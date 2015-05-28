Announcing Google Galaxy ... ? A lot of ambiguous space images.

Google I/O 2015 live blog
Google's annual developers conference is underway. Watch the live stream and follow CNET's live blog here.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:35:30 PM
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:35:42 PM
-
Nick Statt 5/28/2015 4:35:58 PMAnnouncing Google Galaxy ... ? A lot of ambiguous space images.
-
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:35:59 PMGuardians of the Android Galaxy
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:36:18 PMWe've just gone by Uranus, so get those jokes out.
-
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:36:23 PMare we headed to Planet Skrillex?
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:36:29 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:36:29 PMSaturn...
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:36:56 PMOh you know, just a leisurely tour of the Milky Way...
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:37:02 PM
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:37:05 PMEARTH!
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:37:05 PMOkay there goes Mars. I think I saw Watney!
-
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:37:15 PMHUGE cheers for Earth. Fanboys
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:37:22 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:37:26 PMLights down, here we go!
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:37:50 PMClockwork sounds, counting down from 60
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:37:51 PMIt's completely dark and we are hearing elevator sounds
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:38:04 PMWe're pretending we're in some sort of elevator here. It's kind of crazy.
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:38:26 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:38:39 PMIt's the ultimate Rube Goldberg machine, almost to 0!
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:38:40 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:38:44 PMUh oh, stuck at 7!
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:38:49 PMRed lights, alarms, bad news.
-
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:38:51 PMHuge cheers for a breaking 7.
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:39:08 PMCountdown is "broken" at 7
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:39:20 PMOkay, we're going behind the scenes, doing some debugging as the big red button bounces away.
-
Nick Statt 5/28/2015 4:39:22 PMGoogle felt the need to reimagine the intro to HBO's Silicon Valley it seems.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:39:31 PMIt's driving away in a car... interesting.
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:39:33 PMUber gets a reference in the video
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:39:38 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:39:53 PMThere's a Big Ben style clock, also stuck at 7. I think the red dot is going to fix it!
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:40:04 PMStuck in a... digital tornado? This is weird.
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:40:08 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:40:23 PMOkay, now we're on a rollercoaster. It's like they wanted to take every cliche immersive animation they could and lump it all together.
-
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:40:27 PMRachel King: "this is like the intro to Silicon Valley"
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:40:41 PMOkay, climbing the clock tower. Here we go.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:40:44 PMThings are happening.
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:40:47 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:40:51 PMThis is happening.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:41:07 PMAha, it was a missing semi-colon that caused the issue. Damn programming symantics.
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:41:07 PMCountdown is back on.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:41:16 PM"Here's to what you build next."
-
Nick Statt 5/28/2015 4:41:19 PMThat was easily the most ridiculous countdown video I've ever seen.
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:41:20 PMfireworks and fanafare!
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:41:22 PM