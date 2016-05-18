Google I/O 2016
I/O 2016, Google's annual developer conference, starts with a bang on Wednesday, May 18. Android N and virtual reality are expected to be two of the big highlights, with plenty more on deck.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 4:57:41 PM
Watch this at some point. But not now. Right now, follow this live blog.
James Martin 5/18/2016 4:58:00 PM
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 4:59:14 PM
From earlier: cool computer graphics
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 4:59:23 PMLooks like we're about to begin
The Diamond Guitar 5/18/2016 5:00:06 PMSet to Start!
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:00:35 PMOr maybe not. Now we're seeing video of people playing stringed instruments.
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:00:46 PM
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:01:18 PMThe towers behind us, normally reserved for lighting and camera crews, house artists playing musical instruments! It's a haunting sound they're producing.
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:01:45 PM
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:02:27 PM
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:02:30 PMThe music is coming to a swell. This is all really intense. There's a countdown clock.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:02:38 PMNOW we're starting.
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:02:57 PM
Here's what it sounded like, more or less!
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:03:02 PM
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:03:59 PM
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:04:00 PMWe're seeing a video of lots of happy people doing weird things -- playing in a real life video game, etc
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:04:03 PMPeople are jumping on trampolines. There are Angry Birds and disco balls. It's crazy.
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:04:23 PM
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:04:33 PMSome brand names are flashing across the screen. Including Uber and Airbnb.
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:04:35 PMIs this supposed to represent all the apps in the Google Play Store? I think so.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:04:56 PMSundar Pichai, Google's CEO has walked on the stage.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:05:00 PMHuge applause.
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:05:02 PM
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:05:10 PM"It feels really nice and different up here."
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:05:32 PM"I feel like it's a pivotal moment for where we are as a company," he says.
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:05:42 PM
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:05:59 PMSundar says there are 7,000 people here in person at Google I/O today.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:06:02 PMThis is being livestreamed in over 100 countries, he says.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:06:27 PMOver 1 million people are tuning in live from China, he says.
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:06:36 PM
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:07:08 PM"Larry and Sergey founded Google 17 years ago, with the goal of helping users find the information they need," he says.
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:07:13 PM
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:07:21 PM"Fast forward to today. Thanks to the rate at which processors and sensors have evolved, it is truly the moment of mobile."
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:07:55 PM"We're pushing ourselves very hard so Google stays a step ahead of its users."
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:08:08 PM
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:08:09 PM(Like most big tech company keynotes, this one's starting with a celebration of how much progress the company has made.)
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:08:34 PM
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:08:37 PMHe's explaining how search on Google's homepage has evolved. Not just 10 blue links anymore.
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:09:01 PM
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:09:12 PM
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:09:20 PMNow he's talking about AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages), a super-fast way to loading pages for web articles on phones.
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:09:32 PM
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:09:43 PM
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:09:59 PMGoogle understands the relationship between 1 billion things in its "Knowledge Graph."
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:10:12 PM