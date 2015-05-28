Google I/O 2015 live blog
Google's annual developers conference is underway. Watch the live stream and follow CNET's live blog here.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:57:19 PMLinks can then point to a configuration file on the web server, which details the signature of the Android app.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:57:30 PMThat means you'll go to the site and it'll pop straight to the app. No more annoying dialogs!
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:57:35 PMHuzzah for that, big applause.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:57:54 PMOkay, moving on to an "important initiative" called Android Pay.
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:57:55 PMNow for Android Pay
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:58:10 PM"Users can simply and safely use their Android phone to pay in stores."
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:58:19 PMThree initiatives: Simplicity, security, and choice.
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:58:21 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:58:33 PM"All you have to do is unlock your phone like normal" - sounds nice...
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:58:39 PMThere's a virtual account number created, just like Apple Pay.
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:58:44 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:58:52 PM"We built Android Pay as an open platform, so people can choose the most convenient way to activate Android Pay."
-
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 4:59:02 PMAndroid Pay, while Samsung also offers Samsung Pay. Not awkward for Samsung at all.
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:59:05 PMGoogle has good reason to make a push in mobile payments. According to Gartner, the global market for that technology is forecast to be about $720 billion worth of transactions by 2017. This is up from about $235 billion last year.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:59:08 PMAMex, Discover, MasterCard and Visa just flashed on screen.
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:59:09 PM
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:59:30 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:59:32 PM700,000 stores will work with the system. He's calling out Macy's, Bloomingdale's, etc.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:59:42 PMAnd, yes, in-app purchases too. Lyft and Grubhub will include this functionality soon.
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 4:59:47 PM
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 4:59:48 PMThe service will also be available for in-app purchases.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 4:59:56 PM"We believe the same partnership model that fueled Android's growth... will enable Android pay to be successful too."
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:00:18 PM"Android pay works on phones from KitKat 4, but with the M release, Android Pay gets even better. "
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:00:20 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:00:27 PMBurke is mentioning fingerprint sensors, like on the Galaxy S5 and S6.
-
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:00:34 PMHopefully we'll finally see more stores that support contactless payments.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:00:39 PMIn M, fingerprint sensor handling is getting standardized, so apps can use that functionality too.
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:00:40 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:01:01 PM
"The user simply touches the fingerprint sensor, which unlocks the phone. The phone will then make a secure NFC exchange with the payment terminal, and then the payment goes through."
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:01:08 PM"Fast and simple." -- pretty much like Apple Pay.
-
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:01:15 PMWhat about Android Pay for Android Wear? Will we hear about that today?
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:01:21 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:01:34 PMWe're going to see the new Target app now.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:01:46 PMMaking a purchase means presenting your fingerprint. "Super easy," says Burke.
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:01:50 PM
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:01:51 PMGoogle is just one of the tech giants making a big bet on fingerprints. Companies across the technology industry -- from Samsung to Microsoft -- have teamed up in an alliance called FIDO to share better ways for you to prove that you’re you when accessing your online accounts.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:01:59 PMNext up: Power
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:02:16 PM"In making the platform exceptionally flexible, there's a tradeoff in data freshness and battery."
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:02:22 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:02:27 PM"We're changing Android M to be smarter about managing power, through a new feature we call Doze."
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:02:42 PM
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:02:47 PM"With M, Android uses significant motion detection to tell if a device has been left unattended for an extended period of time."
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:02:59 PMBasically, the device will go into a deeper... well, a doze when the device is less needed.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:03:05 PMIt'll still respond to chat requests, give notifications, alarms, etc.
-
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:03:08 PM