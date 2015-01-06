Ford's 2015 CES keynote | CNET
Ford's 2015 CES keynote

Ford's new CEO Mark Fields will take to the stage and tell us what's next for the Blue Oval.

  • James Martin 1/6/2015 4:37:58 PM
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:38:16 PM
    Shapiro is now walking us through the history of the show, the expansion of consumer content in the '80s, wireless in the '90s and surviving the ".com boom"
  • James Martin 1/6/2015 4:38:36 PM
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:38:45 PM
    "Today's International CES is totally focused on innovation." 3,600 companies exhibiting. They're expecting between 150,000 - 160,000 people.
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:38:53 PM
    25% of those people will be coming from outside the US.
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:39:11 PM
    "Big companies, small companies, Madison Avenue, Wall Street, Detroit" -- lots of places, says Gary.
  • James Martin 1/6/2015 4:39:23 PM
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:39:40 PM
    "We are in a really good place." He's talking up last night's excitement from Samsung and Mercedes-Benz.
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:39:58 PM
    He's expecting CE sales will hit $223 billion, up from $216 billion last year, driven by 4K TVs, 3D printers, and more.
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:40:06 PM
    "These are products which didn't even exist a few years ago."
  • James Martin 1/6/2015 4:40:09 PM
  • James Martin 1/6/2015 4:40:30 PM
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:40:54 PM
    Health care is a huge concern, and the CEA is investing $10 million into the CEA Foundation, to improve the lives of seniors and those with disabilities.
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:41:11 PM
    "Today's world you have two choices: you can go to a store and buy what you want, or you can go online and have it delivered to you by a driver."
  • James Martin 1/6/2015 4:41:18 PM
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:41:23 PM
    He's saying we'll have a third option soon, with autonomous drivers delivering packages -- no mention of drones, yet.
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:41:45 PM
    He's talking about Mercedes again and how cool last night's autonomous concept was -- which again is a bit bold given this is a Ford event.
  • James Martin 1/6/2015 4:41:49 PM
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:42:10 PM
    "We have a record 10 major automakers at CES this year, and indeed CEA is releasing this week a list of 50 new products designed to cut car accidents.
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:42:26 PM
    "We must be wary of government efforts to distort new rules to ban products from cars." -- Strong words there.
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:42:32 PM
    Okay, here's the drone delivery pitch.
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:42:48 PM
    "These products can find lost hikers, they can check oil pipelines, and they can deliver medicine to remote areas."
  • James Martin 1/6/2015 4:42:53 PM
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:42:57 PM
    "They can also cut city congestion via rooftop deliveries."
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:43:17 PM
    He's mentioning there are concerns about safety and privacy, and Shapiro hopes that the FAA works with them to develop appropriate regulations.
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:43:22 PM
    And another means of delivery: 3D printers.
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:43:35 PM
    "We're just at the beginning. Our world is changing,and the CES is where you are seeing the future."
  • James Martin 1/6/2015 4:43:44 PM
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:43:56 PM
    He's saying the show is "easy to navigate" this year -- with three different areas.
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:44:06 PM
    Funny, I thought it was easiest when it was just one area.
  • James Martin 1/6/2015 4:44:11 PM
  • James Martin 1/6/2015 4:44:33 PM
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:44:40 PM
    There are a number of new "marketplaces" -- including smart home, personal privacy, and the like.
  • James Martin 1/6/2015 4:44:53 PM
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:44:55 PM
    We're hearing about International CES Asia, which is extra international.
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:45:08 PM
    It's May 25 - May 27 in Shanghai, China.
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:45:28 PM
    Registration is open today!
  • James Martin 1/6/2015 4:45:44 PM
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:46:02 PM
    Gary's pitching his books again, Ninja Innovation and The Comeback.
  • James Martin 1/6/2015 4:46:07 PM
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:46:19 PM
    And a third book, Digital Destiny. He didn't write that one.
  • Antuan Goodwin 1/6/2015 4:46:27 PM
    Satellite locations? Spin off shows? A line of books? This tech industry show has become an industry within itself.
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:47:02 PM
    Dr. Shawn Dubravac is the author, and he's onstage now to talk about the book.
  • James Martin 1/6/2015 4:47:16 PM
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:47:24 PM
    If you need another cup of coffee, might be a good time to grab it. We'll let you know when we start talking Ford stuff.
