Google Nexus event September 29

Join CNET live from Google's press event in San Francisco, where the search giant is expected to announce new Nexus smartphones and Chromecast devices.

  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:13:39 PM
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:13:57 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:14:24 PM
    This imaging sensor was designed for camcorders, and is "unprecedented" in mobile phone, Burke says.
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:14:39 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:14:50 PM
    He's doing a comparison of the cameras between the original Nexus 6 and the iPhone 6S.
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:15:03 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:15:25 PM
    Now he's talking about slow motion video.
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:15:27 PM
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:15:49 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:15:50 PM
    Both phones support 4K video resolution, which is super high definition.
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:15:51 PM
    Ah, good ole 4K video -- the new standard with top-tier handsets
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:16:18 PM
    There's also Smart Burst which makes "fun, animated Gifs," similar to the iPhone's Live Photo
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:16:37 PM
    Interesting feature, but it's likely these animated photos will eat up a lot of memory
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:16:51 PM
    An iPhone's Live Photo is nearly twice as large as a regular still photo
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:16:55 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:17:05 PM
    He's now talking about the ways the Nexus hardware saves battery.
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:17:20 PM
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:17:49 PM
    The Android Sensor Hub works similar to Motorola's Moto Display, a useful feature to check out the time and any missed notifications without going through the motions of unlocking your device
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:17:50 PM
    Now onto the fingerprint sensor, which he calls Nexus Imprint
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:18:09 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:18:20 PM
    Nexus imprint "opens up the fingerprint sensor to the entire app ecosystem," Burke says
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:18:49 PM
    "Nexus Imprint gets better over time. With each use, it gets more used to your fingerprint"
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:19:03 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:19:13 PM
    It will support Android Pay, Google's new mobile payments system
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:19:34 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:19:36 PM
    Now he's talking about new Android Marshmallow features
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:19:54 PM
    Nexus Imprint sounds convenient, but since it's on the back of the phone, I think I'd end up unlocking the device accidentally many times throughout the day before I get used to avoiding it
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:20:16 PM
    You can now get access to voice actions from the phone's lock screen, says Burke
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:20:31 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:20:38 PM
    It's also got new animations for unlocking the phone
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:20:51 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:20:54 PM
    "It feels intuitive and natural," he says
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:21:14 PM
    Heads Up notifications now have a little bounce into their step when they appear... fun!
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:21:20 PM
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:21:50 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:22:12 PM
    One the home screen, the phone will show you apps you use at certain times a day
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:22:14 PM
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:22:44 PM
    I dig that the phone will bring up apps you use often at certain times of day to the top of the app drawer. In the mornings I check Yahoo Weather app regularly, but in the evenings I find myself checking Instagram a lot more.
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:22:46 PM
    With new Nexus devices, they've reduced the amount of pre-loaded apps that come on the phone
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:22:46 PM
  • James Martin 9/29/2015 4:23:08 PM
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:23:09 PM
    Burke is now talking about Now on Tap, a marquee Marshmallow feature
  • Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:23:14 PM
    Now On Tap is launching in Nexus 5X and 6P and is an expansion to Google's voice and search assistant, Google Now.
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:23:27 PM
    It brings you information and apps based on what it thinks you need at the moment
  • Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:23:46 PM
    "It draws on the power of all Google's resources," he says
