Google I/O 2015 live blog
Google's annual developers conference is underway. Watch the live stream and follow CNET's live blog here.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:57:25 PM"Having access to good information can changes peoples' lives everywhere for the better."
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:57:27 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:57:41 PMHowever, having access to the internet isn't the end. Connectivity may be too expensive, or poor quality.
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:57:51 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:57:56 PM"It can sometimes take minutes to load a medium-sized webpage, or a map."
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:57:58 PMWe're talking internet connectivity now. Could we be talking about Project Loon now?
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:58:06 PMSo, they're working to optimize their pages for these situations.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:58:39 PMGoogle has created a "light" search result page that's 10x smaller, without image previews and the like.
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:58:57 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:59:05 PMStarting in Indonesia, Google is going to optimize pages. They'll load 4x faster and use 80% less data.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:59:12 PMSo, a caching service? Image downgrading? Interesting.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:59:28 PMThese pages also reduce memory usage in the browser, which helps for lower-power devices.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:59:36 PMShe said these tweaks might come "Across the board."
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:59:40 PM
\
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:00:04 PMIn India, there's a Network Quality Estimator being added to Chrome, which will adapt the webpage automatically based on connection quality.
James Martin 5/28/2015 6:00:06 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:00:21 PMIt automatically replaced some images on the homepage for the Times of India, for example, but kept the important navigation graphics.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:00:30 PMAlso, you can easily save images for offline access.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:00:44 PMYouTube, now.
James Martin 5/28/2015 6:00:49 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:01:19 PMFitzpatrick is talking about YouTube offline, which has launched in a few nations, including Indonesia, which lets you take videos offline for up to 48 hours.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:01:26 PMI'd love to see that come to the US... I think a lot of people would.
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 6:01:27 PMGetting users from developing countries is important to Google's business. The more reach they have, the more people use their services, and the more data they have on users.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:01:29 PMNow, Maps.
James Martin 5/28/2015 6:01:33 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:01:43 PM"We hear wonderful stories about how maps help people in their daily lives."
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:02:17 PMFitzpatrick says that helping users build and maintain maps results in better maps, better business listings, and better economies.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:02:40 PMTransit now supports Mexico City and Sao Paolo, and rail schedules throughout India are supported as well.
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 6:02:47 PM"Being on the map made it akin to a proof of existence for these businesses," she says.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:02:50 PMNow, offline Maps.
James Martin 5/28/2015 6:03:03 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:03:12 PMWe're getting a demo of Maps in airplane mode, and the map has been downloaded locally.
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 6:03:20 PMOffline maps!! this will help when I visit my relatives in rural England, where I don't use roaming. Will be seriously helpful for travel.
James Martin 5/28/2015 6:03:22 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:03:33 PMWe're searching for PoIs, and even reviews and information like open hours are included!
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 6:03:40 PMOffline maps still show reviews
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 6:03:47 PMOffline maps my second-favorite announcement from today.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:03:51 PMHowever, we haven't seen how to download that map, yet. The current mechanism is quite clunky.
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 6:03:55 PMand turn by turn directions
James Martin 5/28/2015 6:03:59 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:04:05 PMEven turn-by-turn directions work completely offline, with voice.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:04:24 PM"Now I can search and navigate in the real world, online or offline."
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:04:48 PMThat's starting "later this year" -- nothing more specific than that.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:05:04 PM"We're most excited by the entrepreneurship, the leadership, the creativity that we see from developers in these markets," Fitzpatrick says.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:05:13 PMOkay, she's stepping off the stage, and another video is playing.