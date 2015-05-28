Things like when places are busy, when they are open, and where you might go from there.

Google I/O 2015 live blog
Google's annual developers conference is underway. Watch the live stream and follow CNET's live blog here.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:28:47 PMThings like when places are busy, when they are open, and where you might go from there.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:29:03 PMNext step is bringing you answers, like where the nearest gas station is along your route to return your rental car.
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:29:04 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:29:11 PM"This is where Google's knowledge graph comes in pretty handy."
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:29:14 PMContext is hard. If it can be done, and not be annoying, great. (IMO)
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:29:17 PMGoogle Now's big leg up over other digital assistants is that it can use all of Google's data.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:29:19 PMThis is basically a way of relating arbitrary things together.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:29:44 PM"In a mobile world, you get stuff done with apps."
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:29:50 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:29:50 PMSo that's the final piece of the puzzle: actions.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:30:01 PM"We just started a pilot program with over 100 partners, where we proactively surface things in Google Now"
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:30:07 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:30:16 PMYou can Uber at the airport, play Pandora in the Subway, or re-order groceries instantly.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:30:27 PM"We're very excited about all this progress, but your smartphone still ought to be smarter."
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:30:31 PMApps that appear by context. Again, this would be helpful (if it works) for Android Wear, where interface is so limited.
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:30:39 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:30:42 PM"How can we get you quick answers to quick questions," Chennapragada asks.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:30:55 PM"We're working on a new capability to assist you in the moment, right when you need it, wherever you are on the phone."
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:30:56 PMThis is the second reference to Uber during the keynote, even though there have been reports of the growing rift between the two companies. (Google Venture is an investor, though.)
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:30:59 PMNow on Tap is the name.
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:31:32 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:31:33 PMOkay, we're getting another demo now, we're listening to Skrillex.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:31:37 PMSorry about that, we didn't choose the music.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:31:55 PMWe've asked "Okay Google, what's his real name" and Google answered Sonny John Moore.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:32:04 PMNo need to clarify "his" -- the app identified the context.
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:32:08 PMChennapragada mentions Skrillex, who the company partnered with last week to design smart Android phone cases.
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:32:11 PMNow on Tap sounds perfect for my ADD self
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:32:13 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:32:19 PMAnother example, now we're in an email asking about movies this weekend.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:32:41 PMThe email says "seeing that Tomorrowland movie" and, with a tap and hold of the home button, Google Now brought up information about Tomorrowland.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:32:55 PMThere's a trailer, IMDb rating, and even links to the IMDb and Flixster apps.
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:32:56 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:33:06 PMAgain, just a long-press on the home button to bring this up.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:33:33 PMNext example, we're in Viber.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:33:43 PMThere's a message about dinner plans, and asking about dry cleaning.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:33:58 PMTap and hold on the dry cleaning brings up information about the restaurant, and a prompt to create a reminder about the dry cleaning.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:34:05 PMNice stuff, simple stuff, genuinely useful stuff.
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:34:18 PM
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:34:19 PMso that On Tap function is basically a "help me, Google" button. interesting
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:34:30 PM"The user in me is pretty happy," Chennapragada says. "But I have to say the computer scientist in me is pretty giddy, because that is some epic natural language stuff happening right now"
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:34:38 PM"That's some epic natural language understanding going on," she says.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:34:39 PMBig applause for that, and appreciation!
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:34:50 PM"It's not just about answers, it's also about apps."
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:35:08 PMso, this saves a search at the top. another streamline deep into Google.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:35:13 PM"This is a new way that you can reach and re-engage with users." -- engagement is everything, of course. After you get them to install your app, at least.