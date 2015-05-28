Google I/O 2015 live blog
Google's annual developers conference is underway. Watch the live stream and follow CNET's live blog here.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:42:39 PMYou can pinch in on any photo that you like. And, it's all quick and seamless, despite no photo actually being on the phone.
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:42:51 PMThe photo management space has been heating up as of late. Dropbox has Carousel and Yahoo recently updated Flickr to make it work more like a camera roll.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:42:51 PMBut really, are digital photos anywhere, ever? Think about it.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:43:05 PMNow we're going to look at the organization side of things.
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:43:18 PMTim: you're melting my brain
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:43:21 PMWe're searching now, photos organized by people, places, and things.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:43:35 PM"I have not tagged a single one of them" but the photos are all auto-organized.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:43:47 PMTapping on his face pulled up all photos of him, including that new selfie.
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:43:47 PM"Let's tap on my face," he says
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:44:00 PMWe're tweeting that photo, too.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:44:07 PMIt's out there, check the #io15 hashtag to find it.
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:44:16 PMSo Google organizes everything. how much storage?
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:44:20 PMPhotos of his niece, now, scrolling back to when she was 4 years old.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:44:29 PMWow, it even goes back to the week she was born. Thats... impressive.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:44:32 PMAnd a little scary.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:44:40 PM"We can automatically group photos of the same person over time."
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:44:51 PMNow we're searching for "snowstorm in toronto"
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:44:56 PMand, there they are.
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:45:09 PMI spent days going through old pics of my dad when he passed away. I wonder what Google would do with my photo archive. This is very Black Mirror
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:45:30 PMTapping the pencil icon allows easy edits. And, you can create a collage, animation, even movies quickly.
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:45:32 PMAgain, Google's service stands out because the company is so good at search. A simple point, but notable.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:45:56 PMSwipe to the left to bring out a photos assistant, with suggested edits and animations and the like.
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:46:00 PMI want to use this.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:46:05 PMWe're looking at a GoPro video now, a day of mountain biking.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:46:19 PMYep, there's the CMOS jiggle, definitely GoPro.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:46:31 PMGoogle Photos added music, even edited things together.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:46:37 PMBut, you can manually edit if needed.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:47:00 PMNow we're searching "baseball"
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:47:19 PMThis looks like an updated version of a feature Google used to call "Auto Awesome."
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:47:23 PMTo multi-select, there's a new gesture. Press and hold, and drag your finger to select them all.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:47:28 PMWow, big applause for multi-select!
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:47:32 PMThen, tap the share button.
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:47:42 PMSo, will this photo service tag people who are strangers, so when you photograph people years later it'll remind you of when you last saw them?
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:47:51 PMFor sharing, he tapped "Get a link."
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:48:21 PMThose photos are then visible on photos.google.com. "High quality content without needing to log in or download any app."
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:48:48 PMIf you're logged in, and the photos were logged in, you can tap a button to add them to your library, too.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:48:51 PMEasy sharing. And caring.