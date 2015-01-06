Ford's 2015 CES keynote
Ford's new CEO Mark Fields will take to the stage and tell us what's next for the Blue Oval.
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:48:02 PMRemember this isn't just a Ford press conference, it's the kickoff of CES 2015, so of course the CEA is going to toot its own horn for a little while.
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:48:06 PMAnd, you know, try to sell a book or three.
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:49:08 PMWe're hearing about more advanced predictions based on the Internet of Things, knowing if it's dark and cold and you're being lazy, so recommending more depressing movies, for example.
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:49:14 PMWhich is, in and of itself, somewhat depressing.
James Martin 1/6/2015 4:49:40 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:50:00 PMOkay, book pitch is over, polite applause.
James Martin 1/6/2015 4:50:32 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:50:38 PM"As excited as I am about the future, we do have to be careful. It is not pre-ordained. States, and even countries, all want to be centers of innovation. Yet they all allow old laws to hurt new innovation."
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:50:53 PM"These laws restrict investment, they impose beurocracy, or they restrict a flexible work environment."
James Martin 1/6/2015 4:51:01 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:51:05 PMThe CEA is going to be ranking our 50 states based on how "innovation friendly" they are.
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:51:21 PMGary's saying we need different innovation laws, to stop patent trolls, and "ask lawyers to consider other lines of work."
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:51:30 PMA fair bit of applause for that.
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:51:48 PMHe also says that we need "real competition in fast broadband," that "we need both an open internet, and a huge investment in infrastructure."
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:52:06 PM"Innovate or die -- it really is that simple. There will always be the naysayers, because innovation by its very nature disrupts the status quo."
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:52:26 PM"Innovation is about making the human condition better... Those of us living in the developed world, we take for granted the fact that we have all these things."
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:52:36 PM"Technology is rapidly going to solve these problems for the whole world."
James Martin 1/6/2015 4:53:00 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:53:05 PM"As much as we're focused on the future I want to dwell one moment on the past. We're talking about Jack Wayman, who sadly passed away this summer at 92.
James Martin 1/6/2015 4:53:20 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:53:25 PM"Jack taught me that as great as all of our technology is, there is nothing like the five-sense, look them in the eye, touch and feel experience of the trade show."
James Martin 1/6/2015 4:53:38 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:53:42 PMWe're seeing a short video now of Jack Wayman, with some "sage advice" from Jack.
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:54:19 PMI was lucky enough to meet Jack on a few occasions and speak with him over the years. He always had a great perspective on the industry -- and no shortage of quips to tell about the golden age of the industry.
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:54:33 PMOkay, back from your coffee break? We're getting ready for the Ford bit.
James Martin 1/6/2015 4:54:50 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:55:02 PMGary is saying that Mark Fields, Ford's new CEO, was here to announce the first version of SYNC with Bill Gates.
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:55:09 PM"Mark was involved with the development of SYNC from the beginning."
James Martin 1/6/2015 4:55:17 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:55:24 PM"Mark put SYNC on the fast-track, and has defined the introduction of SYNC as a defining moment for Ford."
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:55:58 PMThere are more than 10 million SYNC vehicles on the road today, and of course SYNC 3 was just announced a few weeks back.
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:56:20 PMShapiro is talking up the F-150, the Escape, the Focus... and now Mark Fields himself.
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:56:32 PM"Today, we have the pleasure of hearing more about how Mark and the team are driving innovation throughout Ford."
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:56:38 PMAnd Mark Fields takes the stage!
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:56:40 PM(Finally.)
Antuan Goodwin 1/6/2015 4:56:55 PMFord Motor Company President and CEO Mark Fields takes the stage for the 2015 CES keynote.
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:56:56 PM"It is really great to be back here in Las Vegas, and right here at CES."
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:57:05 PM"I was right here on stage eight years ago when we were introducing Ford SYNC."
James Martin 1/6/2015 4:57:06 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:57:26 PM"As I look back a lot of things have changed at CES in eight years, but one thing has stayed the same. So I want to ask a question: who finds it easy to get around Las Vegas around CES?"
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:57:31 PMIt's a mess, Mark. A real mess.
James Martin 1/6/2015 4:57:35 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:57:55 PM"The Las Vegas area has just more than 1,000,000 people." The population density puts Vegas #120 on the list of most dense cities in the world.
James Martin 1/6/2015 4:58:03 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:58:13 PMAnother 150,000 people flux in for the week. "Imagine what people in Mumbai, India face every day. More than 18,000,000 people live in Mumbai."