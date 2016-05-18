Jason Titus comes back on stage.

Google I/O 2016
I/O 2016, Google's annual developer conference, starts with a bang on Wednesday, May 18. Android N and virtual reality are expected to be two of the big highlights, with plenty more on deck.
James Martin 5/18/2016 6:36:38 PM
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:36:48 PMJason Titus comes back on stage.
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 6:36:58 PM
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 6:37:20 PM
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 6:38:09 PM
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:38:13 PMHe announces the next version of Firebase, a suite of product to help developers build apps, maintain and monetize.
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 6:38:21 PM
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:38:21 PM"This is the biggest, most comprehensive developer update we've ever made." It includes a new tool called Firebase Analytics.
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 6:38:41 PM
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:38:48 PM(Again, serious applause for new version of Firebase. These devs want to get paid.)
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:39:26 PMHe says Firebase is free and unlimited. More applause.
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:40:26 PMWorks across Android and iOS, too. If you've got multiple versions of the same app on Android and iPhone, you can make sure both are working properly and making you money.
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 6:40:30 PM
Jason Titus. He's the guy who's making all these developers happy.
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:40:41 PMHe's now talking about a big problem for developers: crashing apps. One new feature of Firebase is crash reports.
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 6:40:56 PM
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 6:41:22 PM
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:41:43 PMThere are more than 12 new features in the new Firebase, he says.
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 6:42:08 PM
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:42:37 PMThe new Firebase is available today, at 2pm, at firebase.google.com.
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:42:44 PMAnd each of those features work really well together, he says. For example, you can use a crash report to scrutinize why the crash happened, then use analytics to see how it affected the user base.
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:43:10 PMEllie Powers, from the Android team, is giving a demo.
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:43:36 PMShe says this new project will change how people use Android apps.
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:44:18 PMShe announces Android Instant Apps
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:44:31 PMThat lets you run Android apps without installing them on your phone.
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:44:32 PM"What if you could run any Android app with one tap?"
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 6:44:59 PM
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 6:45:18 PM
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:45:26 PMShe's demoing with a video link to a Buzzfeed video, one of the project's partners.
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 6:45:37 PM
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:46:16 PMNow, you can go to the Tasty section of the app without having the Buzzfeed Video app on your phone.
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:46:41 PMNext example has to do with shopping.
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:46:51 PMIt works by downloading just a small chunk of an app -- just what's needed to do something you want to do.
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:46:53 PM
A taste of Android Instant Apps
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 6:46:57 PM
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:47:55 PMShe demonstrates buying a camera bag with and Instant version of B&H's app. She buys the bag instantly because she's already signed up with Android Pay, Google's mobile payments service.
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 6:48:20 PM
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:48:28 PMThe fact that these apps can turn into URLs that you can share anywhere could be super, super interesting for the future of the mobile web. Why use a mobile website if you can use an app that loads just as quickly and ties into your phone's sensors and data, already knows who you are and has your payment information?
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:49:36 PMOh by the way, you won't need the latest Android N to use Instant Apps. It's compatible all the way back to 2012's Jelly Bean. The phone that we just saw it demoed on was running KitKat.
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:49:40 PMLast example has to do with a parking meter. Tap your phone on the meter, and with the NFC chip, you can feed the meter and pay for it with a payment app -- again, without downloading the payment app on your phone.
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:49:54 PMSundar is now coming back on stage.
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:50:12 PM(Curious if Instant Apps could run on other devices, like iPhones, with future improvements.)
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 6:51:26 PM
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 6:51:45 PM
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:51:54 PMSundar's talking about the Google Cloud Platform now, to give developers access to the "same great machine learning capabilities we have inside Google."
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 6:52:06 PM
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 6:52:41 PM
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:52:51 PMSundar now talking about Google's AI software Deepmind beating a human at the ancient Chinese game Go.
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:53:38 PMTalking about the move that helped win the game: "It was not just an intuitive move, but a very creative move. We don't normally associate computers with making creative choices and so to us, this represents a very significant achievement in AI."
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:54:34 PMHe's talking about a 20 percent project some Googlers did to use deep learning to teach robots how to pick things up, and develop "hand-eye coordination."
-
James Martin 5/18/2016 6:55:24 PM
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:55:31 PMA robot in the video just pushed a stapler out of the way to pick up another thing. It learned to do that on its own. Welcome to the apocalypse, y'all.
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:56:31 PMSundar back on stage, talking about the future and humanity: sounds like we're wrapping up, if I'm not very much mistaken.
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:56:32 PM"When I hear about advancements like these, I'm reminded we live in an extraodinary period for computing," he says.
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:57:27 PMThings we thought were impossible, are in fact, possible," he says. "We're looking forward to building this future together."
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:57:41 PMAnd with that, we're done. He walks off stage.
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:57:56 PMNotably absent: A giveaway!
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:57:57 PMSure enough: that's the end of this Google I/O keynote! Thanks for joining us, and if you're interested in reading more, check out all of our Google I/O coverage at CNET. We've got quite a few detailed articles up already.
-
Richard Nieva 5/18/2016 6:58:20 PMThanks for joining us everyone!
-
Sean Hollister 5/18/2016 6:58:38 PMOh, and I have it on good authority that you may see a very intriguing Google article up on CNET soon.
-
Carrie Mihalcik 5/18/2016 6:59:24 PM
