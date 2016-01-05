Ford CES 2016 press conference
Ford kicks off CES 2016 with news from the auto front, including new innovations in the dashboard and some updates on its autonomy tech.
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:44:09 PMLearn more about SmartDeviceLink here:
CNETThink Google and Apple are destined to take over your next car's dashboard? Not so fast. With Toyota and QNX signing on, Ford's SmartDeviceLink is showing that there's life in built-in infotainment yet.
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:44:12 PM
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:44:33 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:44:46 PMFord is working to connect Sync Connect to Amazon Echo. Allowing drivers to interact with their cars from home and vice versa.
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:45:49 PMNow we're getting a demo of using Amazon Echo's Alexa voice command system to control smart home devices and to connect to the Ford vehicle.
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:45:58 PM"Alexa, ask my Ford to start."
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:45:59 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:46:23 PM"Alexa, ask my Ford for the battery status in my C-Max."
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:46:57 PMRobotic lady tells them the battery stat and range of the hypothetical
C-Max Energy
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:47:04 PM(There's no car on the stage.)
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:47:08 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:47:41 PMNow issuing Alexa commands from within the car to smarthome products
. "Alexa, turn on my lights" "Alexa, open my garage door."
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:47:48 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:48:01 PMFord now talking about working with DJI drones and United Nations.
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:48:08 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:48:40 PMCreating drones to improve response time in emergencies. Launching the drone from the bed of an F-150 to survey the area, communicate to Sync in the truck and then return to the truck and dock.
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:48:45 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:48:58 PMThe aim is to help the UN assist those affected by natural disasters.
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:49:32 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:49:57 PMNow talking about TechStars Mobility program in Detroit. 12 startups will receive up to $12k to develop mobility, connectivity, and analytics software.
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:50:05 PMNow on to autonomous vehicle stuff.
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:50:12 PM
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:50:33 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:50:43 PM"
Ford's been working on autonomy for over a decade and you can see that though the millions of Ford cars equipped with semi-autonomous driver aid features."
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:51:02 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:51:18 PMThis summer, Ford moved from research to full engineering and development of autonomous vehicles.
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:51:48 PMTripling its autonomous vehicle fleet. 30 autonomous Ford Fusions - the industry's largest, according to Ford.
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:52:00 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:52:28 PMThis will be Ford's 3rd generation auto-car, dating back to the Ford F-150 that competed in the Darpa Challenge.
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:52:32 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:53:08 PMSecond-gen used Fusion sedans and hit the road in 2013 and focused on sensor tech for auto-cars.
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:53:23 PM
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:53:48 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:53:56 PMThird generation fleet will be equipped with the latest generation of Lidar. Solid state puck, the size of the sensors is about the size of 2-3 hockey pucks stacked.
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:54:28 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:54:37 PMThe "ultra puck" fits in the cars side view mirrors and extends the range of the LIDAR sensing by over 200m when compared to the 2nd generation.
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:54:52 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:55:53 PMFord's autonomous pilot program is moving to lvl 4 autonomy, which is full autonomy in defined circumstances and is the next step to level 5, which is full on driver-less autonomy.
James Martin 1/5/2016 3:56:20 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:56:41 PMFord's wants to, in the future, be able to serve those who may not own a vehicle. (the elderly, the very
young, etc.)
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:57:41 PMFields is wrapping up with a recap of the five areas discussed in the press con
.
Antuan Goodwin 1/5/2016 3:59:27 PMAnd that's it folks. The big news today: partnership with DJI to develop drone integration for the UN disaster relief, next level autonomous development with significantly smaller LIDAR ultra puck sensors. more funding for startups working with Ford, and of course Amazon Echo integration coming to Sync Connect.