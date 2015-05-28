Glanceable, Actionable, and Effortless, he calls it.

Google I/O 2015 live blog
Google's annual developers conference is underway. Watch the live stream and follow CNET's live blog here.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:09:04 PMGlanceable, Actionable, and Effortless, he calls it.
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:09:14 PMGoogle, by the way, has good reason to invest in wearables. Nearly 20 million wearable devices were shipped in 2014, according to research firm IDC. The firm forecasts that figure will jump to 45.7 million by the end of this year, and to 126.1 million units by 2019.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:09:25 PMAndroid Wear shows the time all the time, and now apps can do this too.
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:09:28 PMAlways on screen is a plus (vs Apple Watch), I'll admit. But sometimes "wakes up" oddly.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:09:42 PM"If you're grocery shopping, you can wear your shopping list on your wrist."
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:09:54 PMSo, the list doesn't go away, and it pops into a low-power mode, as with watchfaces.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:10:05 PMSame goes for directions and maps. "There's no need to shake your arm and tap at the display just to get back to the map."
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:10:07 PMThe apps staying open are also nice, for shopping lists, etc. It's another step towards apps acting like, well, apps.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:10:09 PM"It's always just a glance away."
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:10:17 PMSome new gestures are coming, too.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:10:33 PMOooh, you can now scroll through notifications just by twisting your wrist up and down.
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:10:45 PM
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:10:45 PMI scrolled notifications by shaking my wrist on Watch Urbane. It's fun but wow it tired my wrists. Still, no hands needed.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:10:52 PMAnd, you can draw and send emoji too.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:10:59 PMNot quite sending your heartbeat, but hey, we'll take it.
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:11:05 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:11:14 PM"Android Wear now puts all your apps and contacts at your fingertips in the new launcher."
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:11:27 PMEmoji recognition, based on what I experienced, was...mixed. But it's fun to see Google's weird-cute emoji.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:11:49 PMOkay, let's get a demo of some upcoming Android Wear apps.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:11:59 PMFoursquare will now pop up recommendations for meals when you enter a restaurant.
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:12:01 PMUsing Anfroid wear features should be "as simple as telling the time," Singleton says.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:12:06 PMCitymapper will tell you information about your train.
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:12:12 PMMy LG Watch Urbane review with the latest Android Wear update:
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:12:15 PMAnd, you can say "Okay Google, Call a car" for Uber use.
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:12:25 PM
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:12:44 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:12:44 PMSingleton mentions that more watches have more sensors and abilities. "We have enabled apps to make full use of these capabilities."
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:13:00 PMGoogle Fit will use that sensor data to recognize walking, running, and cycling "as well as squats, situps and pushups, automatically."
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:13:09 PMThere's a Golf Swing Analyzer app, too, which will measure you're swing.
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:13:09 PM
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:13:10 PMApps can use all the Android Wear sensors. (Apple Watch third party apps can't yet, but will with upcoming SDK)
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:13:14 PMWarm applause from the 15 golfers in the room.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:13:20 PMShazam can recognize songs through the watch, too.
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:13:26 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:13:42 PM"Android Wear apps can also take advantage of our increasingly connected world, giving you control directly through your wrist." Spotify, for example, you can tweak your playlists from your wrist.
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:13:52 PM
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:13:56 PMThe Ford app will tell you where you parked your car. Helpful because I can't remember where I parked mine at the airport half the time.
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:14:03 PMNest Android Wear app is nice, but what about other smart home apps?
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:14:10 PMMore than 4,000 Android Wear apps are currently available!
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:14:25 PM"If you can dream it, you can build it, and our developer community is really delivering."
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:14:28 PM"That's thousands of apps that do way more than just tell the time, and each one is a powerful example of what's possible on a wearable device."
James Martin 5/28/2015 5:14:34 PM
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:14:34 PM4000+ apps for Android Wear. That's a lot. Apple has many for Apple Watch, but they'll all need to be redone after SDK.