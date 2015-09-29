This imaging sensor was designed for camcorders, and is "unprecedented" in mobile phone, Burke says.

Google Nexus event September 29
Join CNET live from Google's press event in San Francisco, where the search giant is expected to announce new Nexus smartphones and Chromecast devices.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:13:39 PM
-
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:13:57 PM
-
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:14:24 PMThis imaging sensor was designed for camcorders, and is "unprecedented" in mobile phone, Burke says.
-
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:14:39 PM
-
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:14:50 PMHe's doing a comparison of the cameras between the original Nexus 6 and the iPhone 6S.
-
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:15:03 PM
-
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:15:25 PMNow he's talking about slow motion video.
-
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:15:27 PM
-
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:15:49 PM
-
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:15:50 PMBoth phones support 4K video resolution, which is super high definition.
-
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:15:51 PMAh, good ole 4K video -- the new standard with top-tier handsets
-
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:16:18 PMThere's also Smart Burst which makes "fun, animated Gifs," similar to the iPhone's Live Photo
-
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:16:37 PMInteresting feature, but it's likely these animated photos will eat up a lot of memory
-
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:16:51 PMAn iPhone's Live Photo is nearly twice as large as a regular still photo
-
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:16:55 PM
-
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:17:05 PMHe's now talking about the ways the Nexus hardware saves battery.
-
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:17:20 PM
-
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:17:49 PMThe Android Sensor Hub works similar to Motorola's Moto Display, a useful feature to check out the time and any missed notifications without going through the motions of unlocking your device
-
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:17:50 PMNow onto the fingerprint sensor, which he calls Nexus Imprint
-
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:18:09 PM
-
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:18:20 PMNexus imprint "opens up the fingerprint sensor to the entire app ecosystem," Burke says
-
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:18:49 PM"Nexus Imprint gets better over time. With each use, it gets more used to your fingerprint"
-
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:19:03 PM
-
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:19:13 PMIt will support Android Pay, Google's new mobile payments system
-
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:19:34 PM
-
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:19:36 PMNow he's talking about new Android Marshmallow features
-
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:19:54 PMNexus Imprint sounds convenient, but since it's on the back of the phone, I think I'd end up unlocking the device accidentally many times throughout the day before I get used to avoiding it
-
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:20:16 PMYou can now get access to voice actions from the phone's lock screen, says Burke
-
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:20:31 PM
-
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:20:38 PMIt's also got new animations for unlocking the phone
-
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:20:51 PM
-
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:20:54 PM"It feels intuitive and natural," he says
-
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:21:14 PMHeads Up notifications now have a little bounce into their step when they appear... fun!
-
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:21:20 PM
-
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:21:50 PM
-
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:22:12 PMOne the home screen, the phone will show you apps you use at certain times a day
-
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:22:14 PM
-
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:22:44 PMI dig that the phone will bring up apps you use often at certain times of day to the top of the app drawer. In the mornings I check Yahoo Weather app regularly, but in the evenings I find myself checking Instagram a lot more.
-
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:22:46 PMWith new Nexus devices, they've reduced the amount of pre-loaded apps that come on the phone
-
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:22:46 PM
-
James Martin 9/29/2015 4:23:08 PM
-
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:23:09 PMBurke is now talking about Now on Tap, a marquee Marshmallow feature
-
Lynn La 9/29/2015 4:23:14 PMNow On Tap is launching in Nexus 5X and 6P and is an expansion to Google's voice and search assistant, Google Now.
-
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:23:27 PMIt brings you information and apps based on what it thinks you need at the moment
-
Richard Nieva 9/29/2015 4:23:46 PM"It draws on the power of all Google's resources," he says