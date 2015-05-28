dozing sounds intriguing...deeper sleep in exchange for longer battery. I'll take it!

Google I/O 2015 live blog
Google's annual developers conference is underway. Watch the live stream and follow CNET's live blog here.
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:03:13 PMdozing sounds intriguing...deeper sleep in exchange for longer battery. I'll take it!
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:03:19 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:03:30 PMWe're comparing M and Lollipop, and Burke says devices last 2x longer.
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:03:38 PMM devices last 2X longer, Burke says.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:03:40 PMOn standby, at least... we'll see what that means for real-world usage.
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:03:42 PMBut, this is standby battery life they're discussing, not active use, of course.
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:03:47 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:04:03 PMNow we're seeing Type-C, "anything from 3 to 5 times faster" charging, says Burke.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:04:05 PMThat sounds amazing.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:04:16 PMBig applause for the reversable nature of the plugs, too.
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:04:19 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:04:36 PMAnd, with Android M, you can actually use the phone to charge another device if you like. Fascinating.
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:04:41 PM
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:04:52 PMIf USB-C spreads through Android devices, I'll probably be very happy.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:05:02 PMBurke is saying there are "hundreds" of other changes, and it's the "little things" that make the biggest difference.
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:05:12 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:05:14 PMText selection is changing, popping to words by default, but letting you select characters if you need.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:05:25 PMSharing with people directly is much easier.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:05:37 PMAnd, volume controls have been "simplified" which is also getting a big round of applause.
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:06:00 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:06:01 PMA developer preview of M is available today for Nexus devices, but that's all for now...
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:06:12 PM"We're working incredibly hard to release our most polished version to date."
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:06:16 PM
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:06:22 PMAndroid Wear! here we go.
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:06:26 PMNow we're talking Android Wear.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:06:30 PMDavid Singleton is up on stage.
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:06:32 PM"we love watches."
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:06:37 PMHe's VP of Wear.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:06:59 PM"We're partnering with partners all over the world to create beautiful, useful devices, and the result is choice."
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:07:02 PMTake that, Apple.
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:07:09 PM
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:07:13 PMHuawei Watch seen on screen with Milanese-style band.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:07:22 PMHe's talking up watch faces, with over 1,500 available. "And we're thrilled with all the ways you can express your style."
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:07:39 PM
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:07:44 PMAndroid Wear's hardware design has gotten a lot nicer. The software? Better, but could use work, imo
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:07:44 PM"in the last 12 months, we've launched 4 major OS releases, and 7 different watches, bringing dozens of important improvements to developers and users alike."
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:07:58 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:08:08 PMHe's talking about offline functionality, and the ability to get to information without needing your phone.
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:08:20 PMHe touts the updates to Android Wear so fair, including Wi-Fi connection and wrist gestures.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:08:25 PM"Every time we make these improvements, we're able to push them to existing watches, so when you buy an Android Wear watch, you know it will keep getting better over time."
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:08:28 PM
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:08:29 PMThe recent update offered some nice improvements. LG Watch Urbane's ability to use Wi-Fi to bridge phone on another network is neat.
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:08:48 PMTIME. the new Android Wear improvement? lol
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:08:55 PMHe's talking about how checking the time is the most important aspect of wearing a watch, which earned a few chuckles.
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:08:58 PM