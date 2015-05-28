Google I/O 2015 live blog | CNET
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:49:12 PM
    I need downloadable album and track info, but for people.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:49:20 PM
    Wow, you can backup unlimited photos and videos!
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:49:23 PM
    For free!
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:49:30 PM
    The crowd goes wild for the unlimied storage announcement.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:49:32 PM
    "High quality" it says -- surely not full-resolution, though.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:49:35 PM
    Huge applause for that.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:49:45 PM
    16 megapixels for photos, 1080p video. That's pretty solid.
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:49:52 PM
    I can store EVERYTHING. Which I shall do. Free, is very nice, and deserving of that applause.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:49:58 PM
    "Every one of the photos you see on the screens here today has been backed up to Google Photos for free."
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:50:07 PM
    We're looking at a photo of some penguins now.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:50:19 PM
    When?
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:50:22 PM
    Today.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:50:25 PM
    Boom.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:50:35 PM
    It's on Android, iOS, and photos.google.com
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:50:44 PM
    Well, it's "later today" anyway. So, hold your horses for a little while longer.
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:50:52 PM
    what's the catch? no catch? it's available now? I'm scared for some reason.
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:51:15 PM
    We're moving on to Google Translate
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:51:23 PM
    It's video time, now. Showing how Android is used in various countries around the world.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:51:56 PM
    "The most translated words in the world are 'how are you,' 'thank you,' and 'I love you'"
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:52:05 PM
    Okay, geting a little misty-eyed in here. Someone chopping onions, perhaps?
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:52:07 PM
    Must be allergies.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:52:24 PM
    Jen Fitzpatrick is here to talk about Translate.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:53:01 PM
    "More and more people are getting their first smartphone, and for many of them, that smartphone will be their first computer."
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:53:25 PM
    She's talking about someone coming online for the first time, what they'd want, the apps they'd want, the things they'd want to learn.
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:53:33 PM
    Fitzpatrick is the second woman we've seen on stage today. This conference is more diverse than others, as Google notes 25 percent of the developers in attendance are women.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:53:37 PM
    "Life in Sao Paolo is very different than life in Mumbai"
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:53:58 PM
    "In the next two years, we expect to see 1.2 billion smartphones sold" in six countries like Brazil, India, and China.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:54:37 PM
    Fitzpatrick wants to remove barriers and ultimately increase quality of these devices available in developing nations.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:54:40 PM
    Enter Android One.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:54:52 PM
    "We worked very closely with our hardware and carrier partners to make it possible to create these better devices."
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:55:05 PM
    Fitzpatrick gives a shout to Android One, Google's low cost smartphone initiative.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:55:13 PM
    Three OEMs launched phones in India last year, and now they're in Nepal, Bangladesh, The Philippines, and Turkey.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:55:21 PM
    10 OEMs are onboard now, manufacturing phones.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:55:57 PM
    "Our hope is that Android One will continue this innovation across the ecosystem" -- the goal is better phones, overall.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:56:00 PM
    Chromebooks, too, apparently.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:56:11 PM
    "This is allowing first-time users and even schools to get high-quality devices at affordable price points."
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:56:40 PM
    Fitzpatrick touts Chromebook's use in schools
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:56:50 PM
    Apps, too, must be widely available, Fitzpatrick says.
