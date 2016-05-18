Google I/O 2016
I/O 2016, Google's annual developer conference, starts with a bang on Wednesday, May 18. Android N and virtual reality are expected to be two of the big highlights, with plenty more on deck.
James Martin 5/18/2016 6:10:43 PM
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:10:45 PMLots and lots of new API features in Android N... and would you look at that, right in the center there's a listing for "VR mode."
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:11:08 PMOh yes. Here comes Clay Bavor, the leader of Google's VR division.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:11:32 PM"Virtual reality is coming to Android N," he says.
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:11:51 PM"It all started two years ago with Google Cardboard," says Clay. 50 million Cardboard apps installed so far.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:12:16 PMCardboard represent so much about what VR should be about, he says. Mobile, affordable, for everyone.
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:12:21 PM(Google Cardboard is literally a piece of cardboard with cheap lenses that turns most any smartphone into a VR viewer.)
James Martin 5/18/2016 6:12:24 PM
James Martin 5/18/2016 6:12:47 PM
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:12:48 PM"To make your brain say, yup, I'm somewhere else," you have to tackle lots of technical problems, he says.
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:13:02 PMNow Clay's talking about the challenges of creating good virtual reality. Like "motion-to-photon latency," the delay between when you move your head and when the picture updates to reflect that motion.
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:13:12 PMClay announces Daydream.
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:13:21 PM"Daydream is our platform for high-quality mobile virtual reality."
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 6:13:31 PM
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:13:33 PMHe says we won't see it until the fall, but he's previewing it today.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:13:36 PMIt will be available in the fall.
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 6:13:56 PM
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:14:08 PMIt involves three parts, a headset, remote and phone.
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:14:32 PMThere'll be a "Daydream ready" specification requirement for compatible phones. Needs to have high-quality sensors, display and processor.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:14:50 PMHe's talking about VR mode, which is built into Android N
James Martin 5/18/2016 6:15:14 PM
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:15:21 PMClay says they've gotten the latency down to 20 milliseconds. That's pretty fast, close to what high-end VR headsets like the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive offer.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:15:47 PMSamsung, LG, and HTC are among the companies that will have Daydream ready phones.
James Martin 5/18/2016 6:15:58 PM
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:16:01 PMSome of them will be here this fall, says Clay. Not sure which.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:16:14 PMNow he's moving onto the headset. It needs to be comfortable to wear for long periods of time.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:16:27 PMThey are sharing a reference design with hardware makers.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:16:49 PMHe's talking about the controller now.
James Martin 5/18/2016 6:17:05 PM
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:17:11 PMIt's got a trackpad and a button.
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:17:32 PMNow we're taking a look at the user interface, and what it might be like to use the controller.
James Martin 5/18/2016 6:17:47 PM
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:17:48 PMIt's a magic wand. It's a griddle for flipping pancakes, it's a fishing rod.
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:18:21 PMI've gotta say, it's a big deal to have an actual spec requirement for Android phones, VR or no. Could help with Google's fragmentation issue.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:18:23 PMThe controller will also be a part of the reference design they are sharing with partners.
James Martin 5/18/2016 6:18:25 PM
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:18:39 PMLast, he's moving on to VR apps.
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:19:03 PMWant way more Daydream details? My story:
Daydream is Google's new VR headset -- and it's not what you expectedCNETGoogle wants to create the Android of VR, by encouraging phonemakers to build around its new hardware and software platform.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:19:09 PMGoogle built a version of Street View for VR. You can access it through Daydream Home -- the VR home screen.
James Martin 5/18/2016 6:19:11 PM
James Martin 5/18/2016 6:19:24 PM
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:19:24 PMHulu, Netflix, HBO and IMAX are bringing movies to Daydream.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:19:38 PMThere will be other apps from The New York Times, WSJ, HBO.
James Martin 5/18/2016 6:20:01 PM
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:20:26 PMAlso coming: Google Play movies, Google Photos, and YouTube.