Google I/O 2015 live blog

Google's annual developers conference is underway. Watch the live stream and follow CNET's live blog here.

  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 6:28:48 PM
    Jaunt and VRSE are some of the early pioneers. Tried their apps and met some of their people, and they're making the stuff that's running on many platforms (Oculus, too)
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:28:54 PM
    There are over 1 million Cardboard users out there in the world.
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 6:28:59 PM
    1 million cardboard viewers
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:29:07 PM
    "We really couldn't have done it without your help."
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 6:29:11 PM
    I've been next to Virtual Paul McCartney so many times
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:29:19 PM
    Now it's time for a "glimpse of what's next" for cardboard, and for Google in VR.
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 6:29:34 PM
    He's talking about a new, larger viewer.
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 6:29:38 PM
    An improved cardboard viewer: needed because it didn't fit some phones. Now, 6 inches PLUS.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:29:45 PM
    "Phone's got a lot bigger in the past year." So, the new Cardboard supports devices up to 6-inches.
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 6:29:56 PM
    The button improvement also good, because the older ring magnet fell off mine.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:30:02 PM
    No more magnets, and the button is made of cardboard.
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 6:30:10 PM
    our first giveaway announcement: the new Cardboard!
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 6:30:12 PM
    Everyone gets one today. yay!
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:30:15 PM
    Just three steps to assemble, and yes, we'll be getting one today. The first freebie!
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:30:31 PM
    Cardboard now works on iOS, too!
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 6:30:40 PM
    The Cardboard SDK will support both Android and iOS
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 6:30:44 PM
    Real iOS support. Many iOS apps with VR use Cardboard already as the delivery structure.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:30:48 PM
    "Over 1 million viewers, and still just a piece of cardboard."
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 6:30:51 PM
    "And it's still just a piece of cardboard."
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:31:00 PM
    Now, moving on to VR in the classroom. "Think about your favorite field trip growing up."
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 6:31:11 PM
    Classroom: makes sense. ViewMaster VR accessory coming later this year has educational goals, too, via AR and VR
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:31:15 PM
    "The schoolbus can't go everywhere. It can't go to the moon."
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:31:21 PM
    Google Expeditions is the project
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:31:30 PM
    "Expeditions lets teachers take their classes on fieldtrips anywhere."
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:31:50 PM
    Teachers get Cardboard devices and phones for the entire class. Teacher pics a place and everybody goes together.
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 6:31:55 PM
    Expeditions: so, cool idea. wonder how interactive it will be
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:31:56 PM
    "The response from students and teachers has just been incredible."
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 6:32:12 PM
    these are cheap and easy. The Chromebooks of VR
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:32:18 PM
    We're at an elementary school in Chicago... one in London, too. Ghana, lots of schools.
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 6:32:31 PM
    Now we know know the screens in this room wrap around the entire auditorium. Google really wanted to drive the point home that this is an immersive experience.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:32:39 PM
    "We're going to take a field trip to Verona Italy to see the place where Romeo and Juliet lived."
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:32:50 PM
    Wow, that's different than the runs to the local farm that we usually took in Vermont.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:33:05 PM
    Lots of footage of kids spinning around with boxes held to their faces. Big smiles on all those faces.
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 6:33:10 PM
    I'm getting irrationally emotional watching this video.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:33:17 PM
    The kids seem to love it, and who can blame them?
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:33:34 PM
    Big applause for happy kids! And rightfully so.
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 6:33:37 PM
    Big applause for that video
