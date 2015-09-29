Google Nexus event September 29
Join CNET live from Google's press event in San Francisco, where the search giant is expected to announce new Nexus smartphones and Chromecast devices.
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:03:54 PM"These are from people adopting a smartphone for the first time," he says.
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:04:23 PMNow he's moving on to Google hardware and education.
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:04:44 PMHe's touting the Chomebook. Everyday, 30,000 new Chromebooks get activated.
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:04:48 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:05:14 PM"We try to push the state of the art and the state of computing forward."
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:05:27 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:05:42 PM"This year we've gone step forward. We have a more comprehensive lineup," Pichai says.
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:05:51 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:06:07 PMWe're gonna see new Nexus and Pixel devices, he says.
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:06:29 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:06:46 PMPichai says Google will announce the Pixel C, a new Google built Android tablet.
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:06:53 PMIt's possible we'll see more of USB Type-C (which is featured in the Chromebook Pixel) today.
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:07:37 PMBoth the Google Nexus 5X and 6P are rumored to have this port.
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:07:49 PMGoogle Play has more than 1 billion active 30-day users, he says.
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:08:12 PMDave Burke, a VP of Android Engineering, heads to the stage.
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:08:22 PMWe're talking Nexus now.
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:08:32 PM"Nexsus is Android as we designed it," Burke says.
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:08:49 PMHe officially announces the Nexus 5X and 6P.
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:09:11 PMThe 6P is the first metal Nexus phone.
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:09:13 PMThe Nexus 6P is here, and it's from Huawei. Looks really sleek in graphite.
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:09:30 PM
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:09:35 PMIt has a 5.7-inch AMOLED display.
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:09:42 PM"You get an amazingly immersive experience without the phone feeling too big," Burke says.
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:09:46 PM
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:09:56 PMHas a 64-bit processor and a 3,500mAh battery and USB Type-C
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:09:57 PMIt's also got a USB Type-C port
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:10:18 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:10:32 PMThe phone has the "best camera we've ever put in a Nexus device," Burke says.
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:10:34 PM
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:10:44 PM12.3-megapixel camera and 8-megapixel front-facing shooter
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:10:56 PMIt's got a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone.
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:11:04 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:11:13 PMIt's to compliment the natural way you hold a phone, he says.
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:11:33 PMNow we're onto the Nexus 5X.
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:11:44 PMNow onto LG with the Nexus 5 -- specifically referred to as an update to LG's Nexus 5.
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:11:54 PM
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:12:10 PMAside from the Nexus Imprint sensor, it looks similar to the 5.
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:12:26 PMThe processor give you "world class speed," Burke says
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:12:45 PMIt available in black, white and ice blue.
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:12:48 PM
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:12:51 PMThe ice blue pastel color is a stark contrast to the 5's fiery red option from two years ago
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:12:58 PM
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:13:12 PM
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:13:20 PMThe 6P camera is optimized for indoor use, he says.
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:13:33 PMNow onto the camera -- something the previous few Nexuses could have really improved on