Google's annual developers conference is underway. Watch the live stream and follow CNET's live blog here.

  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:21:27 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:21:28 PM
    "This is the beginning of a journey, just like we've done with Android for smartphones."
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:21:38 PM
    Brillo goes into developer preview in Q3. Weave will be ready by Q4.
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:21:44 PM
    Developers can expect Weave in Q4 2015
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:21:52 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:21:56 PM
    "We are very excited, and for the first time we are bringing a comprehensive end-to-end solution, and we hope we can connect devices in a seamless and intuitive way."
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:22:17 PM
    "Now, we want to talk about how we as Google are improving the experience on a smartphone."
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:22:24 PM
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:22:31 PM
    How will all your devices know who you're speaking to? Will it be like a house full of fifteen kids?
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:22:40 PM
    Pichai called back to Google's original mission of "organizing the world's information"
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:22:47 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:22:48 PM
    "If you're in a modern mobile phone, you can ask a question like 'What does Kermit's nephew look like,' and you get an answer instantly."
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:23:00 PM
    We're now seeing that Kermit the Frog is Kermit la Rana in Spanish, too.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:23:21 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:23:23 PM
    "What looked like a simple query, we understood voice, we're doing natural language processing... The reason we are able to do all of this is because of the investments we've made in machine learning."
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:23:50 PM
    PIchai is saying how machine learning enables computers to know what a tree frog looks like, what he calls Deep Neural Nets.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:24:04 PM
    Neural Nets are nothing new, but they are incredibly difficult to train comprehensively.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:24:08 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:24:18 PM
    "We have the best investment in machine learning over the past many years"
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:24:29 PM
    Their word error rate has dropped from 23% to 8% since 2013.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:25:03 PM
    "This insight is what we will use to help organize user's photos, and you'll near about that in a few minutes..." ooh, a tease!
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:25:05 PM
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:25:32 PM
    Now we're talking Google Now
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:25:37 PM
    Now we're seeing how Google Inbox pulls all information about travel together. Google Now telling you when to leave, or showing your boarding pass at the airport.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:25:42 PM
    "In mobile, the need is even greater."
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:25:50 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:26:09 PM
    He's talking about the situation of someone messaging you about "The restaurant that I emailed you about" and how Google is going to try to figure that out, and save you having to find it.
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:26:12 PM
    "We are working hard to be more assistive to users."
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:26:16 PM
    Google has some excellent speech recognition. And more efficient assistance is really needed for small stuff like watches.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:26:24 PM
    Aparna Chennapragada, Director of Google Now is now on stage.
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:26:46 PM
    This is making Google Now sound like my mom
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:26:50 PM
    She's talking about how Google Now should remind you to call your roommate when you're visiting NY, book show tickets, etc. etc.
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:26:54 PM
    "Your smartphone ought to be smarter." Chennapragada says.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:26:58 PM
    "We're working hard to find out how we can assist users in a mobile world."
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:27:16 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:27:18 PM
    She's pointing out examples, like the last train home in tokyo, an open house in your neighborhood, and a reminder about where your car is parked.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:27:22 PM
    That last one was for me, I think.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:27:32 PM
    To do this, the app needs to understand your context.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:27:38 PM
    Second, it has to bring answers proactively - without you asking for it.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:27:47 PM
    Finally, it has to help you take actions to improve the situation.
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:27:49 PM
    Google now needs to understand your context, bring you answers proactively, and help you take action, she says.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:27:54 PM
    "In different contexts you need different things."
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:28:05 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:28:17 PM
    Disneyland, for example, vs "vegging out on a lazy Sunday" -- the app should act very differently.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:28:36 PM
    "We have built up a natural language processing engine, but we have also built up this powerful context engine, and we understand more than 100 million places."
