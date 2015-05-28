Google I/O 2015 live blog
Google's annual developers conference is underway. Watch the live stream and follow CNET's live blog here.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:35:56 PMNow we're looking at the menu of the restaurant, and with a simple Google Name request by voice, we're able to get images of the food on the menu.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:36:08 PM"it's not just apps, though. Now we assist you in the moment, even when you're on the web."
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:36:11 PMGoogle Now also works on the web.
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:36:18 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:36:20 PMWe're reading an article about Hugh Laurie going to Veep.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:36:46 PMWith a tap on hugh, and a drag up from the bottom of the phone, there's a full page of information on Hugh Laurie.
-
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:36:51 PM(have I been spelling spinach pie wrong all these years, or is spanakopita something else?)
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:36:55 PMNo link to Fry and Laurie, though! What's up with that?
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:37:15 PM"Quick answers to quick questions" is the mantra to this bit.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:37:20 PMAnd, boosting engagement for developers.
-
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:37:26 PMI'd use this. Until it didn't work.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:37:27 PMMore details coming "over the next few months."
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:37:45 PMOkay, time to talk about photos, now.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:38:04 PMAnil Sabharwal, director of Photos is up now.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:38:20 PMWe're looking at his daughter graduating from pre-school.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:38:30 PMHundreds of photos, videos, and lots of cuteness.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:38:41 PM"How incredible is it that we all have a camera in our pockets everywhere we go, ready to capture any moment."
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:39:11 PM"We thought that taking more photos and videos would make it easier to relive the moments that matter, but it's actually made it harder."
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:39:19 PMHe's talking about the problem of scrolling, scrolling, scrolling past images.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:39:23 PMImages and images and images....
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:39:31 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:39:34 PMGoogle Photos is now official!
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:39:39 PMIt's been split from Google+
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:39:50 PM"We built an entirely new experience, from the ground up, centered around three big ideas."
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:39:50 PMGoogle Photos will "help people take back control of their digital lives."
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:39:54 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:40:05 PMFirst up: a Home for photos and videos, available from any device. "Fast, intuitive, and beautiful."
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:40:15 PMSecond: organization. "Make memories, not manage them."
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:40:24 PMThird: making it easy, simple, and reliable to save what you want.
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:40:31 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:40:41 PMDavid Lee is going to be running the demo, "Product Mastermind."
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:40:42 PM
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:40:44 PMThis really brings up more questions about Google+, and how much the company is still investing in it.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:40:50 PMSabharwal says "this is a pretty cool moment."
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:40:55 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:41:00 PMHe's going to take a selfie with Lee, and we're in the background!
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:41:11 PMWe've reached peak selfie.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:41:13 PMOkay, now we're opening that up in the new Google Photos app.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:41:24 PMIt's already automatically backed up into Google Drive.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:41:34 PM"Here Dave has my phone, and we're looking at my account... you're about to learn a whole lot about me."
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:41:43 PMWe're seeing a lot of pics of his kids.
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:41:50 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:41:54 PMAn awful lot of pics of his kids, and scrolling all the way back to early photos, back in 1981.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:42:09 PMWe're pinching out into days, months, then years, not unlike Apple's photo views.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:42:23 PMOkay, going to a road trip back in 2005, and pinching to zoom in.