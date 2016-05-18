Google I/O 2016
I/O 2016, Google's annual developer conference, starts with a bang on Wednesday, May 18. Android N and virtual reality are expected to be two of the big highlights, with plenty more on deck.
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:21:56 PM
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:21:59 PMHe says it's a hands-free experience. No need to press a button or use your phone, you'll just talk to it.
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:22:29 PM
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:22:30 PM"Google Home is a Wi-Fi speaker that streams music from the cloud so you get the highest-quality playback." Typically streaming is not the highest-quality option for music, but maybe they've had a breakthrough.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:22:53 PMIt's compatible with Google Cast and other speakers in your home.
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:23:04 PM
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:23:20 PMIt also enables multi-room playback. So you can control music anywhere in your house.
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:23:36 PM
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:23:42 PMSame with TV. It can control them in any room in your house.
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:23:55 PM
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:23:56 PM(Kind of like a Sonos system, but now it can sling video, too.)
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:24:20 PM"It's like having a remote control for the real world, whenever you need it," Mario says.
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:24:40 PMAnd you can ask it to control your smart home. Works with Nest thermostats, among other devices.
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:24:42 PM
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:24:57 PMGoogle home also lets you ask Google Search anything, Mario says.
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:25:03 PM
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:25:38 PMA jab at the Amazon Echo: "[Home] draws on 17 years of innovation in organizing the world's information to answer questions which are... difficult for other assistants to handle."
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:25:41 PMIt can answer complex questions: "What was the US population when NASA was established?"
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:25:55 PM
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:26:25 PMIt also gets to know its users over time, "with your permission, of course." (He's pre-empting concern from privacy advocates.)
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:26:28 PMOh hey look at that: there are links at the top of this liveblog to full stories about Google Home and the Google assistant.
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:26:28 PM
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:26:51 PMWe're seeing a video now.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:27:30 PMWhen you interact with Google Home, four colored lights on top flash and twinkle.
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:27:49 PMGoogle Home has the typical friendly, female, slightly robotic voice you'd expect. Like Cortana from Halo or Siri, but very upbeat.
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:28:27 PM"Can you show me what it looks like on the TV?" Apparently that question, after asking Google for search information, will display it on the nearest screen? Pretty cool.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:28:34 PMAppropriately, the background song for this video is "Home" Phillip Phillips.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:28:56 PMCrowd likes it. They are cheering loudly.
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:28:56 PMMore info at google.com/home!
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:29:15 PM"Google Home will be available later this year," says Mario. But no price mentioned.
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:29:30 PM
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:29:35 PMSundar is back on stage now.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:29:56 PMHe's pitching developers on building experiences for Home.
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:30:23 PM
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:30:40 PMNow Sundar is talking about photos.
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:31:00 PM
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:31:15 PMUber, Pandora, OpenTable, Spotify, Tunein Radio, WhatsApp, Ticketmaster, NPR: some of the third-party partners that Google is pulling into the Assistant platform.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:31:20 PMHe says Google Photos has over 200 million monthly active users.
James Martin 5/18/2016 5:31:35 PM
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:31:54 PMThe AI in the product has 2 trillion labels.
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:32:25 PMApparently, selfies taken with a Pomeranian dog are among the photos that Google Photos has learned to correctly identify. Excellent.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:32:27 PMNow on stage is Erik Kay, a Google engineer.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:32:45 PMHe's going to talk about a communications product.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 5:33:18 PM"When you combine the power of mobile with the power of machine learning" is what excites him
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 5:33:29 PMTwo apps: the first one is Allo.