Google I/O 2015 live blog
Google's annual developers conference is underway. Watch the live stream and follow CNET's live blog here.
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 6:28:48 PMJaunt and VRSE are some of the early pioneers. Tried their apps and met some of their people, and they're making the stuff that's running on many platforms (Oculus, too)
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:28:54 PMThere are over 1 million Cardboard users out there in the world.
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 6:28:59 PM1 million cardboard viewers
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:29:07 PM"We really couldn't have done it without your help."
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 6:29:11 PMI've been next to Virtual Paul McCartney so many times
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:29:19 PMNow it's time for a "glimpse of what's next" for cardboard, and for Google in VR.
James Martin 5/28/2015 6:29:20 PM
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 6:29:34 PMHe's talking about a new, larger viewer.
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 6:29:38 PMAn improved cardboard viewer: needed because it didn't fit some phones. Now, 6 inches PLUS.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:29:45 PM"Phone's got a lot bigger in the past year." So, the new Cardboard supports devices up to 6-inches.
James Martin 5/28/2015 6:29:51 PM
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 6:29:56 PMThe button improvement also good, because the older ring magnet fell off mine.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:30:02 PMNo more magnets, and the button is made of cardboard.
James Martin 5/28/2015 6:30:10 PM
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 6:30:10 PMour first giveaway announcement: the new Cardboard!
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 6:30:12 PMEveryone gets one today. yay!
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:30:15 PMJust three steps to assemble, and yes, we'll be getting one today. The first freebie!
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:30:31 PMCardboard now works on iOS, too!
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 6:30:40 PMThe Cardboard SDK will support both Android and iOS
James Martin 5/28/2015 6:30:43 PM
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 6:30:44 PMReal iOS support. Many iOS apps with VR use Cardboard already as the delivery structure.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:30:48 PM"Over 1 million viewers, and still just a piece of cardboard."
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 6:30:51 PM"And it's still just a piece of cardboard."
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:31:00 PMNow, moving on to VR in the classroom. "Think about your favorite field trip growing up."
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 6:31:11 PMClassroom: makes sense. ViewMaster VR accessory coming later this year has educational goals, too, via AR and VR
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:31:15 PM"The schoolbus can't go everywhere. It can't go to the moon."
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:31:21 PMGoogle Expeditions is the project
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:31:30 PM"Expeditions lets teachers take their classes on fieldtrips anywhere."
James Martin 5/28/2015 6:31:31 PM
James Martin 5/28/2015 6:31:42 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:31:50 PMTeachers get Cardboard devices and phones for the entire class. Teacher pics a place and everybody goes together.
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 6:31:55 PMExpeditions: so, cool idea. wonder how interactive it will be
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:31:56 PM"The response from students and teachers has just been incredible."
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 6:32:12 PMthese are cheap and easy. The Chromebooks of VR
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:32:18 PMWe're at an elementary school in Chicago... one in London, too. Ghana, lots of schools.
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 6:32:31 PMNow we know know the screens in this room wrap around the entire auditorium. Google really wanted to drive the point home that this is an immersive experience.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:32:39 PM"We're going to take a field trip to Verona Italy to see the place where Romeo and Juliet lived."
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:32:50 PMWow, that's different than the runs to the local farm that we usually took in Vermont.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:33:05 PMLots of footage of kids spinning around with boxes held to their faces. Big smiles on all those faces.
James Martin 5/28/2015 6:33:10 PM
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 6:33:10 PMI'm getting irrationally emotional watching this video.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:33:17 PMThe kids seem to love it, and who can blame them?
James Martin 5/28/2015 6:33:29 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 6:33:34 PMBig applause for happy kids! And rightfully so.
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 6:33:37 PMBig applause for that video