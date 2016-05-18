Hello hello!

Google I/O 2016
I/O 2016, Google's annual developer conference, starts with a bang on Wednesday, May 18. Android N and virtual reality are expected to be two of the big highlights, with plenty more on deck.
-
Carrie Mihalcik 5/18/2016 5:23:22 PMLatest from Google I/O 2016: Google’s CEO sums up his AI vision: “Hi. How can I help?”
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 4:30:44 PMHello hello!
-
Carrie Mihalcik 5/18/2016 4:31:43 PMCNET live show with Brian Tong, Sharon Profis and Vanessa Orellana (above). Call: 1-888-900-CNET and tweet: #CNETLive.
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 4:32:43 PM
-
Carrie Mihalcik 5/18/2016 4:33:29 PMWelcome to CNET's live coverage of Google I/O 2016! CNET's Richard Nieva (@richardjnieva), Sean Hollister(@StarFire2258) and James Martin (@Jamesco) are on the ground in Mountain View today.
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 4:34:16 PM
-
Carrie Mihalcik 5/18/2016 4:34:22 PMGoogle's keynote is set to start at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET. We'll shut down comments a few minutes before it starts.
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 4:34:53 PMHey, it's Sean! It's a beautiful day here at the Shoreline Ampitheatre in Mountain View, California. We're literally in Google's backyard this year.
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 4:35:37 PM
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 4:35:38 PMDon't believe me? Check out Shoreline Ampitheatre on Google Maps:
Shoreline AmphitheatreShoreline AmphitheatreShoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Pkwy, Mountain View, CA 94043
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 4:35:54 PMHey everyone! Rich here. This is hands down the sunniest tech conference I've been to.
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 4:37:03 PMThis will be fun. We're expecting to hear lots about VR and and Android this year.
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 4:37:16 PM
-
Scott Stein 5/18/2016 4:37:48 PMJust saying hi. Scott Stein here- will be tweeting alongside at @jetscott. And I'm sitting right behind Rich and Sean, staring at their nice hair.
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 4:38:05 PMNormally, Shoreline is a concert venue. Rich and I both saw No Doubt and Blink-182 here when we were... let's say a good bit younger!
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 4:38:57 PMTwo years ago, Google introduced Cardboard, it's first foray into VR at this very conference. It was at the very end and people thought it was a joke. Not so funny anymore!
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 4:39:22 PMScott, your hair is very nice too.
-
eric_lightning 5/18/2016 4:39:46 PMFun ‥ I want to go to Google io someday
-
HamzaJ 5/18/2016 4:39:49 PMBig day for Google. Need some new innovation.
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 4:42:53 PMMy hair is not nice.
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 4:43:35 PMOne hazard of the venue: One of the guys next to me just got pooped on by a bird.
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 4:45:28 PM
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 4:45:33 PMOn stage, it looks like we've got a pretty hefty drumkit... and a pair of tablets? Will Google have a new Nexus 7 tablet at I/O?
-
kishan 5/18/2016 4:45:42 PMhello just start we cant wait..... ;)
-
kishan 5/18/2016 4:46:08 PMNuttella is BEST AND IT WILL BE....
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 4:46:12 PM
There's a bird's nest in the roof above us
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 4:46:39 PMAny guesses on what Android N will be named?
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 4:47:30 PMKishan, for the record, I am team Android Nutella as well
-
Kishan Vaghasia 5/18/2016 4:47:37 PMNuttela or Nankhatai(indian name)
-
HamzaJ 5/18/2016 4:48:45 PMHoping for Nutella or any of the Indian sweets names.
-
Panda71 5/18/2016 4:49:29 PMmost likely Nougat
-
yani 5/18/2016 4:50:30 PMi really hope that nexus 5 will get Android N officially..
-
Kishan Vaghasia 5/18/2016 4:50:35 PMNuttela will be 99%.... ;)
-
Bob 5/18/2016 4:51:33 PMWe're up!
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 4:52:00 PM
Paper planes
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 4:52:04 PMWe're less than 10 minutes out...
-
yamd00t 5/18/2016 4:52:41 PMHello from India!
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 4:52:48 PMThere's this gorgeous CG paper airplane game being played live on the Google I/O keynote screen. You can join at g.co/IOplanes. Or paperplanes.withgoogle.com
-
Scott Stein 5/18/2016 4:53:21 PMFYI, a bird nest above us is causing debris to fall. Extra chaos. My keyboard is littered w pellets
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 4:53:32 PMThis paper airplane music is putting me in a very calm and relaxed mood.
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 4:54:20 PMThe crowd here is doing the wave.
-
Kishan Vaghasia 5/18/2016 4:54:24 PMhey me also....
-
Mithras 5/18/2016 4:54:38 PMBrillo on raspberry pi plz!!
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 4:55:36 PMSomeone in the crowd made an actual paper plane, and is throwing it around. Well played, sir.
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 4:56:39 PM
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 4:56:48 PMThis very much reminds me of that Disney short Paperman.