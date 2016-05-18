Google I/O 2016 | CNET
Google I/O 2016

I/O 2016, Google's annual developer conference, starts with a bang on Wednesday, May 18. Android N and virtual reality are expected to be two of the big highlights, with plenty more on deck.

  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 4:30:44 PM
    Hello hello!
  • Carrie Mihalcik 5/18/2016 4:31:43 PM
    CNET live show with Brian Tong, Sharon Profis and Vanessa Orellana (above). Call: 1-888-900-CNET and tweet: #CNETLive.
  • Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 4:32:43 PM
  • Carrie Mihalcik 5/18/2016 4:33:29 PM
    Welcome to CNET's live coverage of Google I/O 2016! CNET's Richard Nieva (@richardjnieva), Sean Hollister(@StarFire2258) and James Martin (@Jamesco) are on the ground in Mountain View today.
  • James Martin 5/18/2016 4:34:16 PM
  • Carrie Mihalcik 5/18/2016 4:34:22 PM
    Google's keynote is set to start at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET. We'll shut down comments a few minutes before it starts.
  • Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 4:34:53 PM
    Hey, it's Sean! It's a beautiful day here at the Shoreline Ampitheatre in Mountain View, California. We're literally in Google's backyard this year.
  • James Martin 5/18/2016 4:35:37 PM
  • Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 4:35:38 PM
    Don't believe me? Check out Shoreline Ampitheatre on Google Maps:

    Shoreline Amphitheatre

    Shoreline AmphitheatreShoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Pkwy, Mountain View, CA 94043

  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 4:35:54 PM
    Hey everyone! Rich here. This is hands down the sunniest tech conference I've been to.
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 4:37:03 PM
    This will be fun. We're expecting to hear lots about VR and and Android this year.
  • James Martin 5/18/2016 4:37:16 PM
  • Scott Stein 5/18/2016 4:37:48 PM
    Just saying hi. Scott Stein here- will be tweeting alongside at @jetscott. And I'm sitting right behind Rich and Sean, staring at their nice hair.
  • Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 4:38:05 PM
    Normally, Shoreline is a concert venue. Rich and I both saw No Doubt and Blink-182 here when we were... let's say a good bit younger!
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 4:38:57 PM
    Two years ago, Google introduced Cardboard, it's first foray into VR at this very conference. It was at the very end and people thought it was a joke. Not so funny anymore!
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 4:39:22 PM
    Scott, your hair is very nice too.
  • eric_lightning 5/18/2016 4:39:46 PM
    Fun ‥ I want to go to Google io someday
  • HamzaJ 5/18/2016 4:39:49 PM
    Big day for Google. Need some new innovation.
  • Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 4:42:53 PM
    My hair is not nice.
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 4:43:35 PM
    One hazard of the venue: One of the guys next to me just got pooped on by a bird.
  • James Martin 5/18/2016 4:45:28 PM
  • Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 4:45:33 PM
    On stage, it looks like we've got a pretty hefty drumkit... and a pair of tablets? Will Google have a new Nexus 7 tablet at I/O?
  • kishan 5/18/2016 4:45:42 PM
    hello just start we cant wait..... ;)
  • kishan 5/18/2016 4:46:08 PM
    Nuttella is BEST AND IT WILL BE....
  • James Martin 5/18/2016 4:46:12 PM

    There's a bird's nest in the roof above us

  • Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 4:46:39 PM
    Any guesses on what Android N will be named?
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 4:47:30 PM
    Kishan, for the record, I am team Android Nutella as well
  • Kishan Vaghasia 5/18/2016 4:47:37 PM
    Nuttela or Nankhatai(indian name)
  • HamzaJ 5/18/2016 4:48:45 PM
    Hoping for Nutella or any of the Indian sweets names.
  • Panda71 5/18/2016 4:49:29 PM
    most likely Nougat
  • yani 5/18/2016 4:50:30 PM
    i really hope that nexus 5 will get Android N officially..
  • Kishan Vaghasia 5/18/2016 4:50:35 PM
    Nuttela will be 99%.... ;)
  • Bob 5/18/2016 4:51:33 PM
    We're up!
  • James Martin 5/18/2016 4:52:00 PM

    Paper planes

  • Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 4:52:04 PM
    We're less than 10 minutes out...
  • yamd00t 5/18/2016 4:52:41 PM
    Hello from India!
  • Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 4:52:48 PM
    There's this gorgeous CG paper airplane game being played live on the Google I/O keynote screen. You can join at g.co/IOplanes. Or paperplanes.withgoogle.com
  • Scott Stein 5/18/2016 4:53:21 PM
    FYI, a bird nest above us is causing debris to fall. Extra chaos. My keyboard is littered w pellets
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 4:53:32 PM
    This paper airplane music is putting me in a very calm and relaxed mood.
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 4:54:20 PM
    The crowd here is doing the wave.
  • Kishan Vaghasia 5/18/2016 4:54:24 PM
    hey me also....
  • Mithras 5/18/2016 4:54:38 PM
    Brillo on raspberry pi plz!!
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 4:55:36 PM
    Someone in the crowd made an actual paper plane, and is throwing it around. Well played, sir.
  • James Martin 5/18/2016 4:56:39 PM
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 4:56:48 PM
    This very much reminds me of that Disney short Paperman.
