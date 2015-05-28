Google I/O 2015 live blog | CNET
Google I/O 2015 live blog

Google's annual developers conference is underway. Watch the live stream and follow CNET's live blog here.

  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:35:56 PM
    Now we're looking at the menu of the restaurant, and with a simple Google Name request by voice, we're able to get images of the food on the menu.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:36:08 PM
    "it's not just apps, though. Now we assist you in the moment, even when you're on the web."
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:36:11 PM
    Google Now also works on the web.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:36:18 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:36:20 PM
    We're reading an article about Hugh Laurie going to Veep.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:36:46 PM
    With a tap on hugh, and a drag up from the bottom of the phone, there's a full page of information on Hugh Laurie.
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:36:51 PM
    (have I been spelling spinach pie wrong all these years, or is spanakopita something else?)
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:36:55 PM
    No link to Fry and Laurie, though! What's up with that?
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:37:15 PM
    "Quick answers to quick questions" is the mantra to this bit.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:37:20 PM
    And, boosting engagement for developers.
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:37:26 PM
    I'd use this. Until it didn't work.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:37:27 PM
    More details coming "over the next few months."
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:37:45 PM
    Okay, time to talk about photos, now.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:38:04 PM
    Anil Sabharwal, director of Photos is up now.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:38:20 PM
    We're looking at his daughter graduating from pre-school.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:38:30 PM
    Hundreds of photos, videos, and lots of cuteness.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:38:41 PM
    "How incredible is it that we all have a camera in our pockets everywhere we go, ready to capture any moment."
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:39:11 PM
    "We thought that taking more photos and videos would make it easier to relive the moments that matter, but it's actually made it harder."
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:39:19 PM
    He's talking about the problem of scrolling, scrolling, scrolling past images.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:39:23 PM
    Images and images and images....
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:39:31 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:39:34 PM
    Google Photos is now official!
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:39:39 PM
    It's been split from Google+
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:39:50 PM
    "We built an entirely new experience, from the ground up, centered around three big ideas."
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:39:50 PM
    Google Photos will "help people take back control of their digital lives."
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:39:54 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:40:05 PM
    First up: a Home for photos and videos, available from any device. "Fast, intuitive, and beautiful."
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:40:15 PM
    Second: organization. "Make memories, not manage them."
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:40:24 PM
    Third: making it easy, simple, and reliable to save what you want.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:40:31 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:40:41 PM
    David Lee is going to be running the demo, "Product Mastermind."
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:40:42 PM
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:40:44 PM
    This really brings up more questions about Google+, and how much the company is still investing in it.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:40:50 PM
    Sabharwal says "this is a pretty cool moment."
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:40:55 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:41:00 PM
    He's going to take a selfie with Lee, and we're in the background!
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:41:11 PM
    We've reached peak selfie.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:41:13 PM
    Okay, now we're opening that up in the new Google Photos app.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:41:24 PM
    It's already automatically backed up into Google Drive.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:41:34 PM
    "Here Dave has my phone, and we're looking at my account... you're about to learn a whole lot about me."
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:41:43 PM
    We're seeing a lot of pics of his kids.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:41:50 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:41:54 PM
    An awful lot of pics of his kids, and scrolling all the way back to early photos, back in 1981.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:42:09 PM
    We're pinching out into days, months, then years, not unlike Apple's photo views.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:42:23 PM
    Okay, going to a road trip back in 2005, and pinching to zoom in.
