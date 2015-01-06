Ford's 2015 CES keynote
Ford's new CEO Mark Fields will take to the stage and tell us what's next for the Blue Oval.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Antuan Goodwin 1/6/2015 4:58:26 PM"It is a challenge to get around during the show." Understatement of the day...
-
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:58:28 PMIts population density is 17x greater than Las Vegas. It's #1 on the most dense cities.
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 4:58:32 PM
-
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:58:52 PM"Cars literally inch along the road with horns blaring, and the trains are so packed that peoples' phones and eyeglasses are often crushed."
-
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:59:05 PMLos Angeles is the only US city to make the top 100 of that densest cities list, coming in at #90.
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 4:59:17 PM
-
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 4:59:20 PM"Will you think for a moment of the people in Mumbai? Should you? These are the kinds of issues on the minds of people at Ford."
-
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:00:03 PM"Today, though, even though we at Ford showcase our latest connected cars and autonomous vehicles, we're coming to CES with a higher purpose, and it's one that started more than 111 years ago by our founder, Henry Ford."
-
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:00:18 PM"His real passion was about bringing about the opportunity to create a better society."
-
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:00:42 PM"He was proudest of the mark that he made on society. His perfection of the moving assembly line ushered in another industrial revolution. His doubling of the working wage gave rise to the middle class."
-
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:00:57 PM"He proved that a great business does all of that while creating a better world, and that's what we'd like to focus on this morning."
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:01:07 PM
-
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:01:19 PMMark is talking about EcoBoost engines, the new aluminum F-150, and new safety features to make the industry overall better -- and the world, natch.
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:01:37 PM
-
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:01:40 PMWe're going to start by "addressing the mobility challenges facing people all over the world."
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:01:53 PM
-
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:02:03 PM"People interact in new ways, they share information very differently, and they consume products and services more ways than we've ever seen before. At Ford, mobility is far more than motion. It's really about progress."
-
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:02:18 PMHe's talking about food deliveries, ambulances, getting to work...
-
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:02:33 PM"Four important mega-trends are driving the industry."
-
Antuan Goodwin 1/6/2015 5:02:47 PMFord @ #CES2015: "Mobility is about more than motion. It's really about progress."
-
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:02:52 PMFirst is urbanization. Fields mentions there are 28 mega-cities, but by 2030 there will be "at least" 41.
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:03:15 PM
-
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:03:39 PM"The existing infrastructure for vehicles simple cannot sustain" this kind of growth. "Our roadmap must not just include smarter cars, but smarter roads and smarter cities."
-
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:03:56 PMSecond trend? The growth of the "global middle class" -- will go from 2 billion to 4 billion people.
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:04:01 PM
-
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:04:03 PMMany will be looking to buy cars, naturally.
-
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:04:18 PM"Think beyond global gridlock."
-
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:04:41 PMThe third trend is air quality. "Imagine having to remind your kids never to go outside without your face mask."
-
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:04:54 PMThe fourth trend, is changing consumer attitudes.
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:05:00 PM
-
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:05:15 PMIn particular, he's talking about millennials, who are delaying buying homes, having children and, most problematically, delaying buying cars...
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:05:18 PM
-
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:05:37 PM39% say they travel by train, bus, or taxi so that they could multi-task, and 34% said they'd rent their cars to strangers if they could.
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:05:46 PM
-
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:05:54 PM"We've developed what we call our blueprint for mobility, a multi-decade vision for how we can do our part for how we can make a better world."
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:06:00 PM
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:06:12 PM
-
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:06:17 PM"We see a world where vehicles talk to each other, where drivers and vehicles work with the infrastructure to relieve congestion."
-
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:06:35 PM"We see a world, where CES of the future, traveling down the Las Vegas strip is not going to take a half an hour, and in Mumbai, people are going to have a freedom of mobility instead of gridlock."
-
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:06:54 PMFord Smart Mobility is the plan, bringing together mobility, big data, and the best the industry has to offer.
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:07:00 PM
-
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:07:09 PMFields mentions there are 25 experiments launching as part of this, enabled by new technologies.
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:07:26 PM
-
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:07:27 PMFirst, is connectivity. "Consider this: 47% of Americans today won't go 24 hours without looking at their phone. Sounds a little low, doesn't it?"
-
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:07:48 PM5.1 billion smartphones will be on the market in two years, for 80% of the world's population.