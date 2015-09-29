Google Nexus event September 29 | CNET
Google Nexus event September 29

Join CNET live from Google's press event in San Francisco, where the search giant is expected to announce new Nexus smartphones and Chromecast devices.

  • Carrie Mihalcik 9/29/2015 3:33:37 PM
    Welcome to CNET's live coverage of today's Google event in San Francisco. The event is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET.
  • nathan carter 9/29/2015 3:34:27 PM
    Finally I get to participate in a CNET live event!!
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 3:34:56 PM
  • Carrie Mihalcik 9/29/2015 3:35:37 PM
    On the ground in San Francisco today, Rich Nieva (@richardjnieva), Lynn La (@lynnlaaa) and Juan Garzon (@onegarzon) will bring you news and commentary. James Martin (@Jamesco) is also there snapping photos.
  • HamzaJJ 9/29/2015 3:35:51 PM
    Excited for today, new Nexus phones will be awesome!
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 3:36:12 PM
    Hey everyone! We're in the keynote room, just getting settled in.
  • Carrie Mihalcik 9/29/2015 3:36:27 PM
    CNET live show with Brian Tong, Sharon Profis and Sarah Mitroff (above). Call: 1-888-900-CNET and tweet: #CNETLive.
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 3:36:42 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 3:36:52 PM
    I'm here with CNET's Lynn La, James Martin and Juan Garzon
  • WOOCNET 9/29/2015 3:37:00 PM
    Can't wait for the new Nexuses (Nexi???)
  • RealAshish 9/29/2015 3:37:07 PM
    looks like a small event
    not spacious enough
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 3:37:12 PM
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 3:37:25 PM
    Hey everybody, just sat down and are settled in. Really excited to see what Google has in store for us today!
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 3:37:52 PM
    We're a little cozy here, but there's Wi-Fi and outlets and seats.
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 3:38:41 PM
    Google is hosting its event at Left Space, a small studio space in San Francisco. The intimate venue is a stark contrast to where Apple unveiled its new iPhones earlier this month, the 7,000-seat Bill Graham Civic Auditorium near San Francisco City Hall.
  • AYY LMAO 9/29/2015 3:39:21 PM
    Hype for nexus 5X
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 3:39:22 PM
    One difference from most of the other keynotes I've covered: most of the press is seated at tables.
  • Jordan W 9/29/2015 3:39:22 PM
    Definitely Nexi
  • Maddy 9/29/2015 3:39:25 PM
    Chromecast is already awesome, looking forward to see what is being added..
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 3:40:21 PM
  • NiGHTS 9/29/2015 3:40:29 PM
    6P lets go!
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 3:40:41 PM
    Today's announcement marks Google’s move back to holding a formal event to unveil its flagship mobile devices for the year. The company chose not to hold a similar event last year, and instead just announced the devices on its corporate blog.
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 3:40:42 PM
  • Joel George Alex 9/29/2015 3:41:19 PM
    when is this going to start
  • Franz 9/29/2015 3:42:05 PM
    The only people who talk about amount of RAM on a phone are geeks. The general population could care less. All they want is a phone that works.
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 3:42:14 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 3:42:37 PM
    We’re expecting lots of hardware today. Two Nexus phones, two Chromecast streaming devices, even a Pixel tablet.
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 3:42:45 PM
    It’s expected to be the first time Google unveils two new Nexus phones simultaneously.
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 3:42:57 PM
    What’s the plural of Nexus? Nexii??
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 3:43:28 PM
    We can also expect lots of music, since one of the new Chromecast devices is apparently specifically for streaming audio.
  • OnaTrain 9/29/2015 3:43:28 PM
    It would be nice to hear about international (meaning outside the US) availability
  • ajfink 9/29/2015 3:43:42 PM
    ...or people who like to have a bunch of apps or tabs on-tap lag free?
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 3:43:46 PM
    Right now they are playing Talking Heads, "Take Me to the River"
  • ajfink 9/29/2015 3:43:55 PM
    @richard.nieva Nexi
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 3:44:07 PM
  • Mahroos Mars 9/29/2015 3:44:31 PM
    Hello world
  • Joel George Alex 9/29/2015 3:45:42 PM
    it would be nice if the price is too less,if the leaked specs are correct
  • MughalMAB 9/29/2015 3:45:46 PM
    I hope these phones comes with kuwait carriers..
  • NexusFan1 9/29/2015 3:45:50 PM
    So will carriers (i.e. Verizon) have the 2 new phones soon or will they continue w/the current Nexus 6?
  • lachlanh 9/29/2015 3:46:36 PM
    It will be interesting to see how the new nexus phones compare to the moto x play/style(pure)
  • ScottM1192 9/29/2015 3:46:49 PM
    Ok guys 5x or 6p which are you going to order and why?
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 3:47:04 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 3:47:44 PM
    We should be getting started here in the next 15 minutes or so...
  • Nish 9/29/2015 3:47:59 PM
    next is now..... nexus 6p
  • MughalMAB 9/29/2015 3:48:01 PM
    I'll order 6P cuz I like Huawei & Big screens
