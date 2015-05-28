Google I/O 2015 live blog | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Google I/O 2015 live blog

Google's annual developers conference is underway. Watch the live stream and follow CNET's live blog here.

  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:41:31 PM
    Sundar Pichai is on stage.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:41:42 PM
    Sundar's wearing a teal blue sweater and a gray pair of jeans, if you're wondering.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:41:46 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:41:49 PM
    Over two million people on the livestream!
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:41:49 PM
    Pichai, head of Google’s most important products, including Android, Chrome, Search and Maps. Pichai started at Google in 2004 leading Chrome. He has steadily taken on more responsibility and is one of Larry Page’s most trusted lieutenants.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:41:55 PM
    Hope it doesn't go down...
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:42:16 PM
    We are live streaming on 6 continents, he says
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:42:22 PM
    We're calling out a few places watching remotely -- Mexico City, Munich...
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:42:26 PM
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:42:35 PM
    We're saying hi to each of the countries, including Mexico and Germany.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:42:44 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:42:50 PM
    Okay, I think the Kenyans look most excited. Not sure what they win, but hopefully it's something good.
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:42:52 PM
    Nairobi is representing
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:42:56 PM
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:43:10 PM
    "This is the moment of mobile, and the smartphone" Pichai says.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:43:20 PM
    Oh man, a picture of someone on the Great Wall with a selfie stick. Boo.
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:43:33 PM
    Pichai is talking about bringing technology to everyone in the world
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:43:59 PM
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:44:05 PM
    He's talking about how Google search democratized getting information
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:44:08 PM
    Oops, Pichai just mistakenly referred to "email" as "Gmail." I do it all the time, myself.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:44:24 PM
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:44:35 PM
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:44:48 PM
    Pichai: There are a billion users of Android
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:44:53 PM
    Gmail has the smallest user base of all these products, 0.9 billion people.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:45:03 PM
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:45:11 PM
    First up is Android.
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:45:32 PM
    8 of 10 phones were based on Android last year, he says
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:45:42 PM
    We're going to see a dot for every Android phone out there... and they're all swirling about us on all these screens.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:45:47 PM
    That's a lot of dots.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:46:07 PM
    Over 4,000 distinct devices in Android worldwide... I'd have guessed higher, actually.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:46:09 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:46:17 PM
    "Be together, not the same" is the mantra of this.
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:46:20 PM
    "We want to make sure we leave no one behind" says Pichai
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:46:27 PM
  • Nick Statt 5/28/2015 4:46:35 PM
    Africa is noticeably devoid of smartphones in Google's snapshot of activations around the Earth. A key point for the company's efforts to move into low-cost technology in developing markets.
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:46:40 PM
    Moving on to Android Wear
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:46:49 PM
    "computing beyond mobile." VR? home? car?
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:46:52 PM
    400 OEMs, 500 carriers, and over 5,000 devices for Android.
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:47:09 PM
    Android Wear started with 2 models, and now they are up to 7
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:47:19 PM
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:47:38 PM
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:47:51 PM
    For Android Auto, there are 35 partners, including Ford and Hyundai
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:47:55 PM
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:48:11 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:48:31 PM
    Impressively, most manufacturers are spreading Android Auto across their entire lines, not just to the higher-end cars. Thankfully, it's easy to implement CarPlay at the same time, so users won't have to choose.
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile