, Ford is concerned with this month's sales
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:35:37 PMFord bringing 13 electric cars to market by 2020.
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:35:52 PM
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:36:17 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:36:48 PMFord will be growing into "an auto and a mobility company."
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:37:01 PM
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:37:17 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:37:33 PMAuto industry worth about $2.3 trillion today, rideshare, cab and mobility companies are worth significantly more. $5.4T
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:38:01 PMCurrently automakers get nothing from that $5.4 trillion, but they want to change that.
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:38:43 PMNow talking about Ford's Smart Mobility pilot programs, which aim to grow into that space.
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:39:05 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:39:22 PMSuch as Go!Drive, a one-way car sharing pilot with guaranteed parking in London.
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:39:23 PM
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:39:48 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:39:49 PMSort of like City Car Share, but owned by Ford.
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:40:36 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:40:45 PMNow talking about an owner car-sharing program in the US that allows drivers to rent out their cars to other drivers. Ford learned that drivers were concerned about insurance issues with that program.
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:41:02 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:41:33 PMThrough Go!Drive in London, Ford learned that 30-40 year olds are most interested in electric cars.
are most interested in electric cars.
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:41:45 PM
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:41:59 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:42:02 PMNow discussing the rollout of Sync 3 and bringing more choice to AppLink
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:42:25 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:42:33 PMNew Escape will be the first to feature CarPlay and Android Auto, other 2016 MY vehicles will be able to upgrade.
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:42:49 PM
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:43:08 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:43:16 PMAdding 4G LTE connectivity to Sync 3 Connect. And opening SmartDeviceLink to the open source community
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:43:33 PM
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:43:49 PM