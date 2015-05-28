Google I/O 2015 live blog | CNET
Google I/O 2015 live blog

Google's annual developers conference is underway. Watch the live stream and follow CNET's live blog here.

  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:05:32 PM
    We're seeing testimonials from entrepreneurs in developing nations.
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 6:05:55 PM
    "We're looking forward to working with all of you to build the future of mobile computing she says," talking to developers in these emerging markets.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 6:06:02 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:06:03 PM
    The founder of Konga.com is talking about the process of building an e-commerce site in Africa.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 6:06:24 PM
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 6:06:44 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:07:06 PM
    We're learning about the Livox app, which helps those with disabilities communicate. "Livox is not a product for Brazil. It is a product for the whole world."
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 6:07:08 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:07:19 PM
    Jason Titus, Director of Developer Products is now on stage.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:07:39 PM
    Carlos, the creator of Livox, is here with his family. A huge round of applause for them!
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 6:07:42 PM
    Okay, I've been getting teary. Google, you're making me cry.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:07:48 PM
    Titus now is telling us about app creation.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:08:07 PM
    He's only been at Google for a year, and says before he was working on an app, working to make it great.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:08:33 PM
    "Google has always worked with developers, building powerful platforms that empower massive innovation."
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:08:46 PM
    "Today, I'm going to talk to you about how we're helping you throughout your development cycle."
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:08:54 PM
    Developing, Engaging, and Earning are the keys of this discussion.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 6:09:09 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:09:24 PM
    Google showed off Android Studio last year, and it released last December. There's a 1.3 version being previewed here, with faster build speeds and a new memory profiler.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 6:09:30 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:09:39 PM
    There's also full editing support for C/C++ for those who like their code a little more native.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 6:09:52 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:09:57 PM
    And if you don't know what that means, that's cool. Don't sweat it. We'll get back to the consumer stuff soon.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:10:17 PM
    Titus is also announcing Polymer 1.0, which includes new elements for doing easy UI building, drag and drop controls, all that good stuff for web apps.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 6:10:20 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:10:34 PM
    "We've always had iOS libraries, but we're starting to bring them together"
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:10:49 PM
    CocoaPods is now included by default, which makes it easy to import to/from XCode.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 6:10:56 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:11:02 PM
    So, via CocoaPods you can get easy access to many Google libs.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:11:22 PM
    Titus now talks about the fragmentation challenge, with so many devices.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:11:39 PM
    Cloud Test Lab is built on Appurify, which enables you to upload an app and run it across the top 20 devices internationally.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:11:48 PM
    You'll get compatibility reports, crash logs, and even screenshots.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:11:56 PM
    It's coming "soon," which got a laugh... lots of people waiting eagerly for this.
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 6:12:07 PM
    Cloud Test Lab is based on the company's acquisition of the company Appurify.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:12:11 PM
    Firebase is for back-end services and such.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:12:24 PM
    190,000 apps use it, including Citrix and CVS.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:12:36 PM
    And then there's Google Cloud Platform for remote computing, storage, and big data
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 6:12:46 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:12:51 PM
    Okay, after the app is developed, time to talk about engagement.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:13:05 PM
    Titus says 100 billion (with a B) Google searches happen every month.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:13:17 PM
    App indexing allows devs to insert app results into those results.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 6:13:24 PM
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 6:13:28 PM
    We're talking about App indexing, which is wonky but important for Google to modernize its search engine for mobile devices.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:13:38 PM
    Cloud Messaging now handles 70 billion messages daily, with 600,000 apps supporting it
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:13:46 PM
    It'll now work on iOS, too.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 6:14:00 PM
