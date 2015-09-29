Google Nexus event September 29
Join CNET live from Google's press event in San Francisco, where the search giant is expected to announce new Nexus smartphones and Chromecast devices.
Carrie Mihalcik 9/29/2015 3:33:37 PMWelcome to CNET's live coverage of today's Google event in San Francisco. The event is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET.
nathan carter 9/29/2015 3:34:27 PMFinally I get to participate in a CNET live event!!
James Martin 9/29/2015 3:34:56 PM
Carrie Mihalcik 9/29/2015 3:35:37 PMOn the ground in San Francisco today, Rich Nieva (@richardjnieva), Lynn La (@lynnlaaa) and Juan Garzon (@onegarzon) will bring you news and commentary. James Martin (@Jamesco) is also there snapping photos.
HamzaJJ 9/29/2015 3:35:51 PMExcited for today, new Nexus phones will be awesome!
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 3:36:12 PMHey everyone! We're in the keynote room, just getting settled in.
Carrie Mihalcik 9/29/2015 3:36:27 PMCNET live show with Brian Tong, Sharon Profis and Sarah Mitroff (above). Call: 1-888-900-CNET and tweet: #CNETLive.
James Martin 9/29/2015 3:36:42 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 3:36:52 PMI'm here with CNET's Lynn La, James Martin and Juan Garzon
WOOCNET 9/29/2015 3:37:00 PMCan't wait for the new Nexuses (Nexi???)
RealAshish 9/29/2015 3:37:07 PMlooks like a small event
not spacious enough
James Martin 9/29/2015 3:37:12 PM
Lynn La 9/29/2015 3:37:25 PMHey everybody, just sat down and are settled in. Really excited to see what Google has in store for us today!
Lynn La 9/29/2015 3:37:52 PMWe're a little cozy here, but there's Wi-Fi and outlets and seats.
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 3:38:41 PMGoogle is hosting its event at Left Space, a small studio space in San Francisco. The intimate venue is a stark contrast to where Apple unveiled its new iPhones earlier this month, the 7,000-seat Bill Graham Civic Auditorium near San Francisco City Hall.
AYY LMAO 9/29/2015 3:39:21 PMHype for nexus 5X
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 3:39:22 PMOne difference from most of the other keynotes I've covered: most of the press is seated at tables.
Jordan W 9/29/2015 3:39:22 PMDefinitely Nexi
Maddy 9/29/2015 3:39:25 PMChromecast is already awesome, looking forward to see what is being added..
James Martin 9/29/2015 3:40:21 PM
NiGHTS 9/29/2015 3:40:29 PM6P lets go!
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 3:40:41 PMToday's announcement marks Google’s move back to holding a formal event to unveil its flagship mobile devices for the year. The company chose not to hold a similar event last year, and instead just announced the devices on its corporate blog.
James Martin 9/29/2015 3:40:42 PM
Joel George Alex 9/29/2015 3:41:19 PMwhen is this going to start
Franz 9/29/2015 3:42:05 PMThe only people who talk about amount of RAM on a phone are geeks. The general population could care less. All they want is a phone that works.
James Martin 9/29/2015 3:42:14 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 3:42:37 PMWe’re expecting lots of hardware today. Two Nexus phones, two Chromecast streaming devices, even a Pixel tablet.
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 3:42:45 PMIt’s expected to be the first time Google unveils two new Nexus phones simultaneously.
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 3:42:57 PMWhat’s the plural of Nexus? Nexii??
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 3:43:28 PMWe can also expect lots of music, since one of the new Chromecast devices is apparently specifically for streaming audio.
OnaTrain 9/29/2015 3:43:28 PMIt would be nice to hear about international (meaning outside the US) availability
ajfink 9/29/2015 3:43:42 PM...or people who like to have a bunch of apps or tabs on-tap lag free?
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 3:43:46 PMRight now they are playing Talking Heads, "Take Me to the River"
ajfink 9/29/2015 3:43:55 PM@richard.nieva Nexi
James Martin 9/29/2015 3:44:07 PM
Mahroos Mars 9/29/2015 3:44:31 PMHello world
Joel George Alex 9/29/2015 3:45:42 PMit would be nice if the price is too less,if the leaked specs are correct
MughalMAB 9/29/2015 3:45:46 PMI hope these phones comes with kuwait carriers..
NexusFan1 9/29/2015 3:45:50 PMSo will carriers (i.e. Verizon) have the 2 new phones soon or will they continue w/the current Nexus 6?
lachlanh 9/29/2015 3:46:36 PMIt will be interesting to see how the new nexus phones compare to the moto x play/style(pure)
ScottM1192 9/29/2015 3:46:49 PMOk guys 5x or 6p which are you going to order and why?
James Martin 9/29/2015 3:47:04 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 3:47:44 PMWe should be getting started here in the next 15 minutes or so...
Nish 9/29/2015 3:47:59 PMnext is now..... nexus 6p
MughalMAB 9/29/2015 3:48:01 PMI'll order 6P cuz I like Huawei & Big screens