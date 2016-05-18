Google I/O 2016 | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Google I/O 2016

I/O 2016, Google's annual developer conference, starts with a bang on Wednesday, May 18. Android N and virtual reality are expected to be two of the big highlights, with plenty more on deck.

  • James Martin 5/18/2016 5:10:49 PM
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:11:07 PM
    He's running through a bullet point list of all Google can do: photos, translation.
  • Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:11:12 PM
    "Today, all you have to do is hold up your phone, and we translate it into English for
    you."
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:11:26 PM
    Sundar on AI: "We are in a seminal moment."
  • Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:11:34 PM
    "Today, we are announcing the Google assistant." Hmm, what's that?
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:11:57 PM
    He says it's Google asking, "Hi. How can I help?"
  • James Martin 5/18/2016 5:12:04 PM
  • Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:12:14 PM
    "We think of this as building each user their own individual Google."
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:12:41 PM
    Every single day, people say "OK google" and ask it questions, he says.
  • James Martin 5/18/2016 5:13:00 PM
  • Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:13:11 PM

    "You can ask who designed this. You don't need to say 'the bean' or 'the cloud gate.'"
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:13:23 PM
    He's explaining how well Google voice search understands natural language queries -- with follow ups and context.
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:13:49 PM
    "Our ability to do natural language understanding is far ahead of what anyone else can do."
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:13:58 PM
    Video time!
  • Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:13:59 PM
    "The reason we are able to do it is because we have invested the last decade in building the world's best natural language processing technology."
  • James Martin 5/18/2016 5:14:12 PM
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:14:39 PM
    We're hearing people do Google voice search: What's Picasso's full name? How far is the Taj Mahal?
  • Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:15:02 PM
    It's not clear what Google assistant IS yet, by the way. Google voice search and the Google Now assistant on your phone have offered these answers for a while. Last year at Google I/O, the company spoke about searches that understand the context of your questions, so you can ask "who is he" without specifying who, for example... that's not new.
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:15:22 PM
    "We believe we are just getting started," he says. "This is a long journey."
  • Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:15:39 PM
    (But it is very cool.)
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:15:49 PM
    That's because it involves lots of hard computer science questions. So it will get better over time.
  • Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:16:26 PM
    "We want to be able to understand your context and maybe suggest three relevant movies which you would like nearby."
  • James Martin 5/18/2016 5:16:48 PM
    Photosphere from inside Shoreline: goo.gl
  • Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:16:54 PM
    "If I say 'Sure, let's go do Jungle Book,'" says Sundar, he wants the assistant to be able to get you the tickets. Just like that.
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:17:28 PM
    "Every single conversation is different," he says.
  • Sarah Tew 5/18/2016 5:17:29 PM
  • Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:17:37 PM
    "We are working hard to do this for billions of conversations, for billions of users around the world, for everyone."
  • James Martin 5/18/2016 5:17:56 PM
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:18:06 PM
    The assistant will be in devices all around you: your phone, car, smartwatch, etc
  • Sarah Tew 5/18/2016 5:18:12 PM
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:18:18 PM
    He's talking about the smart home now.
  • Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:18:33 PM
    "Let's do Curry tonight." Google will be able to tell that you're not talking about Stephen Curry, but rather that you want your favorite curry restaurant to send you your favorite order.
  • James Martin 5/18/2016 5:18:40 PM
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:18:49 PM
    "Credit to the team at Amazon for creating a lot of excitement in this space."
  • Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:19:02 PM
    Mario Quieroz from the Chromecast team is on stage to talk about bringing the Google assistant to the home.
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:19:26 PM
    "Our aspiration is to make the assistant enjoyable in the most important place in your life."
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:19:37 PM
    He announces Google Home, available later this year.
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:20:09 PM
    It's a device like Amazon Echo. You can talk to it. It can play music.
  • Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:20:46 PM
    (We're not sure what Google Home is yet, precisely, but he says it'll have far-field voice recognition... and it looks like a speaker!)
  • Sarah Tew 5/18/2016 5:21:07 PM
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:21:14 PM
    Now he's holding up the product. The crowd cheers.
  • Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:21:18 PM
    Mario's talking about the "craftsmanship" of Google Home. Premium materials, lots of engineering, the usual. Also, customizable colors.
  • James Martin 5/18/2016 5:21:22 PM
  • Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:21:38 PM
    First use case: music and entertainment.
  • James Martin 5/18/2016 5:21:43 PM
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile