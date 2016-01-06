GM CES 2016 Keynote with Mary Barra | CNET
GM CES 2016 Keynote with Mary Barra

CEO Mary Barra will talk about the technology GM is embracing in the automotive industry, and the new Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle, during her keynote.

  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 8:49:29 PM
    Hi and welcome to GM's keynote at CES 2016 with CEO Mary Barra. I'm Wayne Cunningham, live blogging this speech for you.
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 8:50:40 PM
    I think it's no secret that GM's big announcement will be the Chevy Bolt, a new electric car purpose built, that should have a range of 200 miles and a price under $30k, pretty impressive stats
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 8:51:17 PM
    GM has been developing EV expertise with its Spark EV and its Volt hybrid
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 8:52:48 PM
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 8:53:58 PM
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 8:55:12 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 8:55:34 PM
    We are about 5 minutes from the start of this keynote
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 8:56:46 PM
    Along with her role as CEO, I believe Barra was just named as Chairman of the GM board
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 8:57:47 PM
    GM and Toyota have been in competition over which is the biggest automaker worldwide
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 8:58:10 PM
    GM reaches a lot of people around the world with a variety of brands
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 8:58:57 PM
    Although after the recession of 2008, GM narrowed its brand offerings in the US to Chevrolet, Buick, and Cadillac
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 8:59:45 PM
    On the tech front, GM has been pushing the new MyLink system, a touchscreen supporting both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:01:18 PM
    Okay, we are leading with a video about a family driving the highway of America
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:01:42 PM
    This may just be the standard CES opening video
  • Quick 1/6/2016 9:02:22 PM
    Where's the STREAM?!?
  • patrick 1/6/2016 9:02:24 PM
    Is there a link for the live stream?
  • Naveel 1/6/2016 9:02:26 PM
    where can I see the live video stream?
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:02:29 PM
    Yep, just CES video, followed by CTA's Gary Shapiro taking the stage
  • Michelle Meyers 1/6/2016 9:02:36 PM
    Sorry folks, no video stream for this one.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:02:47 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:02:57 PM
    Shapiro is introducing Barra, highlighting the fact that she is the first woman to lead an automaker
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:03:23 PM
    Shapiro is citing Barra's credentials
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:03:41 PM
    Noting that she took the entire GM leadership team on a tour of Silicon Valley companies
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:03:48 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:04:21 PM
    Long-term goal of GM is to transform personal mobility through innovation, according to Shapiro
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:04:47 PM
    Mary Barra take the stage, looking hip in shiny black leather
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:05:14 PM
    Barra is citing GM's past tech innovations, such as developing the first Lunar Rover
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:05:24 PM
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:05:59 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:06:03 PM
    "Societal trends are changing the way people interact with personal transportation"
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:06:24 PM
    Barra cites GM's partnership with Lyft, announced this week
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:06:25 PM
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:06:41 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:06:42 PM
    This keynote is also on Facebook, according to Barra
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:06:54 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:07:09 PM
    Shout-out to Onstar's 20-year history of connected car expertise
  • frank 1/6/2016 9:07:10 PM
    How do we get the video?
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:07:16 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:07:42 PM
    4 million vehicles with 4G through Onstar by this year
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:07:54 PM
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:08:11 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:08:11 PM
    Bringing up electrified cars now, Spark EV, Volt and new Malibu Hybrid
  • Michelle Meyers 1/6/2016 9:08:13 PM
    @frank Sorry, no video stream for this one, not from CNET anyway. But Wayne will keep you in the know!!
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:08:30 PM
