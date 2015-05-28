Google I/O 2015 live blog | CNET
Google I/O 2015 live blog

Google's annual developers conference is underway. Watch the live stream and follow CNET's live blog here.

  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:03:13 PM
    dozing sounds intriguing...deeper sleep in exchange for longer battery. I'll take it!
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:03:19 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:03:30 PM
    We're comparing M and Lollipop, and Burke says devices last 2x longer.
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:03:38 PM
    M devices last 2X longer, Burke says.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:03:40 PM
    On standby, at least... we'll see what that means for real-world usage.
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:03:42 PM
    But, this is standby battery life they're discussing, not active use, of course.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:03:47 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:04:03 PM
    Now we're seeing Type-C, "anything from 3 to 5 times faster" charging, says Burke.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:04:05 PM
    That sounds amazing.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:04:16 PM
    Big applause for the reversable nature of the plugs, too.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:04:19 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:04:36 PM
    And, with Android M, you can actually use the phone to charge another device if you like. Fascinating.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:04:41 PM
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:04:52 PM
    If USB-C spreads through Android devices, I'll probably be very happy.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:05:02 PM
    Burke is saying there are "hundreds" of other changes, and it's the "little things" that make the biggest difference.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:05:12 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:05:14 PM
    Text selection is changing, popping to words by default, but letting you select characters if you need.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:05:25 PM
    Sharing with people directly is much easier.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:05:37 PM
    And, volume controls have been "simplified" which is also getting a big round of applause.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:06:00 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:06:01 PM
    A developer preview of M is available today for Nexus devices, but that's all for now...
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:06:12 PM
    "We're working incredibly hard to release our most polished version to date."
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:06:16 PM
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:06:22 PM
    Android Wear! here we go.
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:06:26 PM
    Now we're talking Android Wear.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:06:30 PM
    David Singleton is up on stage.
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:06:32 PM
    "we love watches."
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:06:37 PM
    He's VP of Wear.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:06:59 PM
    "We're partnering with partners all over the world to create beautiful, useful devices, and the result is choice."
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:07:02 PM
    Take that, Apple.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:07:09 PM
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:07:13 PM
    Huawei Watch seen on screen with Milanese-style band.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:07:22 PM
    He's talking up watch faces, with over 1,500 available. "And we're thrilled with all the ways you can express your style."
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:07:39 PM
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:07:44 PM
    Android Wear's hardware design has gotten a lot nicer. The software? Better, but could use work, imo
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:07:44 PM
    "in the last 12 months, we've launched 4 major OS releases, and 7 different watches, bringing dozens of important improvements to developers and users alike."
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:07:58 PM
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:08:08 PM
    He's talking about offline functionality, and the ability to get to information without needing your phone.
  • Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:08:20 PM
    He touts the updates to Android Wear so fair, including Wi-Fi connection and wrist gestures.
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:08:25 PM
    "Every time we make these improvements, we're able to push them to existing watches, so when you buy an Android Wear watch, you know it will keep getting better over time."
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:08:28 PM
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:08:29 PM
    The recent update offered some nice improvements. LG Watch Urbane's ability to use Wi-Fi to bridge phone on another network is neat.
  • Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:08:48 PM
    TIME. the new Android Wear improvement? lol
  • Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:08:55 PM
    He's talking about how checking the time is the most important aspect of wearing a watch, which earned a few chuckles.
  • James Martin 5/28/2015 5:08:58 PM
