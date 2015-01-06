Ford's 2015 CES keynote
Ford's new CEO Mark Fields will take to the stage and tell us what's next for the Blue Oval.
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:17:36 PMFields again: "What if you owned a database of all your driving behaviors for all the years since you got your drivers license."
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:17:45 PMThat's the next experience, Data Driven Insurance.
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:18:04 PM"What if this driver score passport could go with you from car to car, no matter the brand. Imagine that you could share that information with insurance companies to get better rates."
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:18:09 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:18:24 PM"We're collecting driver data from a large fleet in London, and we're looking at how you could use driver profiles to personalize insurance rates."
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:18:39 PMThe next experiment is "flexible user-ship models" -- which is fancy talk for car sharing.
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:19:01 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:19:01 PMNair: "I'm sure some of you here play video games. This next experiment is not too far off. It involves an operator who is able to remotely drive real vehicles from their office."
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:19:09 PMFord has inverted the commute, everyone.
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:19:26 PM"If successful, this could help change car-sharing forever."
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:19:37 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:20:15 PMHe's now talking about the Go!Drive service, car sharing service.
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:20:31 PM"What about buses? We're taking a look at that in New York City and London."
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:20:41 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:20:59 PMThe Dynamic Social Shuttle is a fleet of mini-buses that that are for broader car-sharing, with a driver.
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:21:10 PM"The information we gain will help us build products for the best shared customer experience."
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:21:32 PMFields again, talking about a car swap experiment.
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:21:52 PMYou can search for a vehicle you need, and "negotiate swap terms."
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:22:00 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:22:02 PMPuts a whole new spin on putting your keys in the bowl, eh?
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:22:44 PM
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:23:13 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:23:26 PM"We're broadening in the car sharing experiment in India as well." The service is called Share-Car, and its basically short-term car rentals, as are relatively commonplace in the US.
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:23:38 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:23:48 PMFields says they're also testing fast-speed DC chargers, and are working with fast-food restaurants to deploy these charging stations.
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:24:05 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:24:08 PMRaj Nair is now talking about data-driven health care.
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:24:21 PM"If you lived in West Africa, [health care] is much more difficult."
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:25:00 PMUnpaved roads and lack of transportation makes it difficult. Ford is partnering with Riders for Health, and is adding OpenXC to trucks to map the road networks, enabling navigation where there aren't defined routes.
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:25:30 PMThere's a Parking Spotter experiment, which scans and spots for open parking spots, which would then be exposed for others to utilize.
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:25:36 PMWow, one person is really, really excited about that.
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:25:46 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:26:07 PMAnother experiment, Painless Parking, which makes it easier to find parking in London.
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:26:08 PM
Antuan Goodwin 1/6/2015 5:26:18 PMAt least one person is VERY excited about how Ford's data collection will help find parking.
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:26:24 PMBasically, Ford is doing a lot of stuff involving cars and technology in various places. Deal with it.
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:26:57 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:27:12 PM"We don't anticipate that any one of these experiments are going to provide a single solution." Fields hopes that the net information learned helps to identify a way forward.
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:27:15 PM
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:27:47 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:27:51 PMAnd, there's the Innovate Mobility World Challenges, which is asking developers to help build out the OpenXC platform.
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:28:21 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:28:26 PMDevelopers can submit their apps that "deal with mobility challenges"
James Martin 1/6/2015 5:29:03 PM
Tim Stevens 1/6/2015 5:29:14 PMfordsvl.com is the place to go. And yes, there are prizes!