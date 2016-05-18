Google I/O 2016
I/O 2016, Google's annual developer conference, starts with a bang on Wednesday, May 18. Android N and virtual reality are expected to be two of the big highlights, with plenty more on deck.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:10:49 PM
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:11:07 PMHe's running through a bullet point list of all Google can do: photos, translation.
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:11:12 PM"Today, all you have to do is hold up your phone, and we translate it into English for
you."
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:11:26 PMSundar on AI: "We are in a seminal moment."
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:11:34 PM"Today, we are announcing the Google assistant." Hmm, what's that?
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:11:57 PMHe says it's Google asking, "Hi. How can I help?"
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:12:04 PM
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:12:14 PM"We think of this as building each user their own individual Google."
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:12:41 PMEvery single day, people say "OK google" and ask it questions, he says.
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:13:00 PM
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:13:11 PM
"You can ask who designed this. You don't need to say 'the bean' or 'the cloud gate.'"
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:13:23 PMHe's explaining how well Google voice search understands natural language queries -- with follow ups and context.
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:13:49 PM"Our ability to do natural language understanding is far ahead of what anyone else can do."
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:13:58 PMVideo time!
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:13:59 PM"The reason we are able to do it is because we have invested the last decade in building the world's best natural language processing technology."
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:14:12 PM
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:14:39 PMWe're hearing people do Google voice search: What's Picasso's full name? How far is the Taj Mahal?
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:15:02 PMIt's not clear what Google assistant IS yet, by the way. Google voice search and the Google Now assistant on your phone have offered these answers for a while. Last year at Google I/O, the company spoke about searches that understand the context of your questions, so you can ask "who is he" without specifying who, for example... that's not new.
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:15:22 PM"We believe we are just getting started," he says. "This is a long journey."
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:15:39 PM(But it is very cool.)
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:15:49 PMThat's because it involves lots of hard computer science questions. So it will get better over time.
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:16:26 PM"We want to be able to understand your context and maybe suggest three relevant movies which you would like nearby."
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:16:48 PMPhotosphere from inside Shoreline: goo.gl
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:16:54 PM"If I say 'Sure, let's go do Jungle Book,'" says Sundar, he wants the assistant to be able to get you the tickets. Just like that.
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:17:28 PM"Every single conversation is different," he says.
-
Sarah Tew 5/18/2016 5:17:29 PM
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:17:37 PM"We are working hard to do this for billions of conversations, for billions of users around the world, for everyone."
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:17:56 PM
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:18:06 PMThe assistant will be in devices all around you: your phone, car, smartwatch, etc
-
Sarah Tew 5/18/2016 5:18:12 PM
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:18:18 PMHe's talking about the smart home now.
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:18:33 PM"Let's do Curry tonight." Google will be able to tell that you're not talking about Stephen Curry, but rather that you want your favorite curry restaurant to send you your favorite order.
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:18:40 PM
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:18:49 PM"Credit to the team at Amazon for creating a lot of excitement in this space."
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:19:02 PMMario Quieroz from the Chromecast team is on stage to talk about bringing the Google assistant to the home.
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:19:26 PM"Our aspiration is to make the assistant enjoyable in the most important place in your life."
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:19:37 PMHe announces Google Home, available later this year.
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:20:09 PMIt's a device like Amazon Echo. You can talk to it. It can play music.
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:20:46 PM(We're not sure what Google Home is yet, precisely, but he says it'll have far-field voice recognition... and it looks like a speaker!)
-
Sarah Tew 5/18/2016 5:21:07 PM
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:21:14 PMNow he's holding up the product. The crowd cheers.
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:21:18 PMMario's talking about the "craftsmanship" of Google Home. Premium materials, lots of engineering, the usual. Also, customizable colors.
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:21:22 PM
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:21:38 PMFirst use case: music and entertainment.
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:21:43 PM