When do you guys think Android Marshmallow will come out

Google Nexus event September 29
Join CNET live from Google's press event in San Francisco, where the search giant is expected to announce new Nexus smartphones and Chromecast devices.
Aaron 9/29/2015 3:48:03 PMWhen do you guys think Android Marshmallow will come out
-
cjf202 9/29/2015 3:48:23 PM6p or Moto X pure?
-
qqqqqqmn 9/29/2015 3:49:05 PMam i only one interested in project fi
-
guy kurtz 9/29/2015 3:49:52 PMWhat is yours favorite android phone
-
db 9/29/2015 3:49:59 PM"I just can't RESPECT them..." #Harsh! LOL
-
Nexus fan 9/29/2015 3:50:10 PMDon't you belive that the m may not be for marshmallow and the phones are not named as 5x & 6p . I think there will be a surprise
-
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 3:50:11 PM@aaron Marshmallow should debut with the Nexus phones announced today, then should roll out to older Nexuses after that
-
ScottM1192 9/29/2015 3:50:12 PMim struggling between 5x and 6p because i dont play games or anything and i dont know if the 6p will fit in my hospital scrubs
-
-
HobbitFromPA 9/29/2015 3:50:43 PMI want to know if both Nexi will be able to use Project Fi?
-
Sean 9/29/2015 3:50:49 PMI've ordered the Moto x Pure, its their big test. If I dont get Marshmallow in 30 days I'm back to the Nexus!
-
Shaurya 9/29/2015 3:51:16 PMI find the 6P's design more appealing, especially in black. however, I'm not too sure if it'll come in budget. probably gonna end up buying the 5x, which i'm not too excited about. Specs seem rather average. Looks average too.
-
Sean 9/29/2015 3:51:19 PMNexus 5x with 2gb of RAM, I'm worried about the performance
-
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 3:51:24 PM@qqqqqqmn I'm interested in Project Fi too. Hopefully Google will say something about compatibility with the Nexus phones they are expected to announce today
-
Rex 9/29/2015 3:51:24 PMYou are not the only one interested in project fi. I ordered a N6 when the price dropped to $349 three weeks ago and have yet to be able to order a sim kit because they have been out of stock the whole time. Nice tablet, but no service is a bummer.
-
Adam Wolff 9/29/2015 3:52:11 PMDo you think it's worth to upgrade from an LG g2?
-
-
ajfink 9/29/2015 3:53:58 PM@AdamWolff Maybe...likely to have the same amount of RAM, resolution, etc.
-
Andrey Anguelov 9/29/2015 3:55:12 PMi have the feeling that the nexus 6 will remain my favorite.. Google goes cheeper with the new models, maybe also with the quality.. By the way, n6 become much more delicious and cheeper, without loosing it's amasing quality! Strange thing is the marketing.. Not allways the newest is the best..
-
Sen 9/29/2015 3:55:26 PM@AdamWolff depends, did you upgrade to lollipop on your G2
-
Dom 9/29/2015 3:55:30 PMThese phones are gonna be great. Possibly will pick up the Nexus 5X if the price is right.
-
Daniel Rodiguez 9/29/2015 3:56:01 PMHow about android wear? Any updates?
-
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 3:57:18 PM@Daniel Rodiguez No big Android Wear updates expected today. Google might talk about traction and such, but I don't think there will be any big news from Wear
-
Carrie Mihalcik 9/29/2015 3:57:21 PMGoogle is also streaming the event on YouTube.
-
Carrie Mihalcik 9/29/2015 3:58:14 PMLast call for comments. Comments will be turned off during the event.
-
Fille Kirstein 9/29/2015 3:58:21 PMFille from Copenhagen here!, looking forward til the event :-), just bought the one plus two!, should i have waited? :-(
-
steve 9/29/2015 3:58:24 PMI had a nexus 5. Upgrade the android OS. This was my result of the upgrade:
Used up more RAM, phone would be stuck in a auto restart loop when you click on the side button. This was the 2nd nexus phone I owned. I also had the NEXUS hspa+ from samsung. Same issue, reduce RAM after upgrade. Now i'm on iphone 6 plus. Android is too fragmented in my opinion.
-
geustech 9/29/2015 3:59:16 PMNexus 6 price reduction makes it a GREAT buy.
-
Bill 9/29/2015 3:59:58 PMNexus 6 or Nexus 6p???
-
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:00:16 PMLooking around the audience, I see Hiroshi Lockheimer, VP of Android, Chromecast and Chrome OS at Google
-
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:01:04 PMNo sign of Sundar Pichai, though, who will become CEO of Google when it restructures under the holding company Alphabet later this year.
-
Andrey Anguelov 9/29/2015 4:01:21 PMSure! I have one, and thinking about to by 1-2 more, just in case.. ;)
-
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:01:26 PMLights are dimming, we're getting started!
-
indianspur 9/29/2015 4:01:30 PMi agree......i just picked up a Nexus 6 32GB for 300 bucks with no taxes.........thats a great bargain for a phone with those specs with wireless charging and a pure android experience
-
-
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:01:55 PMHere's Sundar!
-
Carrie Mihalcik 9/29/2015 4:02:00 PMThe event is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET. We will shut down comments a few minutes before it starts.
-
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:02:22 PM"It's been a crazy few days." He's been spending time with the Indian prime minister.
-
-
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:02:38 PM"We're here this morning to talk about products," says Pichai.
-
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:02:51 PM"Computing is the foundation of everything we do," he says
-
-
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:03:26 PMAndroid has 1.4 billion active Android devices around the world.
-
-
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:03:39 PMMany are in emerging countries like Vietnam.