Google I/O 2015 live blog

Google's annual developers conference is underway. Watch the live stream and follow CNET's live blog here.

  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:57:19 PM
    Links can then point to a configuration file on the web server, which details the signature of the Android app.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:57:30 PM
    That means you'll go to the site and it'll pop straight to the app. No more annoying dialogs!
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:57:35 PM
    Huzzah for that, big applause.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:57:54 PM
    Okay, moving on to an "important initiative" called Android Pay.
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:57:55 PM
    Now for Android Pay
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:58:10 PM
    "Users can simply and safely use their Android phone to pay in stores."
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:58:19 PM
    Three initiatives: Simplicity, security, and choice.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:58:21 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:58:33 PM
    "All you have to do is unlock your phone like normal" - sounds nice...
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:58:39 PM
    There's a virtual account number created, just like Apple Pay.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:58:44 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:58:52 PM
    "We built Android Pay as an open platform, so people can choose the most convenient way to activate Android Pay."
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:59:02 PM
    Android Pay, while Samsung also offers Samsung Pay. Not awkward for Samsung at all.
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:59:05 PM
    Google has good reason to make a push in mobile payments. According to Gartner, the global market for that technology is forecast to be about $720 billion worth of transactions by 2017. This is up from about $235 billion last year.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:59:08 PM
    AMex, Discover, MasterCard and Visa just flashed on screen.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:59:09 PM
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:59:30 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:59:32 PM
    700,000 stores will work with the system. He's calling out Macy's, Bloomingdale's, etc.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:59:42 PM
    And, yes, in-app purchases too. Lyft and Grubhub will include this functionality soon.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 4:59:47 PM
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:59:48 PM
    The service will also be available for in-app purchases.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:59:56 PM
    "We believe the same partnership model that fueled Android's growth... will enable Android pay to be successful too."
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:00:18 PM
    "Android pay works on phones from KitKat 4, but with the M release, Android Pay gets even better. "
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:00:20 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:00:27 PM
    Burke is mentioning fingerprint sensors, like on the Galaxy S5 and S6.
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:00:34 PM
    Hopefully we'll finally see more stores that support contactless payments.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:00:39 PM
    In M, fingerprint sensor handling is getting standardized, so apps can use that functionality too.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:00:40 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:01:01 PM

    "The user simply touches the fingerprint sensor, which unlocks the phone. The phone will then make a secure NFC exchange with the payment terminal, and then the payment goes through."
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:01:08 PM
    "Fast and simple." -- pretty much like Apple Pay.
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:01:15 PM
    What about Android Pay for Android Wear? Will we hear about that today?
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:01:21 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:01:34 PM
    We're going to see the new Target app now.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:01:46 PM
    Making a purchase means presenting your fingerprint. "Super easy," says Burke.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:01:50 PM
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:01:51 PM
    Google is just one of the tech giants making a big bet on fingerprints. Companies across the technology industry -- from Samsung to Microsoft -- have teamed up in an alliance called FIDO to share better ways for you to prove that you’re you when accessing your online accounts.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:01:59 PM
    Next up: Power
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:02:16 PM
    "In making the platform exceptionally flexible, there's a tradeoff in data freshness and battery."
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:02:22 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:02:27 PM
    "We're changing Android M to be smarter about managing power, through a new feature we call Doze."
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:02:42 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:02:47 PM
    "With M, Android uses significant motion detection to tell if a device has been left unattended for an extended period of time."
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:02:59 PM
    Basically, the device will go into a deeper... well, a doze when the device is less needed.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:03:05 PM
    It'll still respond to chat requests, give notifications, alarms, etc.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:03:08 PM
