Google I/O 2016
I/O 2016, Google's annual developer conference, starts with a bang on Wednesday, May 18. Android N and virtual reality are expected to be two of the big highlights, with plenty more on deck.
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:20:35 PMThere are some big-name game developers committed to Daydream too. No demos right now, but Electronic Arts and Ubisoft are on board, as well as CCP, the maker of Eve Valkyrie, one of the most impressive games on the Oculus Rift VR headset right now.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:20:40 PM"We rebuilt YouTube from the ground up for VR."
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:21:07 PMVoice search, spacial audio, new 360-degree videos, and every single standard YouTube video will be waiting for you, says Bavor.
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:21:47 PMMore details about developing for Daydream tomorrow at 9 a.m., here at Google I/O. Pretty sure that session will be livestreamed, too.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:22:06 PMNext up is Android Wear. David Singleton, who leads the project, is on stage.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:22:42 PMHe's talking about the many different designs, including from Michael Kors.
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:22:42 PMAndroid Wear 2.0. That's what Singleton just announced.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:23:13 PM"The most important role of your watch is connecting you to all that matters," he says.
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:23:15 PM"Over the past two years, we've learned a lot about what people want and don't want from a watch." What the market has learned is that they don't want Android Wear... at least the way it was before. (Other smartwatches have sold better.)
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:23:36 PM"Any watch face can show data from any app." That's the first big change.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:23:54 PMJeff Chang, from the Android Wear team, is on stage helping Singleton demo.
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:24:34 PMSmart Reply, handwriting recognition, a new keyboard powered by machine learning.
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:24:51 PMYou just trace letters on the watch with a fingertip, and it recognizes the letters and converts to text.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:25:03 PMNow onto fitness.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:25:58 PMNow you can listen to music from your watch while your out on a run, without your phone.
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:26:45 PMOne big use case for smartwatches is fitness tracking, but the battery life typically pales in comparison to that of a dedicated fitness tracker.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:26:53 PMThat's because now apps can be standalone. One of them is Spotify.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:27:36 PMDevelopers can download a preview today. "It's time to reimagine what we can do," he says.
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:27:53 PM"Developers" can find that preview at "g.co/wearpreview" You're a "developer," right?
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:28:55 PMNext up is Jason Titus, who leads the developer product group.
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:29:03 PMThere are whistles and cheers from the audience. They like him!
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:29:58 PMHe's talking about making it easier to maintain and optimize an app.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:30:21 PMOn Chrome, he says there are 1 billion monthly active users on mobile.
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:31:12 PMAccelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) was one of the things built by Titus's team. Now, they power the news articles that surface in the top of many Google search results.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:31:36 PMWe're now talking about Android Studio, for devs to make Android apps
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:32:02 PM92 percent of top 125 Android apps use Android Studio, she says.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:32:28 PMShe announces the latest, Android Studio 2.2.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:33:32 PMSorry. The "she" by the way is Stehpanie Saad Cuthbertson, who works on the Android team.
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:34:00 PM"We'll write all your Espresso test code for you," says Cuthbertson. Applause -- more applause than we've heard for anything else so far today.
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:35:04 PMWe're about to get very wonky here. She's demoing the things app developers can do with different layouts. Again, probably boring for normals, but very important for app makers.
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:35:09 PMEspresso is to help developers test the user interface of an app to make sure it provides a good experience. Much more info here:
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:36:36 PMSeriously: this is a developer conference, the audience is packed with developers, and this is what they came for. This pays the bills.