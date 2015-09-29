Google Nexus event September 29 | CNET
Google Nexus event September 29

Join CNET live from Google's press event in San Francisco, where the search giant is expected to announce new Nexus smartphones and Chromecast devices.

  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:03:54 PM
    "These are from people adopting a smartphone for the first time," he says.
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:04:23 PM
    Now he's moving on to Google hardware and education.
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:04:44 PM
    He's touting the Chomebook. Everyday, 30,000 new Chromebooks get activated.
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:04:48 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:05:14 PM
    "We try to push the state of the art and the state of computing forward."
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:05:27 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:05:42 PM
    "This year we've gone step forward. We have a more comprehensive lineup," Pichai says.
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:05:51 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:06:07 PM
    We're gonna see new Nexus and Pixel devices, he says.
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:06:29 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:06:46 PM
    Pichai says Google will announce the Pixel C, a new Google built Android tablet.
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:06:53 PM
    It's possible we'll see more of USB Type-C (which is featured in the Chromebook Pixel) today.
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:07:37 PM
    Both the Google Nexus 5X and 6P are rumored to have this port.
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:07:49 PM
    Google Play has more than 1 billion active 30-day users, he says.
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:08:12 PM
    Dave Burke, a VP of Android Engineering, heads to the stage.
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:08:22 PM
    We're talking Nexus now.
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:08:32 PM
    "Nexsus is Android as we designed it," Burke says.
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:08:49 PM
    He officially announces the Nexus 5X and 6P.
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:09:11 PM
    The 6P is the first metal Nexus phone.
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:09:13 PM
    The Nexus 6P is here, and it's from Huawei. Looks really sleek in graphite.
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:09:30 PM
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:09:35 PM
    It has a 5.7-inch AMOLED display.
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:09:42 PM
    "You get an amazingly immersive experience without the phone feeling too big," Burke says.
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:09:46 PM
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:09:56 PM
    Has a 64-bit processor and a 3,500mAh battery and USB Type-C
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:09:57 PM
    It's also got a USB Type-C port
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:10:18 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:10:32 PM
    The phone has the "best camera we've ever put in a Nexus device," Burke says.
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:10:34 PM
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:10:44 PM
    12.3-megapixel camera and 8-megapixel front-facing shooter
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:10:56 PM
    It's got a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone.
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:11:04 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:11:13 PM
    It's to compliment the natural way you hold a phone, he says.
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:11:33 PM
    Now we're onto the Nexus 5X.
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:11:44 PM
    Now onto LG with the Nexus 5 -- specifically referred to as an update to LG's Nexus 5.
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:11:54 PM
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:12:10 PM
    Aside from the Nexus Imprint sensor, it looks similar to the 5.
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:12:26 PM
    The processor give you "world class speed," Burke says
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:12:45 PM
    It available in black, white and ice blue.
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:12:48 PM
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:12:51 PM
    The ice blue pastel color is a stark contrast to the 5's fiery red option from two years ago
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:12:58 PM
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:13:12 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:13:20 PM
    The 6P camera is optimized for indoor use, he says.
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:13:33 PM
    Now onto the camera -- something the previous few Nexuses could have really improved on
