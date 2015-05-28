A third of users have kids 12 and under in the household.

Google I/O 2015 live blog
Google's annual developers conference is underway. Watch the live stream and follow CNET's live blog here.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:22:49 PMA third of users have kids 12 and under in the household.
James Martin 5/28/2015 6:23:00 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:23:06 PM"We know that parents only want the best for their kids, but they often don't know how to find the great content that you've created for them."
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:23:10 PMSo, they're launching a Family portal.
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 6:23:11 PMI just threw a banana to somebody for sustenance. We help each other at IO!
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:23:14 PMTentative applause for that...
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 6:23:18 PMThis has been a recent push for Google. The search giant in April also announced a new program called "Designed for Families," which designates which apps in its Google Play online store are safe for children.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:23:22 PMIt's called The Family Star.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:23:27 PMIt's a star, with a face. It's smiling.
James Martin 5/28/2015 6:23:46 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:23:52 PMYou can browse by age here, and there are plenty of charts and lists, all of which are filtered.
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 6:24:03 PMnow you can browse the store based on age appropriateness
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:24:21 PM"Growing up, every kid has their favorite characters from books or TVs." - You can search by character. Tapping on Dora the Explorer, for example, brings up all of her games, movies, etc.
James Martin 5/28/2015 6:24:22 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:24:36 PMThis is going a long way from the recent lawsuit about parents having a hard time preventing in-app purchases.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:24:51 PM"We firmly believe that when parents have a better discovery experience, developers win too."
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:25:00 PM"Let's make Android fantastic for families together."
James Martin 5/28/2015 6:25:05 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:25:07 PMOkay, Sundar Pichai is back up on stage.
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 6:25:07 PMThis kind of thing hasn't always worked so well for Google. The company has been under fire for its new YouTube Kids app, released in February, which nixes mature content from the video service and only allows child-friendly material.
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 6:25:15 PMBut consumer advocacy groups argue the app goes overboard with advertising -- especially with branded video channels from companies like McDonald's or Barbie. A number of consumer groups in April filed a formal complaint to the US Federal Trade Commission, and the FTC said it would review it.
James Martin 5/28/2015 6:25:17 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:25:30 PM"As a father of two, I've had my share of Dora, and I hope you all get to experience that as well." Lots of folks in the audience are just fine skipping that one, Sundar.
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 6:25:50 PMI know I/O is for devs and not reporters, but someone please entertain me
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:25:51 PM"You've already heard about the next billion users coming online." Now it's time to talk about education.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:26:04 PMGoogle is launching something called an Android Nanodegree with Udacity.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:26:16 PMIt's a six-month course for $200 a month, getting you up to speed on Android developers.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:26:24 PMGoogle has spend $4 million to develop the curriculum.
James Martin 5/28/2015 6:26:26 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:26:36 PMNow, we're looking toward the future, says Pichai.
James Martin 5/28/2015 6:26:45 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:26:53 PM"Not all of your computer experiences will not be looking at a small black box in front of you."
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:26:57 PMOkay, it's VR time people.
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 6:27:05 PMwe are getting towards something new now.
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 6:27:20 PMThis sounds promising..
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:27:21 PM"We started our efforts here with Google Cardboard." That was a 20 person project, that launched last year.
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 6:27:37 PMCardboard debuted last year as a complete surprise. It's simple, effective.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:27:40 PMClay Bavor, VP of Product Management is here to talk about Cardboard and VR.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:27:58 PM"Our goal with Cardboard was to make virtual reality available to everyone."
James Martin 5/28/2015 6:28:12 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:28:20 PM"There's been incredible excitement about cardboard every since." Bavor says there's an incredible ecosystem. Multiple vendors, hundreds of apps, etc.
James Martin 5/28/2015 6:28:31 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:28:44 PMWe're told someone even proposed to his wife-to-be over Cardboard.
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 6:28:47 PMGoogle has also been growing its Cardboard team, as evidenced by job postings for new engineers
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:28:48 PM(She said yes, btw.)