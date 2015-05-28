For Chromecast: 17M devices sold, 1.5B casts

Google I/O 2015 live blog
Google's annual developers conference is underway. Watch the live stream and follow CNET's live blog here.
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:48:32 PM
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:48:38 PMFor Chromecast: 17M devices sold, 1.5B casts
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:48:45 PM
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:48:57 PMHBO Now is coming to Chromecast and Android devices
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:48:57 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:49:06 PMLots of cheers for Silicon Valley, and a wry smile from Pichai.
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:49:16 PMHBO is the key to every tech company's strategy
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:49:19 PMPichai introduces Android M
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:49:25 PM
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:49:34 PM"We've gone back to the basics" for M, he says
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:49:51 PMDave Burke, VP of Engineering comes onto the stage
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:49:52 PMSo, what's the M? give us a candy
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:50:24 PM"The central theme of M is improving the core experience," he says
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:50:26 PM
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:51:26 PMHe's talking about app permissions, and what information a user gives app makers.
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:51:28 PM
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:51:50 PM
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:52:06 PMApps will now only ask for permission when you use a feature, and won't ask for everything at one time
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:52:17 PMApp Permissions: a big deal. Especially when using Android Wear. Those permissions need to be streamlined better, otherwise it's like hitting road bumps.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:52:30 PMPermissions are perhaps one of the most annoying parts of Android, constant prompts and requests and the feeling that your apps are doing far more than maybe you want them to.
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:52:40 PM
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:52:42 PMFor example, a messaging app will ask you to use the mic only when you send your first message.
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:52:59 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:53:27 PMBurke is calling this a "pretty big departure" from before, which it is, but a very positive one, too.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:53:44 PMOkay, we're moving over to the web experience.
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:54:00 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:54:19 PMSpecifically, the experience of having a browser within an app, which is always a less polished experience than a proper browser.
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:54:26 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:54:28 PMSo there's a new feature called Chrome Custom Tabs coming.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:54:36 PMThis basically will enable better integration of the Chrome browser into the app.
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:54:42 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:54:48 PMWe're seeing a demo of this in the Pinterest app.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:55:03 PM"This is actually the Chrome browser running on top of your app." The browser is customized to look just like Pinterst.
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:55:13 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:55:16 PMThe app dev can customize the browser experience, buttons, colors, etc.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:55:28 PM"The Pinterest browser is super-fast to load"
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:55:40 PMIt'll also pull in all your saved passwords, autofill, etc.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:55:46 PMIt's coming in Q3 of this year.
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:55:47 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:56:01 PMNow we're moving on to linking from one app to another, instead of linking from an app to the web.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:56:27 PM"As more and more web destinations get corresponding rich app experiences... we've seen different attempts at enabling app linking."
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:56:33 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:56:47 PM"One of the limitations of the current system is that when a user selects a link from a system, Android doesn't know whether to show it in a Web browser or something else"
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:56:55 PMThis leads to that ugly popup you get, with the user being asked to choose.
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:57:18 PM