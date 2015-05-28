Google I/O 2015 live blog
Google's annual developers conference is underway. Watch the live stream and follow CNET's live blog here.
-
Anne Dujmovic 5/28/2015 5:07:37 PMThe news:
Google refreshes mobile-payments effort with Android Pay
Google Photos launches with free, unlimited photos and video
Google Maps goes offline, complete with turn-by-turn directions
Google bundles fingerprint sensing across new Android M
HBO Now coming to Chromecast, Android devices
Google opens Inbox, its overhauled email service, to all comers
Google I/O by the numbers: 1B Android users, 900M on Gmail
Here's Google Android M, ready or not
Now On Tap expands Google Now with more information
Google intros new Cardboard, virtual-reality push
Brillo operating system announced at Google I/O
Android M to support USB Type C for faster charging
Google Play app store goes family-friendly with 'family star'
Full coverage of Google I/O
-
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 3:55:23 PM
Hello from Google I/O!
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 3:55:42 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 3:56:24 PMWelcome everyone!
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 3:56:38 PMWe're sitting here in the keynote area of the Moscone center, watching as some early attendees play a game of wrap-around pong.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 3:57:08 PMIt's a big room, as ever, and the majority of the attendees, the developers, are still waiting to be admitted to the festivities.
-
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 3:57:12 PMhey everyone- Scott Stein here. I'll be hopping in to discuss any weird new wearables, VR, or other surprises as they happen.
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 3:57:15 PM
There is a game of Pong happening from side to side, about 280 degrees all the way around the room!
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 3:57:27 PMThe room is dark and dimly lit, with some light trance playing and some very Matrix-like graphics cycling through the displays.
-
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 3:57:27 PMThe Pong has been the big win so far.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 3:57:56 PMAnd there are lots of displays! We're absolutely surrounded by a series of screens that might give us stiff necks if we're forced to look around at them during the entire presentation.
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 3:57:56 PMHello everyone! A round of introductions. I'm Rich Nieva, here with CNET's Tim Stevens, Nick Statt, Scott Stein and James Martin
-
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 3:58:21 PMI'm sitting several rows behind Tim, Rich, James and Nick, next to Rachel King. What I lack in camaraderie I make up for in aisle access.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 3:59:03 PMI and Os are floating down the screens in front of us as the music plays. But the stage is largely vacant.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 3:59:17 PMThere's one podium to our right, white of course, with a pair of cameras that'll likely be used for capturing demos.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 3:59:25 PMBut other than that, not a whole lot going on up there.
-
Nick Statt 5/28/2015 3:59:27 PMAnd I'm only here to rapturously commend whoever provided us with wired Internet and power. No outages this morning (we hope).
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 3:59:28 PM
-
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 3:59:46 PMThe descending I and O animations are very Matrix.
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:00:15 PM
-
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:00:44 PMNo Exit, James.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:01:03 PMThe journalists have largely taken their seats at this point, and some are milling about chatting, making bio breaks, the usual.
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:01:10 PMWe’re in San Francisco’s Moscone Center. Google regularly holds its I/O conferences here. It was in this building three years ago that Google first introduced Google Glass, the company’s Internet-connected eyewear. Skydivers jumped out of a blimp onto the building.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:01:25 PMThese seats, by the way, are not very comfortable. But we do at least have power and Ethernet here for our laptops, which means we should be in good shape for connectivity.
-
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:01:41 PMI have a banana in my bag. That may have been overkill. The key thing during a keynote this length is water.
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:01:49 PM
-
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:01:56 PMI have no power, Tim. Why does my seat not have power
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:02:28 PMOf course, with all these cables routed around it won't take much for someone to trip and knock us all offline, so look forward to that.
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:02:53 PMBy the way, the event officially kicks off at 9:30am PT, so you have half an our to listen to our brilliant insights until then.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:02:54 PMWe're seated four rows back, with the first three rows dedicated to Google personnel. None of them have filed in yet. They probably have a secret entrance.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:03:01 PMOr parachutes.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:03:05 PMMaybe jet packs.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:03:12 PMIt's probably jet packs.
-
KenFromChicago 5/28/2015 4:03:37 PMWait, so none of the Cnet reporters will be seen or heard onscreen? #SadPanda :-(
-
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:04:04 PMWhat I'm expecting are: unveilings of new Android Wear watch designs (like the Tag one), hopefully talk of iOS compatibility, ways Android Wear can tap into other Google services, and lots and lots of VR via Cardboard. And...I'd love to see a peek at Magic Leap, or something weird.
-
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:04:28 PM@TimStevens: drone escort
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:04:32 PMLooking around the room is definitely starting to fill up. We're about 25 minutes away from things officially kicking off, so still plenty of time for y'all to get some coffee, take a break, etc.
-
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:04:40 PMLots of "GDG!" chants. ok
-
Nick Statt 5/28/2015 4:06:22 PMWe're also expecting some details about Google's Android TV platform and some news regarding Android Pay, the company's mobile payments tech.
-
KenFromChicago 5/28/2015 4:06:52 PMJetpacks would be awesome way to intro Google Glass 2.0 or pert near any other new technology. Jetpacks FTW!
-
Nick Statt 5/28/2015 4:07:17 PMAnd as always, expect some news about search (probably Google Now related maybe). Google+ announcements... ? Maybe not.
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:07:32 PM
-
elearningshow 5/28/2015 4:07:51 PMHoverboards is the only way to go
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:07:52 PMMusic is getting a little more bass-heavy, for better or worse. There's also some fog filling the room. Lasers? Lasers.
-
Corey Nagel 5/28/2015 4:08:25 PM@scott stein you're awesome!
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:08:44 PM