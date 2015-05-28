I need downloadable album and track info, but for people.

Google I/O 2015 live blog
Google's annual developers conference is underway. Watch the live stream and follow CNET's live blog here.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:49:12 PMI need downloadable album and track info, but for people.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:49:20 PMWow, you can backup unlimited photos and videos!
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:49:23 PMFor free!
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:49:30 PMThe crowd goes wild for the unlimied storage announcement.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:49:32 PM"High quality" it says -- surely not full-resolution, though.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:49:35 PMHuge applause for that.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:49:45 PM16 megapixels for photos, 1080p video. That's pretty solid.
-
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:49:52 PMI can store EVERYTHING. Which I shall do. Free, is very nice, and deserving of that applause.
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:49:55 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:49:58 PM"Every one of the photos you see on the screens here today has been backed up to Google Photos for free."
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:50:05 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:50:07 PMWe're looking at a photo of some penguins now.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:50:19 PMWhen?
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:50:22 PMToday.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:50:25 PMBoom.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:50:35 PMIt's on Android, iOS, and photos.google.com
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:50:44 PMWell, it's "later today" anyway. So, hold your horses for a little while longer.
-
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:50:52 PMwhat's the catch? no catch? it's available now? I'm scared for some reason.
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:51:15 PMWe're moving on to Google Translate
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:51:23 PMIt's video time, now. Showing how Android is used in various countries around the world.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:51:56 PM"The most translated words in the world are 'how are you,' 'thank you,' and 'I love you'"
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:52:05 PMOkay, geting a little misty-eyed in here. Someone chopping onions, perhaps?
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:52:07 PMMust be allergies.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:52:24 PMJen Fitzpatrick is here to talk about Translate.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:53:01 PM"More and more people are getting their first smartphone, and for many of them, that smartphone will be their first computer."
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:53:25 PMShe's talking about someone coming online for the first time, what they'd want, the apps they'd want, the things they'd want to learn.
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:53:33 PMFitzpatrick is the second woman we've seen on stage today. This conference is more diverse than others, as Google notes 25 percent of the developers in attendance are women.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:53:37 PM"Life in Sao Paolo is very different than life in Mumbai"
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:53:58 PM"In the next two years, we expect to see 1.2 billion smartphones sold" in six countries like Brazil, India, and China.
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:54:28 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:54:37 PMFitzpatrick wants to remove barriers and ultimately increase quality of these devices available in developing nations.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:54:40 PMEnter Android One.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:54:52 PM"We worked very closely with our hardware and carrier partners to make it possible to create these better devices."
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:55:00 PM
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:55:05 PMFitzpatrick gives a shout to Android One, Google's low cost smartphone initiative.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:55:13 PMThree OEMs launched phones in India last year, and now they're in Nepal, Bangladesh, The Philippines, and Turkey.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:55:21 PM10 OEMs are onboard now, manufacturing phones.
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:55:27 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:55:57 PM"Our hope is that Android One will continue this innovation across the ecosystem" -- the goal is better phones, overall.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:56:00 PMChromebooks, too, apparently.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:56:11 PM"This is allowing first-time users and even schools to get high-quality devices at affordable price points."
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:56:12 PM
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:56:40 PMFitzpatrick touts Chromebook's use in schools
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:56:50 PMApps, too, must be widely available, Fitzpatrick says.
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:57:09 PM