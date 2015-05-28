Google I/O 2015 live blog
Google's annual developers conference is underway. Watch the live stream and follow CNET's live blog here.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:21:27 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:21:28 PM"This is the beginning of a journey, just like we've done with Android for smartphones."
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:21:38 PMBrillo goes into developer preview in Q3. Weave will be ready by Q4.
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:21:44 PMDevelopers can expect Weave in Q4 2015
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:21:52 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:21:56 PM"We are very excited, and for the first time we are bringing a comprehensive end-to-end solution, and we hope we can connect devices in a seamless and intuitive way."
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:22:17 PM"Now, we want to talk about how we as Google are improving the experience on a smartphone."
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:22:24 PM
-
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:22:31 PMHow will all your devices know who you're speaking to? Will it be like a house full of fifteen kids?
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:22:40 PMPichai called back to Google's original mission of "organizing the world's information"
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:22:47 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:22:48 PM"If you're in a modern mobile phone, you can ask a question like 'What does Kermit's nephew look like,' and you get an answer instantly."
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:23:00 PMWe're now seeing that Kermit the Frog is Kermit la Rana in Spanish, too.
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:23:21 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:23:23 PM"What looked like a simple query, we understood voice, we're doing natural language processing... The reason we are able to do all of this is because of the investments we've made in machine learning."
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:23:50 PMPIchai is saying how machine learning enables computers to know what a tree frog looks like, what he calls Deep Neural Nets.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:24:04 PMNeural Nets are nothing new, but they are incredibly difficult to train comprehensively.
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:24:08 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:24:18 PM"We have the best investment in machine learning over the past many years"
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:24:29 PMTheir word error rate has dropped from 23% to 8% since 2013.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:25:03 PM"This insight is what we will use to help organize user's photos, and you'll near about that in a few minutes..." ooh, a tease!
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:25:05 PM
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:25:32 PMNow we're talking Google Now
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:25:37 PMNow we're seeing how Google Inbox pulls all information about travel together. Google Now telling you when to leave, or showing your boarding pass at the airport.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:25:42 PM"In mobile, the need is even greater."
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:25:50 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:26:09 PMHe's talking about the situation of someone messaging you about "The restaurant that I emailed you about" and how Google is going to try to figure that out, and save you having to find it.
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:26:12 PM"We are working hard to be more assistive to users."
-
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:26:16 PMGoogle has some excellent speech recognition. And more efficient assistance is really needed for small stuff like watches.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:26:24 PMAparna Chennapragada, Director of Google Now is now on stage.
-
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:26:46 PMThis is making Google Now sound like my mom
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:26:50 PMShe's talking about how Google Now should remind you to call your roommate when you're visiting NY, book show tickets, etc. etc.
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:26:54 PM"Your smartphone ought to be smarter." Chennapragada says.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:26:58 PM"We're working hard to find out how we can assist users in a mobile world."
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:27:16 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:27:18 PMShe's pointing out examples, like the last train home in tokyo, an open house in your neighborhood, and a reminder about where your car is parked.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:27:22 PMThat last one was for me, I think.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:27:32 PMTo do this, the app needs to understand your context.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:27:38 PMSecond, it has to bring answers proactively - without you asking for it.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:27:47 PMFinally, it has to help you take actions to improve the situation.
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:27:49 PMGoogle now needs to understand your context, bring you answers proactively, and help you take action, she says.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:27:54 PM"In different contexts you need different things."
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:28:05 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:28:17 PMDisneyland, for example, vs "vegging out on a lazy Sunday" -- the app should act very differently.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:28:36 PM"We have built up a natural language processing engine, but we have also built up this powerful context engine, and we understand more than 100 million places."