Google I/O 2015 live blog
Google's annual developers conference is underway. Watch the live stream and follow CNET's live blog here.
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:14:35 PM"Ultimately, Android Wear is about choice."
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:14:45 PMBecause it certainly isn't about style.
-
-
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:15:05 PMmany more Android Wear watches by end of year?
-
-
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:15:14 PMSo...no real news there.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:15:15 PMSudar Pichai is back up on stage.
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:15:29 PM'You should be able to wear what you want, and build what you want." "With Android Wear, you can.
-
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:15:38 PMAh...here we go. Connecting to the rest of your home.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:15:42 PM"Wouldn't it be great if you could do that for more devices. If you could connect more devices that you run into in your day-to-day life."
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:15:51 PMSo, it's time to talk about the Internet of Things, it seems.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:15:55 PMCalled it.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:16:05 PM"The most common thing that gets talked about is the smarter home."
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:16:10 PMMaybe it's time for an Android@Home update?
-
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:16:20 PMWas hoping we'd hear about Android Wear working with these things, but I guess this is part of that.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:16:30 PM"You can imagine a farmer managing the entire farm from her smartphone, the security cameras, the sensors, the irrigation equipment, all of them can be connected."
-
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:16:51 PM"We see a range of possibilities and we think it's endless, but there are a whole lot of challenges."
-
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:17:03 PMHe's talking about the difficulties of manufacturers building their own software, creating experiences, etc.
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:17:23 PMNow Pichai is talking about Nest.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:17:25 PM"For users, it is really difficult to make these things work together." - Just say the big F word, Sundar.
-
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:17:27 PM(Just want to re-emphasize: that Android Wear info was a recap of what's already been known. Software coming to watches now, already on LG Watch Urbane)
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:17:34 PM(That's "Fragmentation" by the way)
-
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:17:47 PMGoogle marked its entrance into the smart home market in 2013 with its $3 billion acquisition of Nest, a startup that makes a Web-connected thermostat and smoke detector, and co-founded by former Apple executive Tony Fadell.
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:17:50 PMHe’s considered a hardware guru and played a key role in the development of Apple’s original iPod and iPhone.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:18:07 PMProject Brillo is now official, "the underlying operating system for the internet of things."
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:18:20 PMPichai announces Brillo, a platform for IoT
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:18:26 PM"Brillo is derived from Android, but we have taken Android and polished it down, hence the name 'Brillo'"
-
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:18:45 PMIt is said to be "easy to secure" and supports a range of chips and hardware.
-
-
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:19:20 PMThe next step is Weave, which is the communications layer.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:19:35 PM"You need a common language, a shared understanding, so that devices can not only talk to each other and to the cloud, and to the phone."
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:19:54 PMThere are, of course, standards for this already, but the best part about standards is there are so many to choose from, and here's another.
-
Scott Stein 5/28/2015 5:20:02 PMReally curious how Brillo interfaces with Android Wear. Hopefully we can ditch the phone from the equation as needed.
-
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:20:11 PMSo this is a way for a device to define what functions it can perform, in a simple, standardized way.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:20:26 PMMetadata identifies actions a device can take, and other devices can issue commands to execute these actions.
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:20:40 PM"The powerful thing is that Weave exposes developer APIs in a cross-platform way."
-
Richard Nieva 5/28/2015 5:20:43 PMWeave fits in with Google's larger mission: powering every single device you own.
-
-
Tim Stevens 5/28/2015 5:20:56 PM"Your oven can be voice enabled, because we provide voice APIs." Make me a sandwich, oven.