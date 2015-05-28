Google I/O 2015 live blog
Google's annual developers conference is underway. Watch the live stream and follow CNET's live blog here.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:14:23 PMYou can also subscribe to topics through Cloud Messaging, meaning NPR can, for example, send a single notification that pings everyone who has subscribed.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:14:44 PMAnd, there's mobile web engagement, including native notifications from a mobile web site.
James Martin 5/28/2015 6:14:57 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:15:01 PMNow, app marketing.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:15:24 PMGoogle is introducing Universal App Campaigns, where you post how much you're willing to spend, and the right ads will appear in the right places for your app.
James Martin 5/28/2015 6:15:32 PM
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 6:15:42 PMThis is the moment where I'm glad I had a good breakfast at the hotel. Omelette station, fruit.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:15:55 PMAnalytics is getting extended to also support app install adds, on iOS as well as Android.
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 6:15:56 PMApp install ads in one of the things that has made rival Facebook such a juggernaut mobile ad player.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:16:11 PMThe important bit here is partnership with a variety of app trackers, aggregating all that information.
James Martin 5/28/2015 6:16:21 PM
James Martin 5/28/2015 6:16:46 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:16:47 PMThrough the Google Play administrator page, you can now see how many people look at your app, not just how many actually install it. You can see sources, whether they're organic or paid, and make better decisions about how to promote your app.
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 6:16:54 PM(for those not following this, hang in there. there might be VR news sometime soon)
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:16:57 PMYou can also do A/B testing, tweaking graphics and text to see which works better.
James Martin 5/28/2015 6:17:10 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:17:14 PMKongegrate saw double-digit lifts after using A/B testing for optimizations.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:17:31 PMDeveloper pages are being added, too. Basically, pulling together all of a developer's apps into one place.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:17:40 PM"This gives you a single destination to promote all of your apps on the Play Store."
James Martin 5/28/2015 6:17:47 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:18:00 PMOkay, now Titus is discussing new ways to get paid.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:18:18 PMGoogle Analytics and AdMob are now integrated, to make better calls about in-app advertising.
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 6:18:31 PMTitus levels with developers: "You've also got to pay the rent."
James Martin 5/28/2015 6:18:32 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:18:38 PMAnalytics can show how and where to best place ads based on user activities.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:19:04 PMThere's also an enhanced Mediation function, which will now feature Tencent GDT ads.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:19:15 PMBasically, more sources for ads, and more ways to control when and where they show up.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:19:21 PMAnd, in theory, more money for devs...
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:19:32 PMYes, folks, it's a developer conference. Hang in there.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:20:01 PMEllie Powers, Product Manager of Google Play is on-stage.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:20:10 PM50 billion app installs through Play over the past 12 months.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:20:14 PM1 billion active users!
James Martin 5/28/2015 6:20:36 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:20:36 PMPlay is growing twice as quickly in places like India versus the rest of the world.
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 6:21:13 PMFor devs, this section is great
James Martin 5/28/2015 6:21:16 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:21:38 PM"With more than a billion users on Play, the ecosystem is incredibly diverse" -- so, they have extensively personalized and customized store listings.
James Martin 5/28/2015 6:21:40 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:22:02 PMPowers says that search results will be customized depending on your habits.
James Martin 5/28/2015 6:22:13 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:22:21 PMAlso, when you search for something like "shopping" those results will be categorized into things like Fashion and Coupons, helping you find what you're looking for.
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 6:22:26 PMNew categorization for searches like "shopping."
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:22:29 PM"We're helping people find what they love, and love what they find."
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:22:38 PMNow, talking about families.
James Martin 5/28/2015 6:22:38 PM