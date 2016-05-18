Google I/O 2016 | CNET
Google I/O 2016

I/O 2016, Google's annual developer conference, starts with a bang on Wednesday, May 18. Android N and virtual reality are expected to be two of the big highlights, with plenty more on deck.

  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 4:57:41 PM

    Watch this at some point. But not now. Right now, follow this live blog.

  • James Martin 5/18/2016 4:58:00 PM
  • Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 4:59:14 PM

    From earlier: cool computer graphics

  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 4:59:23 PM
    Looks like we're about to begin
  • The Diamond Guitar 5/18/2016 5:00:06 PM
    Set to Start!
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:00:35 PM
    Or maybe not. Now we're seeing video of people playing stringed instruments.
  • James Martin 5/18/2016 5:00:46 PM
  • Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:01:18 PM
    The towers behind us, normally reserved for lighting and camera crews, house artists playing musical instruments! It's a haunting sound they're producing.
  • James Martin 5/18/2016 5:01:45 PM
  • James Martin 5/18/2016 5:02:27 PM
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:02:30 PM
    The music is coming to a swell. This is all really intense. There's a countdown clock.
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:02:38 PM
    NOW we're starting.
  • Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:02:57 PM

    Here's what it sounded like, more or less!

  • James Martin 5/18/2016 5:03:02 PM
  • James Martin 5/18/2016 5:03:59 PM
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:04:00 PM
    We're seeing a video of lots of happy people doing weird things -- playing in a real life video game, etc
  • Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:04:03 PM
    People are jumping on trampolines. There are Angry Birds and disco balls. It's crazy.
  • James Martin 5/18/2016 5:04:23 PM
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:04:33 PM
    Some brand names are flashing across the screen. Including Uber and Airbnb.
  • Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:04:35 PM
    Is this supposed to represent all the apps in the Google Play Store? I think so.
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:04:56 PM
    Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO has walked on the stage.
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:05:00 PM
    Huge applause.
  • James Martin 5/18/2016 5:05:02 PM
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:05:10 PM
    "It feels really nice and different up here."
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:05:32 PM
    "I feel like it's a pivotal moment for where we are as a company," he says.
  • James Martin 5/18/2016 5:05:42 PM
  • Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:05:59 PM
    Sundar says there are 7,000 people here in person at Google I/O today.
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:06:02 PM
    This is being livestreamed in over 100 countries, he says.
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:06:27 PM
    Over 1 million people are tuning in live from China, he says.
  • James Martin 5/18/2016 5:06:36 PM
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:07:08 PM
    "Larry and Sergey founded Google 17 years ago, with the goal of helping users find the information they need," he says.
  • James Martin 5/18/2016 5:07:13 PM
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:07:21 PM
    "Fast forward to today. Thanks to the rate at which processors and sensors have evolved, it is truly the moment of mobile."
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:07:55 PM
    "We're pushing ourselves very hard so Google stays a step ahead of its users."
  • James Martin 5/18/2016 5:08:08 PM
  • Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:08:09 PM
    (Like most big tech company keynotes, this one's starting with a celebration of how much progress the company has made.)
  • James Martin 5/18/2016 5:08:34 PM
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:08:37 PM
    He's explaining how search on Google's homepage has evolved. Not just 10 blue links anymore.
  • James Martin 5/18/2016 5:09:01 PM
  • James Martin 5/18/2016 5:09:12 PM
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:09:20 PM
    Now he's talking about AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages), a super-fast way to loading pages for web articles on phones.
  • James Martin 5/18/2016 5:09:32 PM
  • James Martin 5/18/2016 5:09:43 PM
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:09:59 PM
    Google understands the relationship between 1 billion things in its "Knowledge Graph."
  • James Martin 5/18/2016 5:10:12 PM
