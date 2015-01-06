Ford's 2015 CES keynote | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Ford's 2015 CES keynote

Ford's new CEO Mark Fields will take to the stage and tell us what's next for the Blue Oval.

  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:48:02 PM
    Remember this isn't just a Ford press conference, it's the kickoff of CES 2015, so of course the CEA is going to toot its own horn for a little while.
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:48:06 PM
    And, you know, try to sell a book or three.
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:49:08 PM
    We're hearing about more advanced predictions based on the Internet of Things, knowing if it's dark and cold and you're being lazy, so recommending more depressing movies, for example.
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:49:14 PM
    Which is, in and of itself, somewhat depressing.
  • James Martin 1/6/2015 4:49:40 PM
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:50:00 PM
    Okay, book pitch is over, polite applause.
  • James Martin 1/6/2015 4:50:32 PM
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:50:38 PM
    "As excited as I am about the future, we do have to be careful. It is not pre-ordained. States, and even countries, all want to be centers of innovation. Yet they all allow old laws to hurt new innovation."
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:50:53 PM
    "These laws restrict investment, they impose beurocracy, or they restrict a flexible work environment."
  • James Martin 1/6/2015 4:51:01 PM
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:51:05 PM
    The CEA is going to be ranking our 50 states based on how "innovation friendly" they are.
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:51:21 PM
    Gary's saying we need different innovation laws, to stop patent trolls, and "ask lawyers to consider other lines of work."
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:51:30 PM
    A fair bit of applause for that.
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:51:48 PM
    He also says that we need "real competition in fast broadband," that "we need both an open internet, and a huge investment in infrastructure."
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:52:06 PM
    "Innovate or die -- it really is that simple. There will always be the naysayers, because innovation by its very nature disrupts the status quo."
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:52:26 PM
    "Innovation is about making the human condition better... Those of us living in the developed world, we take for granted the fact that we have all these things."
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:52:36 PM
    "Technology is rapidly going to solve these problems for the whole world."
  • James Martin 1/6/2015 4:53:00 PM
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:53:05 PM
    "As much as we're focused on the future I want to dwell one moment on the past. We're talking about Jack Wayman, who sadly passed away this summer at 92.
  • James Martin 1/6/2015 4:53:20 PM
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:53:25 PM
    "Jack taught me that as great as all of our technology is, there is nothing like the five-sense, look them in the eye, touch and feel experience of the trade show."
  • James Martin 1/6/2015 4:53:38 PM
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:53:42 PM
    We're seeing a short video now of Jack Wayman, with some "sage advice" from Jack.
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:54:19 PM
    I was lucky enough to meet Jack on a few occasions and speak with him over the years. He always had a great perspective on the industry -- and no shortage of quips to tell about the golden age of the industry.
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:54:33 PM
    Okay, back from your coffee break? We're getting ready for the Ford bit.
  • James Martin 1/6/2015 4:54:50 PM
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:55:02 PM
    Gary is saying that Mark Fields, Ford's new CEO, was here to announce the first version of SYNC with Bill Gates.
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:55:09 PM
    "Mark was involved with the development of SYNC from the beginning."
  • James Martin 1/6/2015 4:55:17 PM
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:55:24 PM
    "Mark put SYNC on the fast-track, and has defined the introduction of SYNC as a defining moment for Ford."
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:55:58 PM
    There are more than 10 million SYNC vehicles on the road today, and of course SYNC 3 was just announced a few weeks back.
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:56:20 PM
    Shapiro is talking up the F-150, the Escape, the Focus... and now Mark Fields himself.
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:56:32 PM
    "Today, we have the pleasure of hearing more about how Mark and the team are driving innovation throughout Ford."
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:56:38 PM
    And Mark Fields takes the stage!
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:56:40 PM
    (Finally.)
  • Antuan Goodwin 1/6/2015 4:56:55 PM
    Ford Motor Company President and CEO Mark Fields takes the stage for the 2015 CES keynote.
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:56:56 PM
    "It is really great to be back here in Las Vegas, and right here at CES."
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:57:05 PM
    "I was right here on stage eight years ago when we were introducing Ford SYNC."
  • James Martin 1/6/2015 4:57:06 PM
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:57:26 PM
    "As I look back a lot of things have changed at CES in eight years, but one thing has stayed the same. So I want to ask a question: who finds it easy to get around Las Vegas around CES?"
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:57:31 PM
    It's a mess, Mark. A real mess.
  • James Martin 1/6/2015 4:57:35 PM
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:57:55 PM
    "The Las Vegas area has just more than 1,000,000 people." The population density puts Vegas #120 on the list of most dense cities in the world.
  • James Martin 1/6/2015 4:58:03 PM
  • Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:58:13 PM
    Another 150,000 people flux in for the week. "Imagine what people in Mumbai, India face every day. More than 18,000,000 people live in Mumbai."
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile