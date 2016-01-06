GM CES 2016 Keynote with Mary Barra | CNET
GM CES 2016 Keynote with Mary Barra

CEO Mary Barra will talk about the technology GM is embracing in the automotive industry, and the new Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle, during her keynote.

  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:08:56 PM
    GM can use its scale to bring innovation to more people, faster, according to Barra
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:08:58 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:09:17 PM
    Going way back in history to a mention of Louis Chevrolet
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:09:26 PM
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:09:47 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:09:59 PM
    Cars used to be a boutique business, but now a new car is sold every few seconds
  • Ben10 1/6/2016 9:10:53 PM
    Live stream on Chevrolet Facebook Page
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:10:59 PM
    Historical references to electricity, the telephone and automakers segueing to the Bolt EV
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:11:36 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:11:39 PM
    The Chevy Bolt just rolled out on stage, looking similar to the concept shown in Detroit last year
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:12:12 PM
    The Bolt EV cracks the code of long range at an affordable price, Barra said.
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:12:15 PM
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:12:31 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:12:43 PM
    Barra citing Chevy's 3,000 dealers around the country
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:12:49 PM
    Sounds like the Bolt will be offered nationwide
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:13:11 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:13:31 PM
    The Bolt's power pack is integrated with the chassis, like in the Tesla Model S
  • Naveel 1/6/2016 9:13:42 PM
    s.gm.com live stream
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:13:46 PM
    GM actually developed that EV structural idea in the early 90s
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:13:48 PM
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:14:06 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:14:10 PM
    Bolt qualified for California HOV white sticker
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:14:25 PM
    Navigation is tailored to EV driving
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:14:26 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:14:38 PM
    Uses temperature and topography to compute real range
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:14:44 PM
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:14:59 PM
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:15:21 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:15:22 PM
    Bolt includes personalized home screen, possibly through smartphone connection
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:15:51 PM
    Bolt uses the rear camera mirror previously announced for use with Cadillac
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:15:52 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:16:16 PM
    This camera-mirror means you won't get your rear view obscured by cargo or passengers
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:16:23 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:16:38 PM
    10.2 inch capacitive touchscreen in the Bolt standard
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:16:59 PM
    Bolt will be first EV to offer CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:17:06 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:17:31 PM
    The MyChevrolet app gives it remote telematics, and the ability to preset the cabin temp
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:18:09 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:18:20 PM
    Barra cites experience with the Volt as to driver habits
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:18:34 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:18:47 PM
    Bolt will offer gasification, letting drivers compete over range and other efficiency achievements
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:18:57 PM
    Barra is talking about price now
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:19:03 PM
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:19:23 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:19:29 PM
    After government incentives, the Bolt will go for about $30k, according to Barra
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:19:52 PM
    Barra is highlighting the 200 mile range number
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:20:09 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:20:12 PM
    Bolt EV will be in production this year
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:20:47 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:20:49 PM
    I like the body style of the Bolt. Hatchbacks are great for utility
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:20:58 PM
    Okay, that is looking like it
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:21:15 PM
    This keynote was all about introducing the Bolt
  • Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:21:31 PM
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:21:42 PM
    Barra has invited attendees here onto the stage to check out the car, just like at a car show
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:22:55 PM
    Thanks for joining this live blog, and seeing the potentially historic introduction of the Bolt EV
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:23:03 PM
    Bye now
  • wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:23:39 PM
    Oh, and look for our first take of the Chevy Bolt, posted on CNET within the hour.
  • Michelle Meyers 1/6/2016 9:25:09 PM
    Wayne means the one already posted above!!!
