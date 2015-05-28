Google I/O 2015 live blog | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Google I/O 2015 live blog

Google's annual developers conference is underway. Watch the live stream and follow CNET's live blog here.

  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:28:35 PM
    Room's full and ready.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:28:50 PM
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:29:24 PM
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:29:29 PM
    last night I went to Intel's developer party, where there were lots of food trucks. Just thought I'd share. If you're a developer, go to that next year for the food trucks.
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:29:41 PM
    Every time they fade out the music to start a new song I think they are going to begin the keynote. But no. Just another wordless techno song.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:30:03 PM
  • Nick Statt 5/28/2015 4:30:16 PM
    Rich, this is the future. Songs don't need words. They just get in the way of good design.
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:30:23 PM
    @richard.nieva: they're teasing us
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:30:47 PM
    @NickStatt: I can hear words. in my mind.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:30:49 PM
    So my watch shows 9:30, but then it's one of those old fashioned dumb watches with gears, so who knows what time it really is in Googleland.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:30:56 PM
  • Nick Statt 5/28/2015 4:31:19 PM
    I also feel like it's probably because Sergey and Larry and Sundar are just raving behind the stage as a warming up measure.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:31:39 PM
    I'd like to title that shot "Tim's receding hairline."
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:32:16 PM
    The various Googlers standing about are being ushered to their seats, which is a reasonably good sign.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:32:25 PM
    Okay, one last game of Pong, apparently.
  • Nick Statt 5/28/2015 4:32:27 PM
    We're onto the Pong finals.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:32:32 PM
    Because Pong comes before punctuality, of course.
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:32:37 PM
    @tim: In Googleland, it's always Future o'clock.
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:32:41 PM
    BXC is a monster
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:32:52 PM
    BXC cannot be stopped
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:33:02 PM
    oh wait...even up
  • Nick Statt 5/28/2015 4:33:14 PM
    This is actually a competition. These two people are crazy good at this.
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:33:16 PM
    This is a really good close game we've got
  • Nick Statt 5/28/2015 4:33:18 PM
    6-4!
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:33:31 PM
    SCN in the lead!!!
  • Nick Statt 5/28/2015 4:33:40 PM
    7-9. 15 seconds left.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:33:41 PM
    People are really getting into this game of Pong. I haven't seen this much excitement in a game of pong since my living room, circa 1982.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:33:49 PM
    My beard was slightly thinner back then.
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:33:56 PM
    TIE!!!!!!
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:33:58 PM
    Oh boy, 10-10 tie game!
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:34:03 PM
    a draw!
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:34:11 PM
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:34:12 PM
    why did they both get prizes? where was overtime?
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:34:25 PM
    Here we go. We're starting.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:34:28 PM
    10, IO,I/O... coincidence?
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:34:28 PM
    ok, we're starting. I wanted OT playoffs for Pong
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:34:37 PM
    We;re seeing a video of outer space.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:34:41 PM
    Okay, we're seeing some trippy graphics that are surroudning us, traveling through the galaxy.
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:34:41 PM
    Tim: no coincidences
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:34:43 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:34:57 PM
    Galaxies, stars, nebulae...
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:35:07 PM
    The music is getting even more Matrix-y.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:35:11 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:35:17 PM
    The music is High Roller from Crystal Method, a classic!
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:35:21 PM
    "Alright you are go"
