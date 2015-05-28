Google I/O 2015 live blog | CNET
Google I/O 2015 live blog

Google's annual developers conference is underway. Watch the live stream and follow CNET's live blog here.

  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:35:30 PM
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:35:42 PM
  • Nick Statt 5/28/2015 4:35:58 PM
    Announcing Google Galaxy ... ? A lot of ambiguous space images.
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:35:59 PM
    Guardians of the Android Galaxy
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:36:18 PM
    We've just gone by Uranus, so get those jokes out.
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:36:23 PM
    are we headed to Planet Skrillex?
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:36:29 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:36:29 PM
    Saturn...
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:36:56 PM
    Oh you know, just a leisurely tour of the Milky Way...
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:37:02 PM
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:37:05 PM
    EARTH!
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:37:05 PM
    Okay there goes Mars. I think I saw Watney!
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:37:15 PM
    HUGE cheers for Earth. Fanboys
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:37:22 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:37:26 PM
    Lights down, here we go!
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:37:50 PM
    Clockwork sounds, counting down from 60
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:37:51 PM
    It's completely dark and we are hearing elevator sounds
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:38:04 PM
    We're pretending we're in some sort of elevator here. It's kind of crazy.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:38:26 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:38:39 PM
    It's the ultimate Rube Goldberg machine, almost to 0!
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:38:40 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:38:44 PM
    Uh oh, stuck at 7!
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:38:49 PM
    Red lights, alarms, bad news.
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:38:51 PM
    Huge cheers for a breaking 7.
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:39:08 PM
    Countdown is "broken" at 7
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:39:20 PM
    Okay, we're going behind the scenes, doing some debugging as the big red button bounces away.
  • Nick Statt 5/28/2015 4:39:22 PM
    Google felt the need to reimagine the intro to HBO's Silicon Valley it seems.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:39:31 PM
    It's driving away in a car... interesting.
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:39:33 PM
    Uber gets a reference in the video
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:39:38 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:39:53 PM
    There's a Big Ben style clock, also stuck at 7. I think the red dot is going to fix it!
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:40:04 PM
    Stuck in a... digital tornado? This is weird.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:40:08 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:40:23 PM
    Okay, now we're on a rollercoaster. It's like they wanted to take every cliche immersive animation they could and lump it all together.
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:40:27 PM
    Rachel King: "this is like the intro to Silicon Valley"
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:40:41 PM
    Okay, climbing the clock tower. Here we go.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:40:44 PM
    Things are happening.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:40:47 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:40:51 PM
    This is happening.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:41:07 PM
    Aha, it was a missing semi-colon that caused the issue. Damn programming symantics.
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:41:07 PM
    Countdown is back on.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:41:16 PM
    "Here's to what you build next."
  • Nick Statt 5/28/2015 4:41:19 PM
    That was easily the most ridiculous countdown video I've ever seen.
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:41:20 PM
    fireworks and fanafare!
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:41:22 PM
