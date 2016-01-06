GM can use its scale to bring innovation to more people, faster, according to Barra

GM CES 2016 Keynote with Mary Barra
CEO Mary Barra will talk about the technology GM is embracing in the automotive industry, and the new Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle, during her keynote.
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:08:56 PMGM can use its scale to bring innovation to more people, faster, according to Barra
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:08:58 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:09:17 PMGoing way back in history to a mention of Louis Chevrolet
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:09:26 PM
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:09:47 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:09:59 PMCars used to be a boutique business, but now a new car is sold every few seconds
Ben10 1/6/2016 9:10:53 PMLive stream on Chevrolet Facebook Page
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:10:59 PMHistorical references to electricity, the telephone and automakers segueing to the Bolt EV
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:11:36 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:11:39 PMThe Chevy Bolt just rolled out on stage, looking similar to the concept shown in Detroit last year
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:12:12 PMThe Bolt EV cracks the code of long range at an affordable price, Barra said.
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:12:15 PM
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:12:31 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:12:43 PMBarra citing Chevy's 3,000 dealers around the country
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:12:49 PMSounds like the Bolt will be offered nationwide
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:13:11 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:13:31 PMThe Bolt's power pack is integrated with the chassis, like in the Tesla Model S
Naveel 1/6/2016 9:13:42 PMs.gm.com live stream
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:13:46 PMGM actually developed that EV structural idea in the early 90s
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:13:48 PM
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:14:06 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:14:10 PMBolt qualified for California HOV white sticker
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:14:25 PMNavigation is tailored to EV driving
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:14:26 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:14:38 PMUses temperature and topography to compute real range
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:14:44 PM
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:14:59 PM
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:15:21 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:15:22 PMBolt includes personalized home screen, possibly through smartphone connection
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:15:51 PMBolt uses the rear camera mirror previously announced for use with Cadillac
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:15:52 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:16:16 PMThis camera-mirror means you won't get your rear view obscured by cargo or passengers
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:16:23 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:16:38 PM10.2 inch capacitive touchscreen in the Bolt standard
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:16:59 PMBolt will be first EV to offer CarPlay and Android Auto
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:17:06 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:17:31 PMThe MyChevrolet app gives it remote telematics, and the ability to preset the cabin temp
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:18:09 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:18:20 PMBarra cites experience with the Volt as to driver habits
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:18:34 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:18:47 PMBolt will offer gasification, letting drivers compete over range and other efficiency achievements
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:18:57 PMBarra is talking about price now
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:19:03 PM
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:19:23 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:19:29 PMAfter government incentives, the Bolt will go for about $30k, according to Barra
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:19:52 PMBarra is highlighting the 200 mile range number
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:20:09 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:20:12 PMBolt EV will be in production this year
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:20:47 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:20:49 PMI like the body style of the Bolt. Hatchbacks are great for utility
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:20:58 PMOkay, that is looking like it
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:21:15 PMThis keynote was all about introducing the Bolt
Josh Miller 1/6/2016 9:21:31 PM
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:21:42 PMBarra has invited attendees here onto the stage to check out the car, just like at a car show
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:22:55 PMThanks for joining this live blog, and seeing the potentially historic introduction of the Bolt EV
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:23:03 PMBye now
wayne.cunningham 1/6/2016 9:23:39 PMOh, and look for our first take of the Chevy Bolt, posted on CNET within the hour.
Michelle Meyers 1/6/2016 9:25:09 PMWayne means the one already posted above!!!