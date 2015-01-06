Ford's 2015 CES keynote
Ford's new CEO Mark Fields will take to the stage and tell us what's next for the Blue Oval.
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:07:48 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:08:01 PMFields said Ford "spotted this trend early" and SYNC is a testament to that, with 10 million vehicles on the road.
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:08:09 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:08:20 PMHe's talking up the "smartphone-like experience" of SYNC 3, and indeed it is, much quicker and more responsive than previous versions.
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:08:26 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:08:40 PMFields says the company will continue to grow SYNC AppLink, as "the potential for innovation is endless."
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:08:44 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:08:55 PMThey'll be adding new "connected" options too, which likely is a reference to CarPlay and Android Auto.
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:08:58 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:09:07 PMNext up is a new collection of software and services.
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:09:16 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:09:20 PMRaj Nair, Ford CTO, is onstage.
Antuan Goodwin 1/6/2015 5:09:41 PM
Ford Sync 3 drops Microsoft, puts MyFord Touch out to pasture - CNETCNETFord's Sync in-car infotainment is about to turn eight, making it one of the most well-established on the market. With version three, it's been completely rebuilt from the ground up.
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:09:42 PMHe's saying how Ford's cars are already partially autonomous, with driver assists for parking, adaptive cruise control, the like.
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:09:50 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:10:04 PM"We expect these technologies to continue to make people better drivers, and then one day, in the right environment, could even replace drivers."
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:10:07 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:10:20 PMNair says Ford has an autonomous car in testing, which only adds four LIDAR sensors to those sensors that are already built into cars today.
-
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:10:34 PM"We absolutely believe automated driving is possible." Bold statement, there.
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:10:42 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:10:59 PMNair is saying that we'll get there via semi-autonomous features, which "keep the driver in the loop."
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:11:31 PM"While widespread vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrasturcture communications would be beneficial, we don't believe it to be a requirement." That's in contrast to much of the competition, which is relying on this kind of communication.
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:11:47 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:12:06 PMNair also takes the time to mention that cars should be fun to ride, and is mentioning how motion sickness could be an issue. "Just think about one of your worst experiences, riding in a downtown taxi, we don't want to create that kind of experience."
-
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:13:09 PMFields again: "Our priority at Ford is not about making marketing claims, or being the first autonomous car on the road. Our priority is making the first Ford autonomous vehicle available to the masses."
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:13:39 PM"We believe customers own their data, and we are simply stewards of that data, and we commit to being trusted stewards of that data."
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:13:41 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:13:51 PM"We may ask to use that data, but only with explicit opt-in and transparency."
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:14:09 PMFields says that customers will always receive services and value in exchange for that data. That is a lovely thing to hear.
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:14:21 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/6/2015 5:14:22 PMSmall round of applause for Ford's mention of data privacy and opt-in practices.
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:14:39 PMHe's now talking about Ford Smart Mobility.
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:14:53 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:15:07 PMDeveloping a better customer experience -- "this revolves around learning how customers use their car throughout the day."
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:15:08 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:15:37 PMThey're launching something called "Big Data Drive" in Detroit, with OpenXC devices tracking data for volunteers to learn more about how people are getting around.
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:15:47 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:15:48 PM"Today's cars, they produce a massive amount of data, upwards of 25GB of information per hour."
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:16:01 PM"This information is helping us understand how people move, and see patterns that most customers don't."
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:16:08 PM
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:16:29 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:16:36 PMHe's referencing the I-96 closure in Detroit, and how Ford could map the congestion caused elsewhere by that closure -- the sorts of things Waze can do now too.
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:16:47 PMRaj Nair now talks about Fleet Insights.
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:17:05 PM"Imagine the car helping you to prepare for your next big meeting, or a parent taking a sick child to the doctor's office. You might be able to triage her."
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:17:21 PM