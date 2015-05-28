Google I/O 2015 live blog | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Google I/O 2015 live blog

Google's annual developers conference is underway. Watch the live stream and follow CNET's live blog here.

  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:09:17 PM
    Oh no, somebody lost their wallet! Hope they find it. There's a Google Wallet joke in there somewhere...
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:09:58 PM
    I lost my jacket here two years ago. Left it in the keynote room. Doors closed when I left, and I never saw the jacket again.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:10:01 PM
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:10:03 PM
    True story.
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:10:16 PM
    Lost and found didn't have it. Don't lose things at Google I/O.
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:10:46 PM
    I found a power outlet under my seat. They're mounted underneath, in big bars. Google doesn't kid around.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:11:51 PM
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:11:53 PM
    Oh- we have another mousetrap intro.
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:11:58 PM
    Lights have dimmed and we're seeing a video
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:12:06 PM
  • Rob Young 5/28/2015 4:13:01 PM
    Really hoping for good news this year. I'm staying up late here in Korea!
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:13:02 PM
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:13:05 PM
    During the video, some devs are taking pics with Matias Duarte, VP of Material Design. Duarte oversaw Android’s big cosmetic makeover, which was unveiled as part of Android Lollipop. The idea was to make the design elements of the software consistent throughout.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:13:25 PM
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:13:37 PM
    Rube Goldberg set to BWOOOOOM music
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:14:23 PM
    Now there's a blue glow over the room, and the screens make it look like we are under water
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:14:34 PM
    A giant blue whale...in a wraparound aquarium. Reminiscent of TheBluVR for VR
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:14:36 PM
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:14:59 PM
    Humpback whale, sorry. Isn't it?
  • Nick Statt 5/28/2015 4:15:01 PM
    Up in the air right now is whether CEO Larry Page and co-founder and "moonshot" director Sergey Brin will make an appearance this conference. Larry took the stage two years ago to do a public Q&A, but his voice was noticeably worse. He's suffering from vocal cord nerve strain.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:15:03 PM
  • Nick Statt 5/28/2015 4:15:20 PM
    And Sergey Brin is probably off on an adventure. Who knows if he'll show up.
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:15:27 PM
    There is a giant whale on the screen making whale noises.
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:15:30 PM
    I cannot recognize whales. But the whale portends VR, I think.
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:15:57 PM
    whales keep showing up in VR. We want virtual whales.
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:16:17 PM
    And...more Pong
  • Nick Statt 5/28/2015 4:17:06 PM
    All these pong games are blow outs. Where's the heated competition?
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:19:27 PM
    We're already starting to complain about the seats here, people. We'll do our best to not let numb posteriors get in between you and your Google I/O news.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:20:28 PM
    BTW, anybody know where that whale went? Where do virtual whales go? Is that where Ecco the Dolphin came from? So many questions.
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:20:38 PM
    @TimStevens: I took off my coat and shifted position. This is coach class
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:21:22 PM
    @ScottStein: Ditto, sleeves rolled up. let's do this.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:21:33 PM
    We're about 9 minutes away from the fun getting started.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:21:44 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:21:56 PM
    We got a sneak peek at an on-screen Rube Goldberg machine. I'm guessing we'll be seeing more of that shortly.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:22:58 PM
    This liveblog is currently being fueled by Peanut M&Ms, by the way, so if we sound a little jittery, well...
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:24:08 PM
    Rich Miner from Google Ventures is standing nearby. Hopefully we'll get some updates this morning from their funding work.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:25:20 PM
    The unidentifiable trance music continues. Nothing remarkable. Nothing memorable. All reasonably catchy without being offensive.
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:25:39 PM
    My butt's asleep.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:25:39 PM
    People seem to be gradually taking their seats. The Periscopes are winding down. We're about five minutes out.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:25:43 PM
  • y2kisaac 5/28/2015 4:26:10 PM
    this is definitely the best keynote setup I have seen in a long time
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:26:41 PM
    Matias Duarte is in the room, with typically... visible attire.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:27:16 PM
    Three minutes out!
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:27:53 PM
    Seeing some other Googlers in the room: Caesar Sengupta, a product manager that works with Chromebooks and education.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:28:14 PM
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile