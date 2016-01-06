GM CES 2016 Keynote with Mary Barra
CEO Mary Barra will talk about the technology GM is embracing in the automotive industry, and the new Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle, during her keynote.
-
Michelle Meyers 1/6/2016 9:05:14 PMHere's CNET's first take on the Bolt: The Chevy Bolt might be the affordable EV you've been waiting for
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 8:49:29 PMHi and welcome to GM's keynote at CES 2016 with CEO Mary Barra. I'm Wayne Cunningham, live blogging this speech for you.
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 8:50:40 PMI think it's no secret that GM's big announcement will be the Chevy Bolt, a new electric car purpose built, that should have a range of 200 miles and a price under $30k, pretty impressive stats
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 8:51:17 PMGM has been developing EV expertise with its Spark EV and its Volt hybrid
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 8:52:48 PM
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 8:53:58 PM
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 8:55:12 PM
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 8:55:34 PMWe are about 5 minutes from the start of this keynote
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 8:56:46 PMAlong with her role as CEO, I believe Barra was just named as Chairman of the GM board
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 8:57:47 PMGM and Toyota have been in competition over which is the biggest automaker worldwide
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 8:58:10 PMGM reaches a lot of people around the world with a variety of brands
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 8:58:47 PM
\
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 8:58:57 PMAlthough after the recession of 2008, GM narrowed its brand offerings in the US to Chevrolet, Buick, and Cadillac
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 8:59:45 PMOn the tech front, GM has been pushing the new MyLink system, a touchscreen supporting both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:01:18 PMOkay, we are leading with a video about a family driving the highway of America
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:01:42 PMThis may just be the standard CES opening video
-
Quick 1/6/2016 9:02:22 PMWhere's the STREAM?!?
-
patrick 1/6/2016 9:02:24 PMIs there a link for the live stream?
-
Naveel 1/6/2016 9:02:26 PMwhere can I see the live video stream?
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:02:29 PMYep, just CES video, followed by CTA's Gary Shapiro taking the stage
-
Michelle Meyers 1/6/2016 9:02:36 PMSorry folks, no video stream for this one.
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:02:47 PM
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:02:57 PMShapiro is introducing Barra, highlighting the fact that she is the first woman to lead an automaker
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:03:23 PMShapiro is citing Barra's credentials
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:03:41 PMNoting that she took the entire GM leadership team on a tour of Silicon Valley companies
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:03:48 PM
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:04:21 PMLong-term goal of GM is to transform personal mobility through innovation, according to Shapiro
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:04:47 PMMary Barra take the stage, looking hip in shiny black leather
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:05:14 PMBarra is citing GM's past tech innovations, such as developing the first Lunar Rover
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:05:24 PM
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:05:59 PM
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:06:03 PM"Societal trends are changing the way people interact with personal transportation"
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:06:24 PMBarra cites GM's partnership with Lyft, announced this week
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:06:25 PM
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:06:41 PM
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:06:42 PMThis keynote is also on Facebook, according to Barra
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:06:54 PM
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:07:09 PMShout-out to Onstar's 20-year history of connected car expertise
-
frank 1/6/2016 9:07:10 PMHow do we get the video?
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:07:16 PM
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:07:42 PM4 million vehicles with 4G through Onstar by this year
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:07:54 PM
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:08:11 PM
-
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:08:11 PMBringing up electrified cars now, Spark EV, Volt and new Malibu Hybrid
-
Michelle Meyers 1/6/2016 9:08:13 PM@frank Sorry, no video stream for this one, not from CNET anyway. But Wayne will keep you in the know!!
-
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:08:30 PM