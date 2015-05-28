Sundar Pichai is on stage.

Google I/O 2015 live blog
Google's annual developers conference is underway. Watch the live stream and follow CNET's live blog here.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:41:31 PMSundar Pichai is on stage.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:41:42 PMSundar's wearing a teal blue sweater and a gray pair of jeans, if you're wondering.
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:41:46 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:41:49 PMOver two million people on the livestream!
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:41:49 PMPichai, head of Google’s most important products, including Android, Chrome, Search and Maps. Pichai started at Google in 2004 leading Chrome. He has steadily taken on more responsibility and is one of Larry Page’s most trusted lieutenants.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:41:55 PMHope it doesn't go down...
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:42:16 PMWe are live streaming on 6 continents, he says
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:42:22 PMWe're calling out a few places watching remotely -- Mexico City, Munich...
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:42:26 PM
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:42:35 PMWe're saying hi to each of the countries, including Mexico and Germany.
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:42:44 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:42:50 PMOkay, I think the Kenyans look most excited. Not sure what they win, but hopefully it's something good.
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:42:52 PMNairobi is representing
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:42:56 PM
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:43:10 PM"This is the moment of mobile, and the smartphone" Pichai says.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:43:20 PMOh man, a picture of someone on the Great Wall with a selfie stick. Boo.
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:43:33 PMPichai is talking about bringing technology to everyone in the world
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:43:59 PM
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:44:05 PMHe's talking about how Google search democratized getting information
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:44:08 PMOops, Pichai just mistakenly referred to "email" as "Gmail." I do it all the time, myself.
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:44:24 PM
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:44:35 PM
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:44:48 PMPichai: There are a billion users of Android
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:44:53 PMGmail has the smallest user base of all these products, 0.9 billion people.
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:45:03 PM
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:45:11 PMFirst up is Android.
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:45:32 PM8 of 10 phones were based on Android last year, he says
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:45:42 PMWe're going to see a dot for every Android phone out there... and they're all swirling about us on all these screens.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:45:47 PMThat's a lot of dots.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:46:07 PMOver 4,000 distinct devices in Android worldwide... I'd have guessed higher, actually.
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:46:09 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:46:17 PM"Be together, not the same" is the mantra of this.
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:46:20 PM"We want to make sure we leave no one behind" says Pichai
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:46:27 PM
-
Nick Statt 5/28/2015 4:46:35 PMAfrica is noticeably devoid of smartphones in Google's snapshot of activations around the Earth. A key point for the company's efforts to move into low-cost technology in developing markets.
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:46:40 PMMoving on to Android Wear
-
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:46:49 PM"computing beyond mobile." VR? home? car?
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:46:52 PM400 OEMs, 500 carriers, and over 5,000 devices for Android.
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:47:09 PMAndroid Wear started with 2 models, and now they are up to 7
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:47:19 PM
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:47:38 PM
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:47:51 PMFor Android Auto, there are 35 partners, including Ford and Hyundai
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:47:55 PM
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:48:11 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:48:31 PMImpressively, most manufacturers are spreading Android Auto across their entire lines, not just to the higher-end cars. Thankfully, it's easy to implement CarPlay at the same time, so users won't have to choose.