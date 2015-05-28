Google I/O 2015 live blog | CNET
Google I/O 2015 live blog

Google's annual developers conference is underway. Watch the live stream and follow CNET's live blog here.

  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:28:47 PM
    Things like when places are busy, when they are open, and where you might go from there.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:29:03 PM
    Next step is bringing you answers, like where the nearest gas station is along your route to return your rental car.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:29:04 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:29:11 PM
    "This is where Google's knowledge graph comes in pretty handy."
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:29:14 PM
    Context is hard. If it can be done, and not be annoying, great. (IMO)
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:29:17 PM
    Google Now's big leg up over other digital assistants is that it can use all of Google's data.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:29:19 PM
    This is basically a way of relating arbitrary things together.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:29:44 PM
    "In a mobile world, you get stuff done with apps."
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:29:50 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:29:50 PM
    So that's the final piece of the puzzle: actions.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:30:01 PM
    "We just started a pilot program with over 100 partners, where we proactively surface things in Google Now"
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:30:07 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:30:16 PM
    You can Uber at the airport, play Pandora in the Subway, or re-order groceries instantly.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:30:27 PM
    "We're very excited about all this progress, but your smartphone still ought to be smarter."
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:30:31 PM
    Apps that appear by context. Again, this would be helpful (if it works) for Android Wear, where interface is so limited.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:30:39 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:30:42 PM
    "How can we get you quick answers to quick questions," Chennapragada asks.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:30:55 PM
    "We're working on a new capability to assist you in the moment, right when you need it, wherever you are on the phone."
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:30:56 PM
    This is the second reference to Uber during the keynote, even though there have been reports of the growing rift between the two companies. (Google Venture is an investor, though.)
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:30:59 PM
    Now on Tap is the name.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:31:32 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:31:33 PM
    Okay, we're getting another demo now, we're listening to Skrillex.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:31:37 PM
    Sorry about that, we didn't choose the music.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:31:55 PM
    We've asked "Okay Google, what's his real name" and Google answered Sonny John Moore.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:32:04 PM
    No need to clarify "his" -- the app identified the context.
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:32:08 PM
    Chennapragada mentions Skrillex, who the company partnered with last week to design smart Android phone cases.
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:32:11 PM
    Now on Tap sounds perfect for my ADD self
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:32:13 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:32:19 PM
    Another example, now we're in an email asking about movies this weekend.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:32:41 PM
    The email says "seeing that Tomorrowland movie" and, with a tap and hold of the home button, Google Now brought up information about Tomorrowland.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:32:55 PM
    There's a trailer, IMDb rating, and even links to the IMDb and Flixster apps.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:32:56 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:33:06 PM
    Again, just a long-press on the home button to bring this up.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:33:33 PM
    Next example, we're in Viber.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:33:43 PM
    There's a message about dinner plans, and asking about dry cleaning.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:33:58 PM
    Tap and hold on the dry cleaning brings up information about the restaurant, and a prompt to create a reminder about the dry cleaning.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:34:05 PM
    Nice stuff, simple stuff, genuinely useful stuff.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:34:18 PM
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:34:19 PM
    so that On Tap function is basically a "help me, Google" button. interesting
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:34:30 PM
    "The user in me is pretty happy," Chennapragada says. "But I have to say the computer scientist in me is pretty giddy, because that is some epic natural language stuff happening right now"
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:34:38 PM
    "That's some epic natural language understanding going on," she says.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:34:39 PM
    Big applause for that, and appreciation!
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:34:50 PM
    "It's not just about answers, it's also about apps."
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:35:08 PM
    so, this saves a search at the top. another streamline deep into Google.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:35:13 PM
    "This is a new way that you can reach and re-engage with users." -- engagement is everything, of course. After you get them to install your app, at least.
